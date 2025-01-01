DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceMatrix and Vector MethodsManipulationsHasNan 

HasNan

Return the number of NaN values in a matrix/vector.

ulong vector::HasNan();
 
ulong matrix::HasNan();

Return Value

The number of matrix/vector elements that contain a NaN value.

Note

When comparing the appropriate pair of elements having NaN values, the Compare and CompareByDigits methods consider these elements equal, while in case of a usual comparison of floating-point numbers NaN != NaN.

Example:

void OnStart(void)
  {
   double x=sqrt(-1);
 
   Print("single: ",x==x);
 
   vector<double> v1={x};
   vector<double> v2={x};
 
   Print("vector: "v1.Compare(v2,0)==0);
  }
 
/* Result:
 
 single: false
 vector: true
*/

 

See also

MathClassify, Compare, CompareByDigits

 