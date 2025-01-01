Cholesky

Compute the Cholesky decomposition.

bool matrix::Cholesky(

matrix& L

);

Parameters

L key

[out] Lower triangular matrix.

Return Value

Returns true on success, false otherwise.

Note

Return the Cholesky decomposition, L * L.H, of the square matrix a, where L is lower-triangular and .H is the conjugate transpose operator (which is the ordinary transpose if a is real-valued). a must be Hermitian (symmetric if real-valued) and positive-definite. No checking is performed to verify whether a is Hermitian or not. In addition, only the lower-triangular and diagonal elements of a are used. Only L is actually returned.

Example