Matrix and vector manipulations

These are methods for basic matrix operations: filling, copying, getting a part of a matrix, transposing, splitting and sorting.

There are also several methods for operations with matrix rows and columns.

Function

Action

HasNan

Return the number of NaN values in a matrix/vector

ReplaceNan

Replace NaN values in a matrix/vector with the specified value and return the number of elements replaced.

Transpose

Reverse or permute the axes of a matrix; returns the modified matrix

TransposeConjugate

Transposing a complex matrix with conjugation. Reverse or permute the axes of a matrix by changing a sign of an imaginary part of a complex number, return the modified matrix

TriL

Return a copy of a matrix with elements above the k-th diagonal zeroed. Lower triangular matrix

TriU

Return a copy of a matrix with elements below the k-th diagonal zeroed. Upper triangular matrix

Diag

Extract a diagonal or construct a diagonal matrix

Row

Return a row vector. Write a vector to the specified row

Col

Return a column vector. Write a vector to the specified column

Copy

Return a copy of the given matrix/vector

Conjugate

Changing the sign of the imaginary part of a complex number, return the modified matrix or vector

Concat

Concatenate 2 submatrices to one matrix. Concatenate 2 vectors to one vector

Compare

Compare the elements of two matrices/vectors with the specified precision

CompareByDigits

Compare the elements of two matrices/vectors up to significant digits

CompareEqual

Perform an absolute comparison of two matrices by unfolding successive rows into one-dimensional vectors

Flat

Allow addressing a matrix element through one index instead of two

Clip

Limit the elements of a matrix/vector to a specified range of valid values

Reshape

Change the shape of a matrix without changing its data

Resize

Return a new matrix with a changed shape and size

Set

Set the value for a vector element by the specified index

SwapRows

Swap rows in a matrix

SwapCols

Swap columns in a matrix

Split

Split a matrix into multiple submatrices

Hsplit

Split a matrix horizontally into multiple submatrices. Same as Split with axis=0

Vsplit

Split a matrix vertically into multiple submatrices. Same as Split with axis=1

ArgSort

Indirectly sort a matrix or vector.

Sort

Sort a matrix or vector in place.