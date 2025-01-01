DocumentationSections
These methods enable the receiving of matrix features, such as:

  • number of rows
  • number of columns
  • norm
  • condition number
  • determinant
  • matrix rank
  • trace
  • spectrum

Function

Action

Rows

Return the number of rows in a matrix

Cols

Return the number of columns in a matrix

Size

Return the size of vector

Norm

Return matrix or vector norm

Cond

Compute the condition number of a matrix

Det

Compute the determinant of a square invertible matrix

SLogDet

Compute the sign and logarithm of the determinant of an matrix

Rank

Return matrix rank using the Gaussian method

Trace

Return the sum along diagonals of the matrix

Spectrum

Compute spectrum of a matrix as the set of its eigenvalues from the product AT*A