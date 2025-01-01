Percentile
Return the specified percentile of values of matrix/vector elements or elements along the specified axis.
double vector::Percentile(
Parameters
percent
[in] Percentiles to compute, which must be between 0 and 100 inclusive.
axis
[in] Axis. 0 — horizontal axis, 1 — vertical axis.
Return Value
Percentile: scalar or vector.
Note
Valid values of the 'percent' parameter are in the range [0, 100]. A linear algorithm is used to calculate percentiles. The correct calculation of percentiles requires the sequence to be sorted.
Example
matrixf matrix_a={{1,2,3},{4,5,6},{7,8,9},{10,11,12}};