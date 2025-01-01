Var
Compute the variance of values of matrix/vector elements.
|
double vector::Var();
Parameters
axis
[in] Axis. 0 — horizontal axis, 1 — vertical axis.
ddof
[in] “Delta Degrees of Freedom”: the divisor used in the calculation is N - ddof, where N represents the number of elements. By default ddof is zero.
Return Value
Variance: scalar or vector.
Note
The variance is the average of the squared deviations from the mean, i.e., var = mean(x), where x = abs(a - a.mean())**2.
The mean is typically calculated as x.sum() / (N - ddof), where N = len(x).
Expression with ddof=0 sometimes called the “population variance”. If ddof>0 (most commonly used 1), the resulting quantity is sometimes called the “sample variance”.
Example
|
matrixf matrix_a={{10,3,2},{1,8,12},{6,5,4},{7,11,9}};