Matrix and vector manipulations
These are methods for basic matrix operations: filling, copying, getting a part of a matrix, transposing, splitting and sorting.
There are also several methods for operations with matrix rows and columns.
Function
Action
Return the number of NaN values in a matrix/vector
Replace NaN values in a matrix/vector with the specified value and return the number of elements replaced.
Reverse or permute the axes of a matrix; returns the modified matrix
Transposing a complex matrix with conjugation. Reverse or permute the axes of a matrix by changing a sign of an imaginary part of a complex number, return the modified matrix
Return a copy of a matrix with elements above the k-th diagonal zeroed. Lower triangular matrix
Return a copy of a matrix with elements below the k-th diagonal zeroed. Upper triangular matrix
Extract a diagonal or construct a diagonal matrix
Return a row vector. Write a vector to the specified row
Return a column vector. Write a vector to the specified column
Return a copy of the given matrix/vector
Changing the sign of the imaginary part of a complex number, return the modified matrix or vector
Concatenate 2 submatrices to one matrix. Concatenate 2 vectors to one vector
Compare the elements of two matrices/vectors with the specified precision
Compare the elements of two matrices/vectors up to significant digits
Perform an absolute comparison of two matrices by unfolding successive rows into one-dimensional vectors
Allow addressing a matrix element through one index instead of two
Limit the elements of a matrix/vector to a specified range of valid values
Change the shape of a matrix without changing its data
Return a new matrix with a changed shape and size
Set the value for a vector element by the specified index
Swap rows in a matrix
Swap columns in a matrix
Split a matrix into multiple submatrices
Split a matrix horizontally into multiple submatrices. Same as Split with axis=0
Split a matrix vertically into multiple submatrices. Same as Split with axis=1
Indirectly sort a matrix or vector.
Sort a matrix or vector in place.