Clip
Limit the elements of a matrix/vector to a specified range of valid values.
|
bool matrix::Clip(
Parameters
min_value
[in] Minimum value.
max_value
[in] Maximum value.
Return Value
Returns true on success, false otherwise.
Note
The matrix (or vector) is processed in place. No copies are created.
Example
|
matrix matrix_a={{1,2,3},{4,5,6},{7,8,9},{10,11,12}};