Tri
This is a static function Construct a matrix with ones at and below the given diagonal and zeros elsewhere.
|
static matrix matrix::Tri(
Parameters
rows
[in] Number of rows in the array.
cols
[in] Number of columns in the array.
ndiag=0
[in] The sub-diagonal at and below which the array is filled. k = 0 is the main diagonal, while k < 0 is below it, and k > 0 is above. The default is 0.
Return Value
Array with its lower triangle filled with ones and zero elsewhere.
MQL5 example:
|
matrix matrix_a=matrix::Tri(3,4,1);
Example
|
np.tri(3, 5, 2, dtype=int)