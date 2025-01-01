DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceMatrix and Vector MethodsManipulationsFlat 

Flat

Allows addressing a matrix element through one index instead of two.

bool matrix::Flat(
  const ulong   index,     // index
  const double  value      // value to set
   );
 
double matrix::Flat(
  const ulong   index,     // index
   );
 

Parameters

index

[in]  Flat index

value

[in]  Value to set by given index.

Return Value

Value by given index.

Note

For the matrix mat(3,3), access can be written as follows:  

  • reading: 'x=mat.Flat(4)', which is equivalent to 'x=mat[1][1]'  
  • writing: 'mat.Flat(5, 42)', equivalent to 'mat[1][2]=42'

 

Example

   matrix matrix_a={{10,3,2},{1,8,12},{6,5,4},{7,11,9}};
   Print("matrix_a\n",matrix_a);
   ulong arg_max=matrix_a.ArgMax();
   Print("max_value=",matrix_a.Flat(arg_max));
   matrix_a.Flat(arg_max,0);
   arg_max=matrix_a.ArgMax();
   Print("max_value=",matrix_a.Flat(arg_max));
 
 
  /*
  matrix_a
  [[10,3,2]
   [1,8,12]
   [6,5,4]
   [7,11,9]]
  max_value=12.0
  max_value=11.0
  */