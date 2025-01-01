Machine learning

These methods are used in machine learning.

The neural network activation function determines the output value of a neuron depending on the weighted sum of inputs. The selection of the activation function has a big impact on the neural network performance. Different model parts (layers) can use different activation functions.

In addition to all known activation functions, MQL5 also offers their derivatives. Function derivatives enable an efficient update of model parameters based on the error received in learning.

A neural network aims at finding an algorithm that minimizes the error in learning, for which the loss function is used. The value of the loss function indicates by how much the value predicted by the model deviates from the real one. Different loss functions are used depending on the problem. For example, Mean Squared Error (MSE) is used for regression problems, and Binary Cross-Entropy (BCE) is used for binary classification purposes.

Function Action Activation Compute activation function values and write them to the passed vector/matrix Derivative Compute activation function derivative values and write them to the passed vector/matrix Loss Compute loss function values and write them to the passed vector/matrix LossGradient Compute a vector or matrix of loss function gradients RegressionMetric Compute the regression metric as the deviation error from the regression line constructed on the specified data array ConfusionMatrix Compute confusion matrix. The method is applied to the vector of predicted values ConfusionMatrixMultilabel Compute confusion matrix for each label. The method is applied to the vector of predicted values ClassificationMetric Compute the classification metric to evaluate the quality of the predicted data compared to the true data The method is applied to the vector of predicted values ClassificationScore Compute the classification metric to evaluate the quality of the predicted data compared to the true data PrecisionRecall Compute values to construct a precision-recall curve. Similarly to ClassificationScore, this method is applied to the vector of true values ReceiverOperatingCharacteristic Compute values to construct the Receiver Operating Characteristic (ROC) curve. Similarly to ClassificationScore, this method is applied to the vector of true values.

Example

This example demonstrates the training of a model using matrix operations. The model is trained for the function (a + b + c)^2 / (a^2 + b^2 + c^2). We input the initial data matrix, in which a, b and c are contained in different columns. The function result is obtained at the model output.