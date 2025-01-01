- HasNan
- ReplaceNan
- Transpose
- TransposeConjugate
- TriL
- TriU
- Diag
- Row
- Col
- Copy
- Conjugate
- Concat
- Compare
- CompareByDigits
- CompareEqual
- Flat
- Clip
- Reshape
- Resize
- Set
- SwapRows
- SwapCols
- Split
- Hsplit
- Vsplit
- ArgSort
- Sort
Transpose
Matrix transposition. Reverse or permute the axes of a matrix; returns the modified matrix.
|
matrix matrix::Transpose()
Return Value
Transposed matrix.
A simple matrix transposition algorithm in MQL5:
|
matrix MatrixTranspose(const matrix& matrix_a)
MQL5 example:
|
matrix a= {{0, 1, 2}, {3, 4, 5}};
Python example:
|
import numpy as np