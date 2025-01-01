- HasNan
ArgSort
Indirect sort of a matrix or vector.
|
vector vector::Sort(
Parameters
axis
[in] The axing along which to sort: 0 is horizontal, 1 is vertical.
func_name
[in] Comparator. You can specify one of the values of the ENUM_SORT_MODE enumeration or your own comparison function. If no function is specified, ascending sort is used.
A custom comparison function can be of two types:
- int comparator(T x1,T x2)
- int comparator(T x1,T x2,TContext context)
Here T is the type of matrix or vector, and TContex is the type of the 'context' variable which is passed as an additional parameter to the Sort method.
context
[in] Additional optional parameter that can be passed to a custom sort function.
Return Value
Vector or matrix with the indexes of sorted elements. For example, the result [4,2,0,1,3] indicates that there should be an element with index 4 in the zero position, an element with index 2 in the first position, and so on.