SwapCols

Swap columns in a matrix.

bool matrix::SwapCols(
  const ulong  row1,     // index of first column
  const ulong  row2      // index of second column
   );

Parameters

col1

[in]  Index of the first column.

col2

[in]  Index of the second column.

Return Value

Returns true on success, false otherwise.

Example

   matrix matrix_a={{1,2,3,4},
                    {5,6,7,8},
                    {9,10,11,12},
                    {13,14,15,16}};
   matrix matrix_i=matrix::Identity(4,4);
   matrix matrix_a1=matrix_a;
   matrix_a1.SwapCols(0,3);
   Print("matrix_a1\n",matrix_a1);
 
   matrix matrix_p=matrix_i;
   matrix_p.SwapCols(0,3);
   matrix matrix_c1=matrix_a.MatMul(matrix_p);
   Print("matrix_c1\n",matrix_c1);
 
  /*
  matrix_a1
  [[4,2,3,1]
   [8,6,7,5]
   [12,10,11,9]
   [16,14,15,13]]
  matrix_c1
  [[4,2,3,1]
   [8,6,7,5]
   [12,10,11,9]
   [16,14,15,13]]
  */