|
matrix weights1, weights2, weights3; // matrices of weights
matrix output1, output2, result; // matrices of neural layer outputs
input int layer1 = 200; // the size of the first hidden layer
input int layer2 = 200; // the size of the second hidden layer
input int Epochs = 20000; // the number of training epochs
input double lr = 3e-6; // learning rate
input ENUM_ACTIVATION_FUNCTION ac_func = AF_SWISH; // activation function
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//---
int train = 1000; // training sample size
int test = 10; // test sample size
matrix m_data, m_target;
//--- generate a training sample
if(!CreateData(m_data, m_target, train))
return;
//--- train the model
if(!Train(m_data, m_target, Epochs))
return;
//--- generate a test sample
if(!CreateData(m_data, m_target, test))
return;
//--- test the model
Test(m_data, m_target);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Sample generation method |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateData(matrix &data, matrix &target, const int count)
{
//--- initialize the initial data and result matrices
if(!data.Init(count, 3) || !target.Init(count, 1))
return false;
//--- fill the initial data matrix with random values
data.Random(-10, 10);
//--- calculate the target values for the training sample
vector X1 = MathPow(data.Col(0) + data.Col(1) + data.Col(1), 2);
vector X2 = MathPow(data.Col(0), 2) + MathPow(data.Col(1), 2) + MathPow(data.Col(2), 2);
if(!target.Col(X1 / X2, 0))
return false;
//--- return result
return true;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Model training method |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool Train(matrix &data, matrix &target, const int epochs = 10000)
{
//--- create the model
if(!CreateNet())
return false;
//--- train the model
for(int ep = 0; ep < epochs; ep++)
{
//--- feedforward pass
if(!FeedForward(data))
return false;
PrintFormat("Epoch %d, loss %.5f", ep, result.Loss(target, LOSS_MSE));
//--- backpropagation and update of weight matrix
if(!Backprop(data, target))
return false;
}
//--- return result
return true;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Model creation method |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateNet()
{
//--- initialize weight matrices
if(!weights1.Init(4, layer1) || !weights2.Init(layer1 + 1, layer2) || !weights3.Init(layer2 + 1, 1))
return false;
//--- fill the weight matrices with random values
weights1.Random(-0.1, 0.1);
weights2.Random(-0.1, 0.1);
weights3.Random(-0.1, 0.1);
//--- return result
return true;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Feedforward method |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FeedForward(matrix &data)
{
//--- check the initial data size
if(data.Cols() != weights1.Rows() - 1)
return false;
//--- calculate the first neural layer
matrix temp = data;
if(!temp.Resize(temp.Rows(), weights1.Rows()) ||
!temp.Col(vector::Ones(temp.Rows()), weights1.Rows() - 1))
return false;
output1 = temp.MatMul(weights1);
//--- calculate the activation function
if(!output1.Activation(temp, ac_func))
return false;
//--- calculate the second neural layer
if(!temp.Resize(temp.Rows(), weights2.Rows()) ||
!temp.Col(vector::Ones(temp.Rows()), weights2.Rows() - 1))
return false;
output2 = temp.MatMul(weights2);
//--- calculate the activation function
if(!output2.Activation(temp, ac_func))
return false;
//--- calculate the third neural layer
if(!temp.Resize(temp.Rows(), weights3.Rows()) ||
!temp.Col(vector::Ones(temp.Rows()), weights3.Rows() - 1))
return false;
result = temp.MatMul(weights3);
//--- return result
return true;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Backpropagation method |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool Backprop(matrix &data, matrix &target)
{
//--- check the size of the matrix of target values
if(target.Rows() != result.Rows() ||
target.Cols() != result.Cols())
return false;
//--- determine the deviation of calculated values from target
matrix loss = (target - result) * 2;
//--- propagate the gradient to the previous layer
matrix gradient = loss.MatMul(weights3.Transpose());
//--- update the wight matrix of the last layer
matrix temp;
if(!output2.Activation(temp, ac_func))
return false;
if(!temp.Resize(temp.Rows(), weights3.Rows()) ||
!temp.Col(vector::Ones(temp.Rows()), weights3.Rows() - 1))
return false;
weights3 = weights3 + temp.Transpose().MatMul(loss) * lr;
//--- adjust the error gradient by the derivative of the activation function
if(!output2.Derivative(temp, ac_func))
return false;
if(!gradient.Resize(gradient.Rows(), gradient.Cols() - 1))
return false;
loss = gradient * temp;
//--- propagate the gradient to a lower layer
gradient = loss.MatMul(weights2.Transpose());
//--- update the weight matrix of the second hidden layer
if(!output1.Activation(temp, ac_func))
return false;
if(!temp.Resize(temp.Rows(), weights2.Rows()) ||
!temp.Col(vector::Ones(temp.Rows()), weights2.Rows() - 1))
return false;
weights2 = weights2 + temp.Transpose().MatMul(loss) * lr;
//--- adjust the error gradient by the derivative of the activation function
if(!output1.Derivative(temp, ac_func))
return false;
if(!gradient.Resize(gradient.Rows(), gradient.Cols() - 1))
return false;
loss = gradient * temp;
//--- update the weight matrix of the first hidden layer
temp = data;
if(!temp.Resize(temp.Rows(), weights1.Rows()) ||
!temp.Col(vector::Ones(temp.Rows()), weights1.Rows() - 1))
return false;
weights1 = weights1 + temp.Transpose().MatMul(loss) * lr;
//--- return result
return true;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Model testing method |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool Test(matrix &data, matrix &target)
{
//--- feedfarward on test data
if(!FeedForward(data))
return false;
//--- log the model calculation results and true values
PrintFormat("Test loss %.5f", result.Loss(target, LOSS_MSE));
ulong total = data.Rows();
for(ulong i = 0; i < total; i++)
PrintFormat("(%.2f + %.2f + %.2f)^2 / (%.2f^2 + %.2f^2 + %.2f^2) = Net %.2f, Target %.2f", data[i, 0], data[i, 1], data[i, 2],
data[i, 0], data[i, 1], data[i, 2], result[i, 0], target[i, 0]);
//--- return result
return true;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+