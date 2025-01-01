Convolve

Return the discrete, linear convolution of two vectors

vector vector::Convolve(

const vector& v,

ENUM_VECTOR_CONVOLVE mode

);

Parameters

v

[out] Second vector.

mode

[in] The 'mode' parameter determines the linear convolution calculation mode ENUM_VECTOR_CONVOLVE.

Return Value

Discrete, linear convolution of two vectors.

A simple algorithm for calculating the convolution of two vectors in MQL5:

vector VectorConvolutionFull(const vector& a,const vector& b)

{

if(a.Size()<b.Size())

return(VectorConvolutionFull(b,a));



int m=(int)a.Size();

int n=(int)b.Size();

int size=m+n-1;

vector c=vector::Zeros(size);



for(int i=0; i<n; i++)

for(int i_=i; i_<i+m; i_++)

c[i_]+=b[i]*a[i_-i];



return(c);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

vector VectorConvolutionSame(const vector& a,const vector& b)

{

if(a.Size()<b.Size())

return(VectorConvolutionSame(b,a));



int m=(int)a.Size();

int n=(int)b.Size();

int size=MathMax(m,n);

vector c=vector::Zeros(size);



for(int i=0; i<n; i++)

{

for(int i_=i; i_<i+m; i_++)

{

int k=i_-size/2+1;

if(k>=0 && k<size)

c[k]+=b[i]*a[i_-i];

}

}



return(c);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

vector VectorConvolutionValid(const vector& a,const vector& b)

{

if(a.Size()<b.Size())

return(VectorConvolutionValid(b,a));



int m=(int)a.Size();

int n=(int)b.Size();

int size=MathMax(m,n)-MathMin(m,n)+1;

vector c=vector::Zeros(size);



for(int i=0; i<n; i++)

{

for(int i_=i; i_<i+m; i_++)

{

int k=i_-n+1;

if(k>=0 && k<size)

c[k]+=b[i]*a[i_-i];

}

}



return(c);

}

MQL5 example:

vector a= {1, 2, 3, 4, 5};

vector b= {0, 1, 0.5};



Print("full

", a.Convolve(b, VECTOR_CONVOLVE_FULL));

Print("same

", a.Convolve(b, VECTOR_CONVOLVE_SAME));

Print("valid

", a.Convolve(b, VECTOR_CONVOLVE_VALID));



/*

full

[0,1,2.5,4,5.5,7,2.5]

same

[1,2.5,4,5.5,7]

valid

[2.5,4,5.5]

*/

Python example: