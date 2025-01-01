Matrix and vector products
Matrix and vector product calculations include:
- matrix multiplication
- vector multiplication
- computing covariance matrix
- computing the cross-correlation of two vectors
- computing the convolution of two vectors
- computing the correlation coefficient
|
Function
|
Action
|
Matrix product of two matrices
|
General matrix multiplication (GeMM)
|
Raise a square matrix to the integer power
|
Dot product of two vectors
|
Return Kronecker product of two matrices, matrix and vector, vector and matrix or two vectors
|
Inner product of two matrices
|
Compute the outer product of two matrices or two vectors
|
Compute the Pearson correlation coefficient (linear correlation coefficient)
|
Compute the covariance matrix
|
Compute the cross-correlation of two vectors
|
Return the discrete, linear convolution of two vectors