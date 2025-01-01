Tri

This is a static function Construct a matrix with ones at and below the given diagonal and zeros elsewhere.

static matrix matrix::Tri(

const ulong rows,

const ulong cols,

const int ndiag=0

);

Parameters

rows

[in] Number of rows in the array.

cols

[in] Number of columns in the array.

ndiag=0

[in] The sub-diagonal at and below which the array is filled. k = 0 is the main diagonal, while k < 0 is below it, and k > 0 is above. The default is 0.

Return Value

Array with its lower triangle filled with ones and zero elsewhere.

MQL5 example:

matrix matrix_a=matrix::Tri(3,4,1);

Print("Tri(3,4,1)

",matrix_a);

matrix_a=matrix::Tri(4,3,-1);

Print("Tri(4,3,-1)

",matrix_a);



/*

Tri(3,4,1)

[[1,1,0,0]

[1,1,1,0]

[1,1,1,1]]

Tri(4,3,-1)

[[0,0,0]

[1,0,0]

[1,1,0]

[1,1,1]]

*/

Example