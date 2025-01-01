Matrix and Vector Types

Matrix and vector are special data types in MQL5 which enable linear algebra operations. The following data types exist:

matrix — a matrix containing double elements.

matrixf — a matrix containing float elements.

matrixc — a matrix containing complex elements.

vector — a vector containing double elements.

vectorf — a vector containing float elements.

vectorc — a vector containing complex elements.

Template functions support notations like matrix<double>, matrix<float>, vector<double>, vector<float> instead of the corresponding types.

Matrix and vector initialization methods