Std

Return the standard deviation of values of matrix/vector elements or of elements along the given axis.

double vector::Std();



double vector::Std(

const int ddof

);



double matrix::Std();



vector matrix::Std(

const int axis

);



vector matrix::Std(

const int axis,

const int ddof

);

Parameters

axis

[in] Axis. 0 — horizontal axis, 1 — vertical axis.

ddof

[in] “Delta Degrees of Freedom”: the divisor used in the calculation is N - ddof, where N represents the number of elements. By default ddof is zero.

Return Value

Standard_deviation: scalar or vector.

Note

The standard deviation is the square root of the average of the squared deviations from the mean, i. e., std = sqrt(mean(x)), where x = abs(a - a.mean())**2.

The average squared deviation is typically calculated as x.sum() / (N - ddof), where N = len(x).

Expression with ddof=0 sometimes called the “population standard deviation”. If ddof>0 (most commonly used 1), the resulting quantity is sometimes called the “sample standard deviation”.

Example