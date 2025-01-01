DocumentationSections
Matrix methods for solving systems of linear equations

Methods for solving systems of linear equations and calculating the inverse matrix.

Function

Action

Solve

Solve a linear matrix equation, or system of linear algebraic equations

LstSq

Return the least-squares solution of linear algebraic equations (for non-square or degenerate matrices)

Inv

Compute the (multiplicative) inverse of a square non-degenerate matrix by the Jordan-Gauss method

PInv

Compute the pseudo-inverse of a matrix by the Moore-Penrose method