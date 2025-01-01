Resize

Return a new matrix with a changed shape and size.

bool matrix::Resize(

const ulong rows,

const ulong cols,

const ulong reserve=0

);



bool vector::Resize(

const ulong size,

const ulong reserve=0

);

Parameters

rows

[in] New number or rows.

cols

[in] New number or columns.

Return Value

Returns true on success, false otherwise.

Note

The matrix (or vector) is processed in place. No copies are created. Any size can be specified, i.e., rows_new*cols_new!=rows_old*cols_old. Unlike Reshape, the matrix is processed row by row. When increasing the number of columns, the values of the extra columns are undefined. When increasing the number of rows, the values of elements in the new rows are undefined. When the number of columns is reduced, each row of the matrix is truncated.

Example