Feature methods
These methods enable the receiving of matrix features, such as:
- number of rows
- number of columns
- norm
- condition number
- determinant
- matrix rank
- trace
- spectrum
|
Function
|
Action
|
Return the number of rows in a matrix
|
Return the number of columns in a matrix
|
Return the size of vector
|
Return matrix or vector norm
|
Compute the condition number of a matrix
|
Compute the determinant of a square invertible matrix
|
Compute the sign and logarithm of the determinant of an matrix
|
Return matrix rank using the Gaussian method
|
Return the sum along diagonals of the matrix
|
Compute spectrum of a matrix as the set of its eigenvalues from the product AT*A