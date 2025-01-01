Cholesky
Compute the Cholesky decomposition.
bool matrix::Cholesky(
Parameters
L key
[out] Lower triangular matrix.
Return Value
Returns true on success, false otherwise.
Note
Return the Cholesky decomposition, L * L.H, of the square matrix a, where L is lower-triangular and .H is the conjugate transpose operator (which is the ordinary transpose if a is real-valued). a must be Hermitian (symmetric if real-valued) and positive-definite. No checking is performed to verify whether a is Hermitian or not. In addition, only the lower-triangular and diagonal elements of a are used. Only L is actually returned.
Example
matrix matrix_a= {{5.7998084, -2.1825367}, {-2.1825367, 9.85910595}};