Rank
Return matrix rank using the Gaussian method.
int Rank()
Return Value
Rank of matrix.
Note
The rank of a system of rows (or columns) of a matrix A that has m rows and n columns is the maximum number of linearly independent rows (or columns). Several rows (columns) are called linearly independent if none of them can be expressed linearly in terms of others. The rank of the row system is always equal to the rank of the column system. This value is called the rank of the matrix.
MQL5 example:
matrix a=matrix::Eye(4, 4);;
Python example:
import numpy as np