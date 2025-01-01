Cov
Compute the covariance matrix.
matrix matrix::Cov(
Parameters
rowwar
[in] If rowvar is true (default), then each row represents a variable, with observations in the columns. Otherwise, the relationship is transposed: each column represents a variable, while the rows contain observations.
[in] Second vector of observations.
ddof
[in] “Delta Degrees of Freedom”: the divisor used in the calculation is N - ddof, where N represents the number of elements. By default ddof is 1.
Note
A simple algorithm for calculating the covariance matrix of two vectors using MQL5:
bool VectorCovariation(const vector& vector_a,const vector& vector_b,matrix& matrix_c)
MQL5 example:
matrix matrix_a={{3,-2.1},{1.1,-1},{0.12,4.3}};
Python example:
import numpy as np