template<typename T>

void MatrixArange(matrix<T> &mat,T value=0.0,T step=1.0)

{

for(ulong i=0; i<mat.Rows(); i++)

{

for(ulong j=0; j<mat.Cols(); j++,value+=step)

mat[i][j]=value;

}

}

template<typename T>

void VectorArange(vector<T> &vec,T value=0.0,T step=1.0)

{

for(ulong i=0; i<vec.Size(); i++,value+=step)

vec[i]=value;

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//---

int size_m=3, size_k=4;

matrix m(size_m,size_k,MatrixArange,-2.,0.1); // first an uninitialized matrix sized size_m x size_k is created,

Print("matrix m

",m); // then function MatrixArange with the parameters listed at initialization is called

matrixf m_float(5,5,MatrixArange,-2.f,0.1f); // after a matrix of float type is created, the MatrixArange function is called

Print("matrix m_float

",m_float);

vector v(size_k,VectorArange,-10.0); // after a vector is created, VectorArange with one parameter is called; its second parameter is the default

Print("vector v

",v);

/*

matrix m

[[-2,-1.9,-1.8,-1.7]

[-1.6,-1.5,-1.399999999999999,-1.299999999999999]

[-1.199999999999999,-1.099999999999999,-0.9999999999999992,-0.8999999999999992]]

matrix m_float

[[-2,-1.9,-1.8,-1.6999999,-1.5999999]

[-1.4999999,-1.3999999,-1.2999998,-1.1999998,-1.0999998]

[-0.99999976,-0.89999974,-0.79999971,-0.69999969,-0.59999967]

[-0.49999967,-0.39999968,-0.29999968,-0.19999969,-0.099999689]

[3.1292439e-07,0.10000031,0.20000032,0.30000031,0.4000003]]

vector v

[-10,-9,-8,-7]

*/

}