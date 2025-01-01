Correlate

Compute the cross-correlation of two vectors.

vector vector::Correlate(

const vector& v,

ENUM_VECTOR_CONVOLVE mode

);

Parameters

v

[in] Second vector.

mode

[in] The 'mode' parameter determines the linear convolution calculation mode. Value from the ENUM_VECTOR_CONVOLVE enumeration.

Return Value

Cross-correlation of two vectors.

Note

The 'mode' parameter determines the linear convolution calculation mode.

A simple algorithm for calculating the correlation coefficient of two vectors using MQL5:

vector VectorCrossCorrelationFull(const vector& a,const vector& b)

{

int m=(int)a.Size();

int n=(int)b.Size();

int size=m+n-1;

vector c=vector::Zeros(size);



for(int i=0; i<n; i++)

for(int i_=i; i_<i+m; i_++)

c[i_]+=b[n-i-1]*a[i_-i];



return(c);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

vector VectorCrossCorrelationSame(const vector& a,const vector& b)

{

int m=(int)a.Size();

int n=(int)b.Size();

int size=MathMax(m,n);

vector c=vector::Zeros(size);



for(int i=0; i<n; i++)

{

for(int i_=i; i_<i+m; i_++)

{

int k=i_-size/2+1;

if(k>=0 && k<size)

c[k]+=b[n-i-1]*a[i_-i];

}

}



return(c);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

vector VectorCrossCorrelationValid(const vector& a,const vector& b)

{

int m=(int)a.Size();

int n=(int)b.Size();

int size=MathMax(m,n)-MathMin(m,n)+1;

vector c=vector::Zeros(size);



for(int i=0; i<n; i++)

{

for(int i_=i; i_<i+m; i_++)

{

int k=i_-n+1;

if(k>=0 && k<size)

c[k]+=b[n-i-1]*a[i_-i];

}

}



return(c);

}

MQL5 example:

vector a={1,2,3,4,5};

vector b={0,1,0.5};



Print("full

",a.Correlate(b,VECTOR_CONVOLVE_FULL));

Print("same

",a.Correlate(b,VECTOR_CONVOLVE_SAME));

Print("valid

",a.Correlate(b,VECTOR_CONVOLVE_VALID));

Print("full

",b.Correlate(a,VECTOR_CONVOLVE_FULL));



/*

full

[0.5,2,3.5,5,6.5,5,0]

same

[2,3.5,5,6.5,5]

valid

[3.5,5,6.5]

full

[0,5,6.5,5,3.5,2,0.5]

*/

Python example: