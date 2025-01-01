Clip

Limit the elements of a matrix/vector to a specified range of valid values.

bool matrix::Clip(

const double min_value,

const double max_value

);

bool vector::Clip(

const double min_value,

const double max_value

);

Parameters

min_value

[in] Minimum value.

max_value

[in] Maximum value.

Return Value

Returns true on success, false otherwise.

Note

The matrix (or vector) is processed in place. No copies are created.

Example