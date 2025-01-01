Transpose

Matrix transposition. Reverse or permute the axes of a matrix; returns the modified matrix.

matrix matrix::Transpose()

Return Value

Transposed matrix.

A simple matrix transposition algorithm in MQL5:

matrix MatrixTranspose(const matrix& matrix_a)

{

matrix matrix_c(matrix_a.Cols(),matrix_a.Rows());



for(ulong i=0; i<matrix_c.Rows(); i++)

for(ulong j=0; j<matrix_c.Cols(); j++)

matrix_c[i][j]=matrix_a[j][i];



return(matrix_c);

}

MQL5 example:

matrix a= {{0, 1, 2}, {3, 4, 5}};

Print("matrix a

", a);

Print("a.Transpose()

", a.Transpose());



/*

matrix a

[[0,1,2]

[3,4,5]]

a.Transpose()

[[0,3]

[1,4]

[2,5]]

*/

Python example: