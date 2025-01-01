- HasNan
- ReplaceNan
- Transpose
- TransposeConjugate
- TriL
- TriU
- Diag
- Row
- Col
- Copy
- Conjugate
- Concat
- Compare
- CompareByDigits
- CompareEqual
- Flat
- Clip
- Reshape
- Resize
- Set
- SwapRows
- SwapCols
- Split
- Hsplit
- Vsplit
- ArgSort
- Sort
TriL
Return a copy of a matrix with elements above the k-th diagonal zeroed. Lower triangular matrix.
|
matrix matrix::Tril(
Parameters
ndiag=0
[in] Diagonal above which to zero elements. ndiag = 0 (the default) is the main diagonal, ndiag < 0 is below it and ndiag > 0 is above.
Return Value
Array with its lower triangle filled with ones and zero elsewhere.
MQL5 example:
|
matrix a={{1,2,3},{4,5,6},{7,8,9},{10,11,12}};
Python example:
|
import numpy as np