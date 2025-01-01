Var

Compute the variance of values of matrix/vector elements.

double vector::Var();



double vector::Var(

const int ddof

);



double matrix::Var();



vector matrix::Var(

const int axis

);



vector matrix::Var(

const int axis,

const int ddof

);

Parameters

axis

[in] Axis. 0 — horizontal axis, 1 — vertical axis.

ddof

[in] “Delta Degrees of Freedom”: the divisor used in the calculation is N - ddof, where N represents the number of elements. By default ddof is zero.

Return Value

Variance: scalar or vector.

Note

The variance is the average of the squared deviations from the mean, i.e., var = mean(x), where x = abs(a - a.mean())**2.

The mean is typically calculated as x.sum() / (N - ddof), where N = len(x).

Expression with ddof=0 sometimes called the “population variance”. If ddof>0 (most commonly used 1), the resulting quantity is sometimes called the “sample variance”.

Example