- Activation
- Derivative
- Loss
- LossGradient
- RegressionMetric
- ConfusionMatrix
- ConfusionMatrixMultilabel
- ClassificationMetric
- ClassificationScore
- PrecisionRecall
- ReceiverOperatingCharacteristic
Activation
Compute activation function values and write them to the passed vector/matrix.
bool vector::Activation(
Parameters
vect_out/matrix_out
[out] Vector or matrix to get the computed values of the activation function.
activation
[in] Activation function from the ENUM_ACTIVATION_FUNCTION enumeration.
axis
[in] ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS enumeration value (AXIS_HORZ — horizontal axis, AXIS_VERT — vertical axis).
[in] Additional parameters required for some activation functions. If no parameters are specified, default values are used.
Return Value
Returns true if successful, otherwise - false.
Additional Parameters
Some activation functions accept additional parameters. If no parameters are specified, default values are used
AF_ELU (Exponential Linear Unit)
Note
In artificial neural networks, the activation function of a neuron determines the output signal, which is defined by an input signal or a set of input signals. The selection of the activation function has a big impact on the neural network performance. Different model parts (layers) can use different activation functions.
Examples of using additional parameters:
vector x={0.1, 0.4, 0.9, 2.0, -5.0, 0.0, -0.1};