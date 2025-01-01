Reshape

Change the shape of a matrix without changing its data.

void Reshape(

const ulong rows,

const ulong cols

);

Parameters

rows

[in] New number or rows.

cols

[in] New number or columns.

Note

The matrix is processed in place. No copies are created. Any size can be specified, i.e., rows_new*cols_new!=rows_old*cols_old. When the matrix buffer is increased, the extra values are undefined.

Example