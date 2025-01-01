DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceMatrix and Vector MethodsProducts 

Matrix and vector products

Matrix and vector product calculations include:

  • matrix multiplication
  • vector multiplication
  • computing covariance matrix
  • computing the cross-correlation of two vectors
  • computing the convolution of two vectors
  • computing the correlation coefficient  

Function

Action

MatMul

Matrix product of two matrices

GeMM

General matrix multiplication (GeMM)

Power

Raise a square matrix to the integer power

Dot

Dot product of two vectors

Kron

Return Kronecker product of two matrices, matrix and vector, vector and matrix or two vectors

Inner

Inner product of two matrices

Outer

Compute the outer product of two matrices or two vectors

CorrCoef

Compute the Pearson correlation coefficient (linear correlation coefficient)

Cov

Compute the covariance matrix

Correlate

Compute the cross-correlation of two vectors

Convolve

Return the discrete, linear convolution of two vectors