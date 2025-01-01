DocumentationSections
Matrix and Vector Types

Matrix and vector are special data types in MQL5 which enable linear algebra operations. The following data types exist:

  • matrix — a matrix containing double elements.
  • matrixf — a matrix containing float elements.
  • matrixc — a matrix containing complex elements.
  • vector — a vector containing double elements.
  • vectorf — a vector containing float elements.
  • vectorc — a vector containing complex elements.

Template functions support notations like matrix<double>, matrix<float>, vector<double>, vector<float> instead of the corresponding types.

Matrix and vector initialization methods

Function

Action

Eye

Return a matrix with ones on the diagonal and zeros elsewhere

Identity

Create an identity matrix of the specified size

Ones

Create and return a new matrix filled with ones

Zeros

Create and return a new matrix filled with zeros

Full

Create and return a new matrix filled with given value

Tri

Construct a matrix with ones at and below the given diagonal and zeros elsewhere

Init

Initialize a matrix or a vector

Fill

Fill an existing matrix or vector with the specified value