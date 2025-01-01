Rows Return the number of rows in a matrix

Cols Return the number of columns in a matrix

Size Return the size of vector

Norm Return matrix or vector norm

Cond Compute the condition number of a matrix

Det Compute the determinant of a square invertible matrix

SLogDet Compute the sign and logarithm of the determinant of an matrix

Rank Return matrix rank using the Gaussian method

Trace Return the sum along diagonals of the matrix