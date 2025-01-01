Hsplit

Split a matrix horizontally into multiple submatrices. Same as Split with axis=0

bool matrix::Hsplit(

const ulong parts,

matrix& splitted[]

);



void matrix::Hsplit(

const ulong& parts[],

matrix& splitted[]

);

Parameters

parts

[in] The number of submatrices to divide the matrix into.

splitted

[out] Array of resulting submatrices.

Return Value

Returns true on success, false otherwise.

Note

If the number of submatrices is specified, then same size submatrices are obtained. It means that the number of rows must be divisible by 'parts' without a remainder. Submatrices of different sizes can be obtained using an array of submatrix sizes. The elements of the size array are used until the entire matrix is divided. If the array of sizes has ended, and the matrix has not yet been completely divided, the undivided remainder will be the last submatrix.

Example