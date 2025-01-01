Initialization

There are several ways to declare and initialize matrices and vectors.

Function Action Assign Copies a matrix, vector or array with auto cast CopyIndicatorBuffer Get the data of the specified indicator buffer in the specified quantity to a vector CopyRates Gets the historical series of the MqlRates structure of the specified symbol-period in the specified amount into a matrix or vector CopyTicks Get ticks from an MqlTick structure into a matrix or a vector CopyTicksRange Get ticks from an MqlTick structure into a matrix or a vector within the specified date range Eye Return a matrix with ones on the diagonal and zeros elsewhere Identity Create an identity matrix of the specified size Ones Create and return a new matrix filled with ones Zeros Create and return a new matrix filled with zeros Full Create and return a new matrix filled with given value Tri Construct a matrix with ones at and below the given diagonal and zeros elsewhere Init Initialize a matrix or a vector Fill Fill an existing matrix or vector with the specified value Random Static function. Create and return a new matrix or vector filled with random values. Random values are generated uniformly within the specified range

Declaration without specifying the size (no memory allocation for the data):

matrix matrix_a; // double type matrix

matrix<double> matrix_a1; // another way to declare a double matrix; can be used in templates

matrixf matrix_a2; // float matrix

matrix<float> matrix_a3; // float matrix

vector vector_a; // double vector

vector<double> vector_a1;

vectorf vector_a2; // float vector

vector<float> vector_a3;

Declaration with the specified size (with memory allocation for the data, but without any initialization):

matrix matrix_a(128,128); // the parameters can be either constants

matrix<double> matrix_a1(InpRows,InpCols); // or variables

matrixf matrix_a2(1,128); // analog of a horizontal vector

matrix<float> matrix_a3(InpRows,1); // analog of a vertical vector

vector vector_a(256);

vector<double> vector_a1(InpSize);

vectorf vector_a2(SomeFunc()); // function SomeFunc returns a number of type ulong, which is used to set the vector size

vector<float> vector_a3(InpSize+16); // expression can be used as a parameter

Declaration with initialization (matrix and vector sizes are determined by the initializing sequence):

matrix matrix_a={{0.1,0.2,0.3},{0.4,0.5,0.6}};

matrix<double> matrix_a1=matrix_a; // must be matrices of the same type

matrixf matrix_a2={{1,0,0},{0,1,0},{0,0,1}};

matrix<float> matrix_a3={{1,2},{3,4}};

vector vector_a={-5,-4,-3,-2,-1,0,1,2,3,4,5};

vector<double> vector_a1={1,5,2.4,3.3};

vectorf vector_a2={0,1,2,3};

vector<float> vector_a3=vector_a2; // must be vectors of the same type

Declaration with initialization:

template<typename T>

void MatrixArange(matrix<T> &mat,T value=0.0,T step=1.0)

{

for(ulong i=0; i<mat.Rows(); i++)

{

for(ulong j=0; j<mat.Cols(); j++,value+=step)

mat[i][j]=value;

}

}

template<typename T>

void VectorArange(vector<T> &vec,T value=0.0,T step=1.0)

{

for(ulong i=0; i<vec.Size(); i++,value+=step)

vec[i]=value;

}

...



matrix matrix_a(size_m,size_k,MatrixArange,-M_PI,0.1); // first an uninitialized matrix sized size_m x size_k is created, then function MatrixArange with the parameters specified at initialization is called

matrixf matrix_a1(10,20,MatrixArange); // after creating the matrix, function MatrixArange with default parameters is called

vector vector_a(size,VectorArange,-10.0); // after creating the vector, function VectorArange with one parameter is called while the second parameter is default

vectorf vector_a1(128,VectorArange);

Please note that the matrix or vector dimensions can be changed, since the memory for data is always dynamic.

Static methods

Static methods for creating matrices and vectors of the specified size, initialized in a certain way:

matrix matrix_a =matrix::Eye(4,5,1);

matrix<double> matrix_a1=matrix::Full(3,4,M_PI);

matrixf matrix_a2=matrixf::Identity(5,5);

matrixf<float> matrix_a3=matrixf::Ones(5,5);

matrix matrix_a4=matrix::Tri(4,5,-1);

vector vector_a =vector::Ones(256);

vectorf vector_a1=vector<float>::Zeros(16);

vector<float> vector_a2=vectorf::Full(128,float_value);

Methods for initializing already created matrices and vectors: