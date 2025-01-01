QR
Compute the qr factorization of a matrix.
|
bool QR(
Parameters
Q
[out] A matrix with orthonormal columns. When mode = 'complete' the result is an orthogonal/unitary matrix depending on whether or not a is real/complex. The determinant may be either +/- 1 in that case. In case the number of dimensions in the input array is greater than 2 then a stack of the matrices with above properties is returned.
R key
[out] Upper triangular matrix.
Return Value
Returns true on success, false otherwise.
Example
|
//--- A*x = b