Flat

Allows addressing a matrix element through one index instead of two.

bool matrix::Flat(

const ulong index,

const double value

);



double matrix::Flat(

const ulong index,

);



Parameters

index

[in] Flat index

value

[in] Value to set by given index.

Return Value

Value by given index.

Note

For the matrix mat(3,3), access can be written as follows:

reading: 'x=mat.Flat(4)', which is equivalent to 'x=mat[1][1]'

writing: 'mat.Flat(5, 42)', equivalent to 'mat[1][2]=42'

Example