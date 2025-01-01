Cov

Compute the covariance matrix.

matrix matrix::Cov(

const bool rowvar=true

);



matrix matrix::Cov(

const bool rowvar,

const int ddof

);



matrix vector::Cov(

const vector& b

);



matrix vector::Cov(

const vector& b,

const int ddof

);

Parameters

rowwar

[in] If rowvar is true (default), then each row represents a variable, with observations in the columns. Otherwise, the relationship is transposed: each column represents a variable, while the rows contain observations.

b

[in] Second vector of observations.

ddof

[in] “Delta Degrees of Freedom”: the divisor used in the calculation is N - ddof, where N represents the number of elements. By default ddof is 1.

Note

Compute the covariance matrix.

A simple algorithm for calculating the covariance matrix of two vectors using MQL5:

bool VectorCovariation(const vector& vector_a,const vector& vector_b,matrix& matrix_c)

{

int i,j;

int m=2;

int n=(int)(vector_a.Size()<vector_b.Size()?vector_a.Size():vector_b.Size());

//--- checks

if(n<=1)

return(false);

for(i=0; i<n; i++)

{

if(!MathIsValidNumber(vector_a[i]))

return(false);

if(!MathIsValidNumber(vector_b[i]))

return(false);

}

//---

matrix matrix_x(2,n);

matrix_x.Row(vector_a,0);

matrix_x.Row(vector_b,1);

vector t=vector::Zeros(m);

//--- calculation

for(i=0; i<m; i++)

for(j=0; j<n; j++)

t[i]+=matrix_x[i][j]/double(n);

for(i=0; i<m; i++)

for(j=0; j<n; j++)

matrix_x[i][j]-=t[i];

//--- syrk C=alpha*A^H*A+beta*C (beta=0 and not considered)

matrix_c=matrix::Zeros(m,m);

for(i=0; i<m; i++)

{

for(j=0; j<n; j++)

{

double v=matrix_x[i][j]/(n-1);

for(int i_=i; i_<m; i_++)

matrix_c[i][i_]+=v*matrix_x[i_][j];

}

}

//--- force symmetricity

for(i=0; i<m-1; i++)

for(j=i+1; j<m; j++)

matrix_c[j][i]=matrix_c[i][j];

//---

return(true);

}

MQL5 example:

matrix matrix_a={{3,-2.1},{1.1,-1},{0.12,4.3}};

Print("covariation cols

",matrix_a.Cov(false));

Print("covariation rows

",matrix_a.Cov());



vector vector_a=matrix_a.Col(0);

vector vector_b=matrix_a.Col(1);

Print("covariation vectors

",vector_a.Cov(vector_b));



/*

covariation cols

[[2.144133333333333,-4.286]

[-4.286,11.71]]

covariation rows

[[13.005,5.355,-10.659]

[5.355,2.205,-4.389]

[-10.659,-4.389,8.736199999999998]]

covariation vectors

[[2.144133333333333,-4.286]

[-4.286,11.71]]

*/

Python example: