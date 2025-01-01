Cond

Compute the condition number of a matrix.

double matrix::Cond(

const ENUM_MATRIX_NORM norm

);

Parameters

norm

[in] Order of the norm from ENUM_MATRIX_NORM

Return Value

The condition number of the matrix. May be infinite.

Note

The condition number of x is defined as the norm of x times the norm of the inverse of x [1]. The norm can be the usual L2-norm (root-of-sum-of-squares) or one of a number of other matrix norms.

The condition umber is the K value equal to the product of the matrix A norms and its inverse. Matrices with a high condition number are called ill-conditioned. Those with a low condition number are called well-conditioned. The inverse matrix is obtained using pseudo-inversion, so as not to be limited by the condition of squareness and non-singularity of the matrix.

An exception is the spectral condition number.

A simple algorithm for calculating the spectral condition number in MQL5:

double MatrixCondSpectral(matrix& a)

{

double norm=0.0;

vector v=a.Spectrum();



if(v.Size()>0)

{

double max_norm=v[0];

double min_norm=v[0];

for(ulong i=1; i<v.Size(); i++)

{

double real=MathAbs(v[i]);

if(max_norm<real)

max_norm=real;

if(min_norm>real)

min_norm=real;

}

max_norm=MathSqrt(max_norm);

min_norm=MathSqrt(min_norm);

if(min_norm>0.0)

norm=max_norm/min_norm;

}



return(norm);

}

MQL5 example:

matrix a= {{1, 0, -1}, {0, 1, 0}, { 1, 0, 1}};

Print("a.Cond(MATRIX_NORM_P2)=", a.Cond(MATRIX_NORM_P2));

Print("a.Cond(MATRIX_NORM_FROBENIUS)=", a.Cond(MATRIX_NORM_FROBENIUS));

Print("a.Cond(MATRIX_NORM_INF)=", a.Cond(MATRIX_NORM_INF));

Print("a.Cond(MATRIX_NORM_MINUS_INF)=", a.Cond(MATRIX_NORM_MINUS_INF));

Print("a.Cond(MATRIX_NORM_P1)=)", a.Cond(MATRIX_NORM_P1));

Print("a.Cond(MATRIX_NORM_MINUS_P1)=", a.Cond(MATRIX_NORM_MINUS_P1));

Print("a.Cond(MATRIX_NORM_P2)=", a.Cond(MATRIX_NORM_P2));

Print("a.Cond(MATRIX_NORM_MINUS_P2)=", a.Cond(MATRIX_NORM_MINUS_P2));



/*

matrix a

[[1,0,-1]

[0,1,0]

[1,0,1]]

a.Cond(MATRIX_NORM_P2)=1.414213562373095

a.Cond(MATRIX_NORM_FROBENIUS)=3.162277660168379

a.Cond(MATRIX_NORM_INF)=2.0

a.Cond(MATRIX_NORM_MINUS_INF)=0.9999999999999997

a.Cond(MATRIX_NORM_P1)=)2.0

a.Cond(MATRIX_NORM_MINUS_P1)=0.9999999999999998

a.Cond(MATRIX_NORM_P2)=1.414213562373095

a.Cond(MATRIX_NORM_MINUS_P2)=0.7071067811865472

*/

Python example: