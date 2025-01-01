Loss

Compute the value of the loss function.

double vector::Loss(

const vector& vect_true,

ENUM_LOSS_FUNCTION loss,

...

);





double matrix::Loss(

const matrix& matrix_true,

ENUM_LOSS_FUNCTION loss,

);





double matrix::Loss(

const matrix& matrix_true,

ENUM_LOSS_FUNCTION loss,

ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS axis,

...

);

Parameters

vect_true/matrix_true

[in] Vector or matrix of true values.

loss

[in] Loss function from the ENUM_LOSS_FUNCTION enumeration.

axis

[in] ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS enumeration value (AXIS_HORZ — horizontal axis, AXIS_VERT — vertical axis).

...

[in] Additional parameter 'delta' can only be used by the Hubert loss function (LOSS_HUBER)

Return Value

double value.

How the 'delta' parameter is used in the Hubert loss function (LOSS_HUBER)

double delta = 1.0;

double error = fabs(y - x);

if(error<delta)

loss = 0.5 * error^2;

else

loss = 0.5 * delta^2 + delta * (error - delta);

Note

A neural network aims at finding the algorithms that minimize the error on the training sample, for which the loss function is used.

The value of the loss function indicates by how much the value predicted by the model deviates from the real one.

Different loss functions are used depending on the problem. For example, Mean Squared Error (MSE) is used for regression problems, and Binary Cross-Entropy (BCE) is used for binary classification purposes.

Example of calling the Hubert loss function: