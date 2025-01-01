MatMul Matrix product of two matrices

GeMM General matrix multiplication (GeMM)

Power Raise a square matrix to the integer power

Dot Dot product of two vectors

Kron Return Kronecker product of two matrices, matrix and vector, vector and matrix or two vectors

Inner Inner product of two matrices

Outer Compute the outer product of two matrices or two vectors

CorrCoef Compute the Pearson correlation coefficient (linear correlation coefficient)

Cov Compute the covariance matrix

Correlate Compute the cross-correlation of two vectors