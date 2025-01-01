Copy

Create a copy of the given matrix/vector.

bool matrix::Copy(

const matrix& a

);

bool vector::Copy(

const vector& v

);



Parameters

v

[in] Matrix or vector to copy.

Return Value

Returns true on success, false otherwise.

MQL5 example:

matrix a=matrix::Eye(3, 4);

matrix b;

b.Copy(a);

matrix c=a;

Print("matrix b

", b);

Print("matrix_c

", c);



/*

/*

matrix b

[[1,0,0,0]

[0,1,0,0]

[0,0,1,0]]

matrix_c

[[1,0,0,0]

[0,1,0,0]

[0,0,1,0]]

*/

*/

Python example: