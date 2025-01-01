TriL

Return a copy of a matrix with elements above the k-th diagonal zeroed. Lower triangular matrix.

matrix matrix::Tril(

const int ndiag=0

);

Parameters

ndiag=0

[in] Diagonal above which to zero elements. ndiag = 0 (the default) is the main diagonal, ndiag < 0 is below it and ndiag > 0 is above.

Return Value

Array with its lower triangle filled with ones and zero elsewhere.

MQL5 example:

matrix a={{1,2,3},{4,5,6},{7,8,9},{10,11,12}};

matrix b=a.TriL(-1);

Print("matrix b

",b);



/*

matrix_c

[[0,0,0]

[4,0,0]

[7,8,0]

[10,11,12]]

*/

Python example: