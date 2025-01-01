- HasNan
- ReplaceNan
- Transpose
- TransposeConjugate
- TriL
- TriU
- Diag
- Row
- Col
- Copy
- Conjugate
- Concat
- Compare
- CompareByDigits
- CompareEqual
- Flat
- Clip
- Reshape
- Resize
- Set
- SwapRows
- SwapCols
- Split
- Hsplit
- Vsplit
- ArgSort
- Sort
SwapCols
Swap columns in a matrix.
|
bool matrix::SwapCols(
Parameters
col1
[in] Index of the first column.
col2
[in] Index of the second column.
Return Value
Returns true on success, false otherwise.
Example
|
matrix matrix_a={{1,2,3,4},