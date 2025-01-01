Quantile

Return the specified quantile of values of matrix/vector elements or elements along the specified axis.

double vector::Quantile(

const double quantile

);



double matrix::Quantile(

const double quantile

);



vector matrix::Quantile(

const double quantile,

const int axis

);

Parameters

quantile

[in] Quantile to compute, which must be between 0 and 1 inclusive.

axis

[in] Axis. 0 — horizontal axis, 1 — vertical axis.

Return Value

Quantile: scalar or vector.

Note

The 'quantile' parameter takes values in the range [0, 1]. A linear algorithm is used to calculate quantiles. The correct calculation of quantiles requires the sequence to be sorted.

Example