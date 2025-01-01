Quantile
Return the specified quantile of values of matrix/vector elements or elements along the specified axis.
|
double vector::Quantile(
Parameters
quantile
[in] Quantile to compute, which must be between 0 and 1 inclusive.
axis
[in] Axis. 0 — horizontal axis, 1 — vertical axis.
Return Value
Quantile: scalar or vector.
Note
The 'quantile' parameter takes values in the range [0, 1]. A linear algorithm is used to calculate quantiles. The correct calculation of quantiles requires the sequence to be sorted.
Example
|
matrixf matrix_a={{1,2,3},{4,5,6},{7,8,9},{10,11,12}};