Matrix methods for solving systems of linear equations
Methods for solving systems of linear equations and calculating the inverse matrix.
|
Function
|
Action
|
Solve a linear matrix equation, or system of linear algebraic equations
|
Return the least-squares solution of linear algebraic equations (for non-square or degenerate matrices)
|
Compute the (multiplicative) inverse of a square non-degenerate matrix by the Jordan-Gauss method
|
Compute the pseudo-inverse of a matrix by the Moore-Penrose method