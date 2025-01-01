Set

Sets the value for a vector element by the specified index.

bool vector::Set(

ulong index,

double value

);

Parameters

index

[in] Index of the element the value needs to be set for.

value

[in] Value.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise - false.

Note

The Set method does the same thing as assigning a value using square brackets, namely: vector[index]=value. The method has been added to simplify transferring a code from languages where this type of notation is used. The example below shows both options for filling the vector with values by the specified index.

Example: