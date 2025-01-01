Eye

A static function. Constructs a matrix having a specified size with ones on the main diagonal and zeros elsewhere. Returns a matrix with ones on the diagonal and zeros elsewhere.

static matrix matrix::Eye(

const ulong rows,

const ulong cols,

const int ndiag=0

);

Parameters

rows

[in] Number of rows in the output.

cols

[in] Number of columns in the output.

ndiag=0

[in] Index of the diagonal: 0 (the default) refers to the main diagonal, a positive value refers to an upper diagonal, and a negative value to a lower diagonal.

Return Value

A matrix where all elements are equal to zero, except for the k-th diagonal, whose values are equal to one.

MQL5 example:

matrix eye=matrix::Eye(3, 3);

Print("eye =

", eye);



eye=matrix::Eye(4, 4,1);

Print("eye =

", eye);

/*

eye =

[[1,0,0]

[0,1,0]

[0,0,1]]

eye =

[[0,1,0,0]

[0,0,1,0]

[0,0,0,1]

[0,0,0,0]]

*/

Python example: