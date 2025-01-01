Convolve
Return the discrete, linear convolution of two vectors
|
vector vector::Convolve(
Parameters
v
[out] Second vector.
mode
[in] The 'mode' parameter determines the linear convolution calculation mode ENUM_VECTOR_CONVOLVE.
Return Value
Discrete, linear convolution of two vectors.
A simple algorithm for calculating the convolution of two vectors in MQL5:
|
vector VectorConvolutionFull(const vector& a,const vector& b)
MQL5 example:
|
vector a= {1, 2, 3, 4, 5};
Python example:
|
import numpy as np