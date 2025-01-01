Std
Return the standard deviation of values of matrix/vector elements or of elements along the given axis.
|
double vector::Std();
Parameters
axis
[in] Axis. 0 — horizontal axis, 1 — vertical axis.
ddof
[in] “Delta Degrees of Freedom”: the divisor used in the calculation is N - ddof, where N represents the number of elements. By default ddof is zero.
Return Value
Standard_deviation: scalar or vector.
Note
The standard deviation is the square root of the average of the squared deviations from the mean, i. e., std = sqrt(mean(x)), where x = abs(a - a.mean())**2.
The average squared deviation is typically calculated as x.sum() / (N - ddof), where N = len(x).
Expression with ddof=0 sometimes called the “population standard deviation”. If ddof>0 (most commonly used 1), the resulting quantity is sometimes called the “sample standard deviation”.
Example
|
matrixf matrix_a={{10,3,2},{1,8,12},{6,5,4},{7,11,9}};