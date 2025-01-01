RegressionMetric

Compute the regression metric to evaluate the quality of the predicted data compared to the true data

double vector::RegressionMetric(

const vector& vector_true,

ENUM_REGRESSION_METRIC metric

);



double matrix::RegressionMetric(

const matrix& matrix_true,

ENUM_REGRESSION_METRIC metric

);



vector matrix::RegressionMetric(

const matrix& matrix_true,

ENUM_REGRESSION_METRIC metric,

int axis

);

Parameters

vector_true/matrix_true

[in] Vector or matrix of true values.

metric

[in] Metric type from the ENUM_REGRESSION_METRIC enumeration.

axis

[in] Axis. 0 — horizontal axis, 1 — vertical axis.

Return Value

The calculated metric which evaluates the quality of the predicted data compared to the true data.

Note

REGRESSION_MAE — mean absolute error which represents the absolute differences between predicted values and corresponding true values

REGRESSION_MSE — mean square error which represents the squared differences between predicted values and corresponding true values

REGRESSION_RMSE — square root of MSE

REGRESSION_R2 - 1 — MSE(regression) / MSE(mean)

REGRESSION_MAPE — MAE as a percentage

REGRESSION_MSPE — MSE as a percentage

REGRESSION_RMSLE — RMSE computed on a logarithmic scale

Example: