QR

Compute the qr factorization of a matrix.

bool QR(

matrix& Q,

matrix& R

);

Parameters

Q

[out] A matrix with orthonormal columns. When mode = 'complete' the result is an orthogonal/unitary matrix depending on whether or not a is real/complex. The determinant may be either +/- 1 in that case. In case the number of dimensions in the input array is greater than 2 then a stack of the matrices with above properties is returned.

R key

[out] Upper triangular matrix.

Return Value

Returns true on success, false otherwise.

Example