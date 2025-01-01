Return matrix or vector norm.

Parameters

norm

[in] Norm order

Return Value

Matrix or vector norm.

Note

VECTOR_NORM_INF is the maximum absolute value among vector elements.

VECTOR_NORM_MINUS_INF is the minimum absolute value of a vector.

VECTOR_NORM_P is the P-norm of the vector. If norm_p=0, then this is the number of non-zero vector elements. norm_p=1 is the sum of absolute values of vector elements. norm_p=2 is the square root of the sum of squares of vector element values. The value of the norm_p parameter can be negative.

MATRIX_NORM_FROBENIUS is the square root of the sum of the squares of the matrix element values. The Frobenius norm and the vector P2-norm are consistent.

MATRIX_NORM_SPECTRAL is the maximum value of the matrix spectrum.

MATRIX_NORM_NUCLEAR is the sum of the singular values of the matrix.

MATRIX_NORM_INF is the maximum vector p1-norm among the vertical vectors of the matrix. The matrix inf-norm and the vector inf-norm are consistent.

MATRIX_NORM_MINUS_INF is the minimum vector p1-norm among the vertical vectors of the matrix.

MATRIX_NORM_P1 is the maximum vector p1-norm among horizontal matrix vectors.

MATRIX_NORM_MINUS_P1 is the minimum vector p1-norm among horizontal matrix vectors.

MATRIX_NORM_P2 is the highest singular value of the matrix.