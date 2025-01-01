ArgSort

Indirect sort of a matrix or vector.

vector vector::Sort(

func_name compare_func=NULL,

T context

);



matrix matrix::Sort(

func_name compare_func=NULL

T context

);



matrix matrix::Sort(

const int axis,

func_name compare_func=NULL

T context

);

Parameters

axis

[in] The axing along which to sort: 0 is horizontal, 1 is vertical.

func_name

[in] Comparator. You can specify one of the values of the ENUM_SORT_MODE enumeration or your own comparison function. If no function is specified, ascending sort is used.



A custom comparison function can be of two types:

int comparator(T x1,T x2)

int comparator(T x1,T x2,TContext context)

Here T is the type of matrix or vector, and TContex is the type of the 'context' variable which is passed as an additional parameter to the Sort method.

context

[in] Additional optional parameter that can be passed to a custom sort function.

Return Value

Vector or matrix with the indexes of sorted elements. For example, the result [4,2,0,1,3] indicates that there should be an element with index 4 in the zero position, an element with index 2 in the first position, and so on.