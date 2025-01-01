CorrCoef

Compute the Pearson correlation coefficient (linear correlation coefficient).

matrix matrix::CorrCoef(

const bool rowvar=true

);



scalar vector::CorrCoef(

const vector& b

);



Return Value

Pearson product-moment correlation coefficients.

Note

The correlation coefficient is in the range [-1, 1].

Due to floating point rounding the resulting array may not be Hermitian, the diagonal elements may not be 1, and the elements may not satisfy the inequality abs(a) <= 1. The real and imaginary parts are clipped to the interval [-1, 1] in an attempt to improve on that situation but is not much help in the complex case.

A simple algorithm for calculating the correlation coefficient of two vectors using MQL5:

double VectorCorrelation(const vector& vector_x,const vector& vector_y)

{

ulong n=vector_x.Size()<vector_y.Size() ? vector_x.Size() : vector_y.Size();

if(n<=1)

return(0);



ulong i;

double xmean=0;

double ymean=0;

for(i=0; i<n; i++)

{

if(!MathIsValidNumber(vector_x[i]))

return(0);

if(!MathIsValidNumber(vector_y[i]))

return(0);

xmean+=vector_x[i];

ymean+=vector_y[i];

}

xmean/=(double)n;

ymean/=(double)n;



double s=0;

double xv=0;

double yv=0;

double t1=0;

double t2=0;

//--- calculation

s=0;

for(i=0; i<n; i++)

{

t1=vector_x[i]-xmean;

t2=vector_y[i]-ymean;

xv+=t1*t1;

yv+=t2*t2;

s+=t1*t2;

}

//--- check

if(xv==0 || yv==0)

return(0);

//--- return result

return(s/(MathSqrt(xv)*MathSqrt(yv)));

}

MQL5 example:

vectorf vector_a={1,2,3,4,5};

vectorf vector_b={0,1,0.5,2,2.5};

Print("vectors correlation ",vector_a.CorrCoef(vector_b));

//---

matrixf matrix_a={{1,2,3,4,5},

{0,1,0.5,2,2.5}};

Print("matrix rows correlation

",matrix_a.CorrCoef());

matrixf matrix_a2=matrix_a.Transpose();

Print("transposed matrix cols correlation

",matrix_a2.CorrCoef(false));

matrixf matrix_a3={{1.0f, 2.0f, 3.0f, 4.0f, 5.0f},

{0.0f, 1.0f, 0.5f, 2.0f, 2.5f},

{0.1f, 1.0f, 2.0f, 1.0f, 0.3f}};

Print("rows correlation

",matrix_a3.CorrCoef());

Print("cols correlation

",matrix_a3.CorrCoef(false));



/*

vectors correlation 0.9149913787841797

matrix rows correlation

[[1,0.91499138]

[0.91499138,1]]

transposed matrix cols correlation

[[1,0.91499138]

[0.91499138,1]]

rows correlation

[[1,0.91499138,0.08474271]

[0.91499138,1,-0.17123166]

[0.08474271,-0.17123166,1]]

cols correlation

[[1,0.99587059,0.85375023,0.91129309,0.83773589]

[0.99587059,1,0.80295509,0.94491106,0.88385159]

[0.85375023,0.80295509,1,0.56362146,0.43088508]

[0.91129309,0.94491106,0.56362146,1,0.98827404]

[0.83773589,0.88385159,0.43088508,0.98827404,1]]

*/

Python example: