HasNan

Return the number of NaN values in a matrix/vector.

ulong vector::HasNan();



ulong matrix::HasNan();

Return Value

The number of matrix/vector elements that contain a NaN value.

Note

When comparing the appropriate pair of elements having NaN values, the Compare and CompareByDigits methods consider these elements equal, while in case of a usual comparison of floating-point numbers NaN != NaN.

Example:

void OnStart(void)

{

double x=sqrt(-1);



Print("single: ",x==x);



vector<double> v1={x};

vector<double> v2={x};



Print("vector: ", v1.Compare(v2,0)==0);

}



/* Result:



single: false

vector: true

*/

See also

MathClassify, Compare, CompareByDigits