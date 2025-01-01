Percentile

Return the specified percentile of values of matrix/vector elements or elements along the specified axis.

double vector::Percentile(

const int percent

);



double matrix::Percentile(

const int percent

);



vector matrix::Percentile(

const int percent,

const int axis

);

Parameters

percent

[in] Percentiles to compute, which must be between 0 and 100 inclusive.

axis

[in] Axis. 0 — horizontal axis, 1 — vertical axis.

Return Value

Percentile: scalar or vector.

Note

Valid values of the 'percent' parameter are in the range [0, 100]. A linear algorithm is used to calculate percentiles. The correct calculation of percentiles requires the sequence to be sorted.

Example