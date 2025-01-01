- HasNan
- ReplaceNan
- Transpose
- TransposeConjugate
- TriL
- TriU
- Diag
- Row
- Col
- Copy
- Conjugate
- Concat
- Compare
- CompareByDigits
- CompareEqual
- Flat
- Clip
- Reshape
- Resize
- Set
- SwapRows
- SwapCols
- Split
- Hsplit
- Vsplit
- ArgSort
- Sort
Copy
Create a copy of the given matrix/vector.
|
bool matrix::Copy(
Parameters
v
[in] Matrix or vector to copy.
Return Value
Returns true on success, false otherwise.
MQL5 example:
|
matrix a=matrix::Eye(3, 4);
Python example:
|
import numpy as np