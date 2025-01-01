Activation

Compute activation function values and write them to the passed vector/matrix.

bool vector::Activation(

vector& vect_out,

ENUM_ACTIVATION_FUNCTION activation,

...

);





bool matrix::Activation(

matrix& matrix_out,

ENUM_ACTIVATION_FUNCTION activation

);





bool matrix::Activation(

matrix& matrix_out,

ENUM_ACTIVATION_FUNCTION activation,

ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS axis,

...

);

Parameters

vect_out/matrix_out

[out] Vector or matrix to get the computed values of the activation function.

activation

[in] Activation function from the ENUM_ACTIVATION_FUNCTION enumeration.

axis

[in] ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS enumeration value (AXIS_HORZ — horizontal axis, AXIS_VERT — vertical axis).

...

[in] Additional parameters required for some activation functions. If no parameters are specified, default values are used.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise - false.

Additional Parameters

Some activation functions accept additional parameters. If no parameters are specified, default values are used

AF_ELU (Exponential Linear Unit)

double alpha=1.0



Activation function: if(x>=0) f(x) = x

else f(x) = alpha * (exp(x)-1)





AF_LINEAR

double alpha=1.0

double beta=0.0



Activation function: f(x) = alpha*x + beta





AF_LRELU (Leaky REctified Linear Unit)

double alpha=0.3



Activation function: if(x>=0) f(x)=x

else f(x) = alpha*x





AF_RELU (REctified Linear Unit)

double alpha=0.0

double max_value=0.0

double treshold=0.0



Activation function: if(alpha==0) f(x) = max(x,0)

else if(x>max_value) f(x) = x

else f(x) = alpha*(x - treshold)





AF_SWISH

double beta=1.0



Activation function: f(x) = x / (1+exp(-x*beta))





AF_TRELU (Thresholded REctified Linear Unit)

double theta=1.0



Activation function: if(x>theta) f(x) = x

else f(x) = 0





AF_PRELU (Parametric REctified Linear Unit)

double alpha[] - learned array of coeefficients



Activation function: if(x[i]>=0) f(x)[i] = x[i]

else f(x)[i] = alpha[i] * x[i]

Note

In artificial neural networks, the activation function of a neuron determines the output signal, which is defined by an input signal or a set of input signals. The selection of the activation function has a big impact on the neural network performance. Different model parts (layers) can use different activation functions.

Examples of using additional parameters: