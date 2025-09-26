Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 34): Trendline Breakout System with R-Squared Goodness of Fit

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 33), we developed a Shark Pattern system in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that detected bullish and bearish Shark harmonic patterns using Fibonacci ratios, automating trades with customizable take-profit and stop-loss levels, visualized through chart objects like triangles and trendlines. In Part 34, we create a Trendline Breakout System that identifies support and resistance trendlines using swing points, validated by R-squared goodness of fit and angle constraints, to execute trades on breakouts with dynamic chart visualizations. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have a robust MQL5 strategy for trendline breakout trading, ready for customization—let’s dive in!





Understanding the Trendline Breakout Strategy Framework

The trendline breakout strategy involves drawing diagonal lines on price charts to connect swing highs (resistance) or swing lows (support), identifying key price levels where the market is likely to reverse or continue. When the price breaks through these trendlines—either closing above a resistance line or below a support line—it signals a potential shift in market momentum, prompting traders to enter trades in the direction of the breakout with defined risk and reward parameters. This approach capitalizes on strong price movements following the break, aiming to capture significant trends while managing risk through stop-loss and take-profit levels. Here is an illustration of a downward trendline breakout.

Our plan is to detect swing highs and lows within a specified lookback period, construct trendlines with a minimum number of touch points, and validate them using R-squared metrics and angle constraints to ensure reliability. In case you need to know, R-squared, also called the coefficient of determination, is a statistical measure that indicates how well a regression model explains the variability of the dependent variable using the independent variables. It represents the proportion of the total variation in the outcome that is accounted for by the model, with values ranging from 0 to 1. Here is a quick visualization of the model.

We will implement trade execution logic for breakouts, triggered by candle closes or entire candles crossing the trendline, with visual feedback through trendlines, arrows, and labels, and manage the trendline lifecycle by removing expired or broken ones, creating a breakout trading system. Have a look at the result we aim for, and then we can proceed to the implementation.





Implementation in MQL5

To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Indicators folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will start by declaring some inputs and structures that will make the program more dynamic.

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade obj_Trade; enum ENUM_BREAKOUT_TYPE { BREAKOUT_CLOSE = 0 , BREAKOUT_CANDLE = 1 }; struct Swing { datetime time; double price; }; struct StartingPoint { datetime time; double price; bool is_support; }; struct TrendlineInfo { string name; datetime start_time; datetime end_time; double start_price; double end_price; double slope; bool is_support; int touch_count; datetime creation_time; int touch_indices[]; bool is_signaled; }; void DetectSwings(); void SortSwings(Swing &swings[], int count); double CalculateAngle( datetime time1, double price1, datetime time2, double price2); bool ValidateTrendline( bool isSupport, datetime start_time, datetime ref_time, double ref_price, double slope, double tolerance_pen); void FindAndDrawTrendlines( bool isSupport); void UpdateTrendlines(); void RemoveTrendlineFromStorage( int index); bool IsStartingPointUsed( datetime time, double price, bool is_support); double CalculateRSquared( const datetime ×[], const double &prices[], int n, double slope, double intercept); input ENUM_BREAKOUT_TYPE BreakoutType = BREAKOUT_CLOSE; input int LookbackBars = 200 ; input double TouchTolerance = 10.0 ; input int MinTouches = 3 ; input double PenetrationTolerance = 5.0 ; input int ExtensionBars = 100 ; input int MinBarSpacing = 10 ; input double inpLot = 0.01 ; input double inpSLPoints = 100.0 ; input double inpRRRatio = 1.1 ; input double MinAngle = 1.0 ; input double MaxAngle = 89.0 ; input double MinRSquared = 0.8 ; input bool DeleteExpiredObjects = false ; input bool EnableTradingSignals = true ; input bool DrawTouchArrows = true ; input bool DrawLabels = true ; input color SupportLineColor = clrGreen ; input color ResistanceLineColor = clrRed ; Swing swingLows[]; int numLows = 0 ; Swing swingHighs[]; int numHighs = 0 ; TrendlineInfo trendlines[]; int numTrendlines = 0 ; StartingPoint startingPoints[]; int numStartingPoints = 0 ;

We start the implementation of our trendline breakout system by setting up the foundational components for detecting and trading trendline breakouts. First, we include the "Trade.mqh" library and instantiate a CTrade object named "obj_Trade" for trade operations. Then, we define the "ENUM_BREAKOUT_TYPE" enumeration with options "BREAKOUT_CLOSE" (breakout on candle close) and "BREAKOUT_CANDLE" (breakout on entire candle), allowing flexible breakout detection. Next, we create the "Swing" structure to store swing point time and price, the "StartingPoint" structure for tracking used trendline starting points with a support/resistance flag, and the "TrendlineInfo" structure to store trendline details like name, start/end times and prices, slope, touch count, creation time, touch indices, and signal status.

We declare forward functions like "DetectSwings", "SortSwings", and "CalculateAngle" for core logic. Then, we set input parameters: "BreakoutType" as "BREAKOUT_CLOSE", "LookbackBars" at 200, and the rest, which are self-explanatory. Finally, we initialize global arrays "swingLows", "swingHighs", "trendlines", and "startingPoints" with counters "numLows", "numHighs", "numTrendlines", and "numStartingPoints" to manage swing points and trendlines, forming the backbone for detecting and validating trendlines for breakout trading. Since we are all set, we can initialize the storage arrays in the initialization.

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (trendlines, 0 ); numTrendlines = 0 ; ArrayResize (startingPoints, 0 ); numStartingPoints = 0 ; return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ArrayResize (trendlines, 0 ); numTrendlines = 0 ; ArrayResize (startingPoints, 0 ); numStartingPoints = 0 ; }

To ensure proper setup and cleanup of resources, we implement the OnInit function by calling ArrayResize to set the "trendlines" array to zero, resetting "numTrendlines" to 0, resizing the "startingPoints" array to zero, and resetting "numStartingPoints" to 0, then returning INIT_SUCCEEDED to confirm successful initialization. Then, in the OnDeinit function, we perform identical cleanup, ensuring no memory leaks when the program terminates. With initialization complete, we can now proceed to defining the strategy logic. To help modularize the logic, we will use functions, and the first logic we will define is swing points detection, so we can have base trendline points.

bool IsNewBar() { static datetime lastTime = 0 ; datetime currentTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); if (lastTime != currentTime) { lastTime = currentTime; return true ; } return false ; } void SortSwings(Swing &swings[], int count) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < count - 1 ; i++) { for ( int j = 0 ; j < count - i - 1 ; j++) { if (swings[j].time > swings[j + 1 ].time) { Swing temp = swings[j]; swings[j] = swings[j + 1 ]; swings[j + 1 ] = temp; } } } } void DetectSwings() { numLows = 0 ; ArrayResize (swingLows, 0 ); numHighs = 0 ; ArrayResize (swingHighs, 0 ); int totalBars = iBars ( _Symbol , _Period ); int effectiveLookback = MathMin (LookbackBars, totalBars); if (effectiveLookback < 5 ) { Print ( "Not enough bars for swing detection." ); return ; } for ( int i = 2 ; i < effectiveLookback - 2 ; i++) { double low_i = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , i); double low_im1 = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , i - 1 ); double low_im2 = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , i - 2 ); double low_ip1 = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , i + 1 ); double low_ip2 = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , i + 2 ); if (low_i < low_im1 && low_i < low_im2 && low_i < low_ip1 && low_i < low_ip2) { Swing s; s.time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , i); s.price = low_i; ArrayResize (swingLows, numLows + 1 ); swingLows[numLows] = s; numLows++; } double high_i = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , i); double high_im1 = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , i - 1 ); double high_im2 = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , i - 2 ); double high_ip1 = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , i + 1 ); double high_ip2 = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , i + 2 ); if (high_i > high_im1 && high_i > high_im2 && high_i > high_ip1 && high_i > high_ip2) { Swing s; s.time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , i); s.price = high_i; ArrayResize (swingHighs, numHighs + 1 ); swingHighs[numHighs] = s; numHighs++; } } if (numLows > 0 ) SortSwings(swingLows, numLows); if (numHighs > 0 ) SortSwings(swingHighs, numHighs); }

With the foundational setup complete, we now implement the core logic for detecting swing points and managing bar updates. First, we develop the "IsNewBar" function, which uses a static "lastTime" variable to store the previous bar’s time, compares it with the current bar’s time obtained via iTime for the symbol and period at shift 0, updates "lastTime" if different, and returns true to indicate a new bar, or false otherwise. Then, we implement the "SortSwings" function, which sorts a "Swing" array by time in ascending order using a bubble sort algorithm, iterating through the array with nested loops, comparing adjacent elements’ "time" fields, and swapping them using a temporary "Swing" struct if out of order.

Next, we create the "DetectSwings" function, resetting "numLows" and "numHighs" to 0 and resizing "swingLows" and "swingHighs" arrays to zero, calculating an effective lookback with MathMin of "LookbackBars" and total bars from iBars, and exiting with a Print error if fewer than 5 bars are available. We then iterate through bars from index 2 to "effectiveLookback - 2", checking for swing lows by comparing the current bar’s low ("iLow") against two prior and two subsequent bars, and for swing highs similarly using iHigh; if a swing is detected, we create a "Swing" struct, set its "time" with "iTime" and "price" with the low or high, append it to "swingLows" or "swingHighs" using ArrayResize, and increment the respective counter. Finally, we call "SortSwings" on "swingLows" and "swingHighs" if they contain elements, ensuring chronological order for trendline construction. Let us now define functions to calculate the trendline inclination for restriction based on inclination and its validation.

double CalculateAngle( datetime time1, double price1, datetime time2, double price2) { int x1, y1, x2, y2; if (! ChartTimePriceToXY ( 0 , 0 , time1, price1, x1, y1)) return 0.0 ; if (! ChartTimePriceToXY ( 0 , 0 , time2, price2, x2, y2)) return 0.0 ; double dx = ( double )(x2 - x1); double dy = ( double )(y2 - y1); if (dx == 0.0 ) return (dy > 0.0 ? - 90.0 : 90.0 ); double angle = MathArctan (-dy / dx) * 180.0 / M_PI ; return angle; } bool ValidateTrendline( bool isSupport, datetime start_time, datetime ref_time, double ref_price, double slope, double tolerance_pen) { int bar_start = iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , start_time); if (bar_start < 0 ) return false ; for ( int bar = bar_start; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { datetime bar_time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , bar); double dk = ( double )(bar_time - ref_time); double line_price = ref_price + slope * dk; if (isSupport) { double low = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , bar); if (low < line_price - tolerance_pen) return false ; } else { double high = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , bar); if (high > line_price + tolerance_pen) return false ; } } return true ; }

Here, we implement functions to calculate trendline angles and validate their integrity. First, we develop the "CalculateAngle" function, which converts two time-price points ("time1", "price1" and "time2", "price2") to chart coordinates ("x1", "y1" and "x2", "y2") using ChartTimePriceToXY, returning 0.0 if either conversion fails; we calculate the differences "dx" and "dy", handle vertical lines by returning -90.0 or 90.0 if "dx" is zero based on "dy", and compute the angle in degrees using MathArctan of "-dy / dx" multiplied by 180/M_PI for visual inclination.

Then, we implement the "ValidateTrendline" function, which validates a trendline by obtaining the bar index of "start_time" with iBarShift, returning false if invalid; we iterate from this index to the present, calculating the trendline price at each bar’s time ("iTime") using the formula "ref_price + slope * (bar_time - ref_time)"; for support trendlines ("isSupport" true), we check if the bar’s low (iLow) falls below "line_price - tolerance_pen", returning false if broken; for resistance, we check if the bar’s high (iHigh) exceeds "line_price + tolerance_pen", returning false if broken, otherwise returning true, ensuring trendlines meet angle constraints and remain unbreached for reliable breakout detection. We can now define the function for the R-squared goodness-of-fit model.

double CalculateRSquared( const datetime ×[], const double &prices[], int n, double slope, double intercept) { double sum_y = 0.0 ; for ( int k = 0 ; k < n; k++) { sum_y += prices[k]; } double mean_y = sum_y / n; double ss_tot = 0.0 , ss_res = 0.0 ; for ( int k = 0 ; k < n; k++) { double x = ( double )times[k]; double y_pred = intercept + slope * x; double y = prices[k]; ss_res += (y - y_pred) * (y - y_pred); ss_tot += (y - mean_y) * (y - mean_y); } if (ss_tot == 0.0 ) return 1.0 ; return 1.0 - ss_res / ss_tot; }

We develop the "CalculateRSquared" function, which takes arrays of times and prices, the number of points "n", and the trendline’s "slope" and "intercept" as inputs; we initialize "sum_y" to 0 and iterate through "prices" to compute the sum, then calculate the mean "mean_y" by dividing "sum_y" by "n". Then, we initialize "ss_tot" and "ss_res" for total and residual sums of squares, iterate again to compute predicted prices ("y_pred") using the formula "intercept + slope * time", accumulate residuals ("y - y_pred" squared) in "ss_res" and deviations from the mean ("y - mean_y" squared) in "ss_tot", and return 1.0 if "ss_tot" is zero (constant prices) or calculate R-squared as "1.0 - ss_res / ss_tot". We just use the R-squared formula for the calculation of the trendlines' validity. Let us now define a function to manage the trendlines.

bool IsStartingPointUsed( datetime time, double price, bool is_support) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < numStartingPoints; i++) { if (startingPoints[i].time == time && MathAbs (startingPoints[i].price - price) < TouchTolerance * _Point && startingPoints[i].is_support == is_support) { return true ; } } return false ; } void RemoveTrendlineFromStorage( int index) { if (index < 0 || index >= numTrendlines) return ; Print ( "Removing trendline from storage: " , trendlines[index].name); if (DeleteExpiredObjects) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , trendlines[index].name); for ( int m = 0 ; m < trendlines[index].touch_count; m++) { string arrow_name = trendlines[index].name + "_touch" + IntegerToString (m); ObjectDelete ( 0 , arrow_name); string text_name = trendlines[index].name + "_point_label" + IntegerToString (m); ObjectDelete ( 0 , text_name); } string label_name = trendlines[index].name + "_label" ; ObjectDelete ( 0 , label_name); string signal_arrow = trendlines[index].name + "_signal_arrow" ; ObjectDelete ( 0 , signal_arrow); string signal_text = trendlines[index].name + "_signal_text" ; ObjectDelete ( 0 , signal_text); } for ( int i = index; i < numTrendlines - 1 ; i++) { trendlines[i] = trendlines[i + 1 ]; } ArrayResize (trendlines, numTrendlines - 1 ); numTrendlines--; }

Here, we implement functions to manage trendline starting points and their cleanup. First, we develop the "IsStartingPointUsed" function, which iterates through the "startingPoints" array, checking if a given "time", "price", and "is_support" match an existing starting point within "TouchTolerance * _Point" using MathAbs, returning true if found, or false otherwise. This will help to ensure no more than 1 trendline comes from one point.

Then, we create the "RemoveTrendlineFromStorage" function, which validates the input "index" against "numTrendlines", logs the removal of the trendline’s "name" with "Print", and, if "DeleteExpiredObjects" is true, deletes chart objects using ObjectDelete for the trendline ("name"), touch arrows ("name + '_touch' + index"), point labels ("name + '_point_label' + index"), trendline label ("name + '_label'"), signal arrow ("name + '_signal_arrow'"), and signal text ("name + '_signal_text'"). Next, we shift elements in the "trendlines" array left from "index" using a loop, resize the array with ArrayResize to reduce its size by one, and decrement "numTrendlines", ensuring unique trendline starting points and proper cleanup of invalid trendlines and their chart visuals. Let us now define a function to find and draw the trendlines using the helper functions we have defined.

void FindAndDrawTrendlines( bool isSupport) { bool has_active = false ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < numTrendlines; i++) { if (trendlines[i].is_support == isSupport) { has_active = true ; break ; } } if (has_active) return ; Swing swings[]; int numSwings; color lineColor; string prefix; if (isSupport) { numSwings = numLows; ArrayResize (swings, numSwings); for ( int i = 0 ; i < numSwings; i++) { swings[i].time = swingLows[i].time; swings[i].price = swingLows[i].price; } lineColor = SupportLineColor; prefix = "Trendline_Support_" ; } else { numSwings = numHighs; ArrayResize (swings, numSwings); for ( int i = 0 ; i < numSwings; i++) { swings[i].time = swingHighs[i].time; swings[i].price = swingHighs[i].price; } lineColor = ResistanceLineColor; prefix = "Trendline_Resistance_" ; } if (numSwings < 2 ) return ; double pointValue = _Point ; double touch_tolerance = TouchTolerance * pointValue; double pen_tolerance = PenetrationTolerance * pointValue; int best_j = - 1 ; int max_touches = 0 ; double best_rsquared = - 1.0 ; int best_touch_indices[]; double best_slope = 0.0 ; double best_intercept = 0.0 ; datetime best_min_time = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < numSwings - 1 ; i++) { for ( int j = i + 1 ; j < numSwings; j++) { datetime time1 = swings[i].time; double price1 = swings[i].price; datetime time2 = swings[j].time; double price2 = swings[j].price; double dt = ( double )(time2 - time1); if (dt <= 0 ) continue ; double initial_slope = (price2 - price1) / dt; int touch_indices[]; ArrayResize (touch_indices, 0 ); int touches = 0 ; ArrayResize (touch_indices, touches + 1 ); touch_indices[touches] = i; touches++; ArrayResize (touch_indices, touches + 1 ); touch_indices[touches] = j; touches++; for ( int k = 0 ; k < numSwings; k++) { if (k == i || k == j) continue ; datetime tk = swings[k].time; double dk = ( double )(tk - time1); double expected = price1 + initial_slope * dk; double actual = swings[k].price; if ( MathAbs (expected - actual) <= touch_tolerance) { ArrayResize (touch_indices, touches + 1 ); touch_indices[touches] = k; touches++; } } if (touches >= MinTouches) { ArraySort (touch_indices); bool valid_spacing = true ; for ( int m = 0 ; m < touches - 1 ; m++) { int idx1 = touch_indices[m]; int idx2 = touch_indices[m + 1 ]; int bar1 = iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , swings[idx1].time); int bar2 = iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , swings[idx2].time); int diff = MathAbs (bar1 - bar2); if (diff < MinBarSpacing) { valid_spacing = false ; break ; } } if (valid_spacing) { datetime touch_times[]; double touch_prices[]; ArrayResize (touch_times, touches); ArrayResize (touch_prices, touches); for ( int m = 0 ; m < touches; m++) { int idx = touch_indices[m]; touch_times[m] = swings[idx].time; touch_prices[m] = swings[idx].price; } double slope = initial_slope; double intercept = price1 - slope * ( double )time1; double rsquared = CalculateRSquared(touch_times, touch_prices, touches, slope, intercept); if (rsquared >= MinRSquared) { int adjusted_touch_indices[]; ArrayResize (adjusted_touch_indices, touches); ArrayCopy (adjusted_touch_indices, touch_indices); int adjusted_touches = touches; if (adjusted_touches >= MinTouches) { datetime temp_min_time = swings[adjusted_touch_indices[ 0 ]].time; double temp_ref_price = intercept + slope * ( double )temp_min_time; if (ValidateTrendline(isSupport, temp_min_time, temp_min_time, temp_ref_price, slope, pen_tolerance)) { datetime temp_max_time = swings[adjusted_touch_indices[adjusted_touches - 1 ]].time; double temp_max_price = intercept + slope * ( double )temp_max_time; double angle = CalculateAngle(temp_min_time, temp_ref_price, temp_max_time, temp_max_price); double abs_angle = MathAbs (angle); if (abs_angle >= MinAngle && abs_angle <= MaxAngle) { if (adjusted_touches > max_touches || (adjusted_touches == max_touches && rsquared > best_rsquared)) { max_touches = adjusted_touches; best_rsquared = rsquared; best_j = j; best_slope = slope; best_intercept = intercept; best_min_time = temp_min_time; ArrayResize (best_touch_indices, adjusted_touches); ArrayCopy (best_touch_indices, adjusted_touch_indices); } } } } } } } } } if (max_touches < MinTouches) { string type = isSupport ? "Support" : "Resistance" ; return ; } int touch_indices[]; ArrayResize (touch_indices, max_touches); ArrayCopy (touch_indices, best_touch_indices); int touches = max_touches; datetime min_time = best_min_time; double price_min = best_intercept + best_slope * ( double )min_time; datetime max_time = swings[touch_indices[touches - 1 ]].time; double price_max = best_intercept + best_slope * ( double )max_time; datetime start_time_check = min_time; double start_price_check = price_min; if (IsStartingPointUsed(start_time_check, start_price_check, isSupport)) { return ; } datetime time_end = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ) + PeriodSeconds ( _Period ) * ExtensionBars; double dk_end = ( double )(time_end - min_time); double price_end = price_min + best_slope * dk_end; string unique_name = prefix + TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , unique_name) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , unique_name, OBJ_TREND , 0 , min_time, price_min, time_end, price_end); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , unique_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , lineColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , unique_name, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , unique_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , unique_name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , unique_name, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , unique_name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); } ArrayResize (trendlines, numTrendlines + 1 ); trendlines[numTrendlines].name = unique_name; trendlines[numTrendlines].start_time = min_time; trendlines[numTrendlines].end_time = time_end; trendlines[numTrendlines].start_price = price_min; trendlines[numTrendlines].end_price = price_end; trendlines[numTrendlines].slope = best_slope; trendlines[numTrendlines].is_support = isSupport; trendlines[numTrendlines].touch_count = touches; trendlines[numTrendlines].creation_time = TimeCurrent (); trendlines[numTrendlines].is_signaled = false ; ArrayResize (trendlines[numTrendlines].touch_indices, touches); ArrayCopy (trendlines[numTrendlines].touch_indices, touch_indices); numTrendlines++; ArrayResize (startingPoints, numStartingPoints + 1 ); startingPoints[numStartingPoints].time = start_time_check; startingPoints[numStartingPoints].price = start_price_check; startingPoints[numStartingPoints].is_support = isSupport; numStartingPoints++; if (DrawTouchArrows) { for ( int m = 0 ; m < touches; m++) { int idx = touch_indices[m]; datetime tk_time = swings[idx].time; double tk_price = swings[idx].price; string arrow_name = unique_name + "_touch" + IntegerToString (m); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , arrow_name) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJ_ARROW , 0 , tk_time, tk_price); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 159 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , isSupport ? ANCHOR_TOP : ANCHOR_BOTTOM ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , lineColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); } } } double angle = CalculateAngle(min_time, price_min, max_time, price_max); string type = isSupport ? "Support" : "Resistance" ; Print (type + " Trendline " + unique_name + " drawn with " + IntegerToString (touches) + " touches. Inclination angle: " + DoubleToString (angle, 2 ) + " degrees." ); if (DrawLabels) { datetime mid_time = min_time + (max_time - min_time) / 2 ; double dk_mid = ( double )(mid_time - min_time); double mid_price = price_min + best_slope * dk_mid; double label_offset = 20 * _Point * (isSupport ? - 1 : 1 ); double label_price = mid_price + label_offset; int label_anchor = isSupport ? ANCHOR_TOP : ANCHOR_BOTTOM ; string label_text = type + " Trendline" ; string label_name = unique_name + "_label" ; if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , label_name) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , label_name, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , mid_time, label_price); ObjectSetString ( 0 , label_name, OBJPROP_TEXT , label_text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , label_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , label_name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 8 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , label_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , label_anchor); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , label_name, OBJPROP_ANGLE , angle); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , label_name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); } color point_label_color = isSupport ? clrSaddleBrown : clrDarkGoldenrod ; double point_text_offset = 20.0 * _Point ; for ( int m = 0 ; m < touches; m++) { int idx = touch_indices[m]; datetime tk_time = swings[idx].time; double tk_price = swings[idx].price; double text_price; int point_text_anchor; if (isSupport) { text_price = tk_price - point_text_offset; point_text_anchor = ANCHOR_LEFT ; } else { text_price = tk_price + point_text_offset; point_text_anchor = ANCHOR_BOTTOM ; } string text_name = unique_name + "_point_label" + IntegerToString (m); string point_text = "Pt " + IntegerToString (m + 1 ); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , text_name) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , text_name, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , tk_time, text_price); ObjectSetString ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_TEXT , point_text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , point_label_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 8 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , point_text_anchor); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_ANGLE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); } } } }

Here, we implement the trendline detection and visualization logic. First, in the "FindAndDrawTrendlines" function, we check for existing trendlines of type "isSupport" in "trendlines", setting "has_active" to true and exiting if found. Then, we initialize a "swings" array, copying "swingLows" or "swingHighs" based on "isSupport", setting "lineColor" to "SupportLineColor" or "ResistanceLineColor" and "prefix" to "Trendline_Support_" or "Trendline_Resistance_", and exit if fewer than two swings exist.

Next, we calculate tolerances ("TouchTolerance" and "PenetrationTolerance" scaled by _Point) and iterate through pairs of swing points to compute "initial_slope", collecting touch points within "touch_tolerance" into "touch_indices". We validate touches with "MinTouches" and "MinBarSpacing" using iBarShift and ArraySort, compute "slope" and "intercept", and evaluate "CalculateRSquared" and "ValidateTrendline" to select the best trendline based on "max_touches" and "best_rsquared". If valid, we draw the trendline using "ObjectCreate" (OBJ_TREND) with "unique_name", set properties like OBJPROP_COLOR, "OBJPROP_STYLE", and disable rays, then store it in "trendlines" with details like "start_time", "end_time" (extended by "ExtensionBars"), and "touch_indices". We update "startingPoints" with "IsStartingPointUsed" to prevent duplicates, and if "DrawTouchArrows" is true, draw arrows (OBJ_ARROW) at touch points with "lineColor" and appropriate anchors.

If "DrawLabels" is true, we add a trendline label (OBJ_TEXT) with "type + ' Trendline'" at the midpoint, angled via "CalculateAngle", and point labels ("Pt 1", etc.) with colors "clrSaddleBrown" or "clrDarkGoldenrod", logging the trendline details. What now remains is the management of the existing trendlines via continuous updates and checking for crosses for signals. We will incorporate all the logic in a single function for simplicity.

void UpdateTrendlines() { datetime current_time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); double pointValue = _Point ; double pen_tolerance = PenetrationTolerance * pointValue; double touch_tolerance = TouchTolerance * pointValue; for ( int i = numTrendlines - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { string type = trendlines[i].is_support ? "Support" : "Resistance" ; string name = trendlines[i].name; if (current_time > trendlines[i].end_time) { PrintFormat ( "%s trendline %s is no longer valid (expired). End time: %s, Current time: %s." , type, name, TimeToString (trendlines[i].end_time), TimeToString (current_time)); RemoveTrendlineFromStorage(i); continue ; } datetime prev_bar_time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); double dk = ( double )(prev_bar_time - trendlines[i].start_time); double line_price = trendlines[i].start_price + trendlines[i].slope * dk; double prev_close = iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); double prev_low = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); double prev_high = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); bool broken = false ; if (BreakoutType == BREAKOUT_CLOSE) { if (trendlines[i].is_support && prev_close < line_price) { PrintFormat ( "%s trendline %s is no longer valid (broken by close). Line price: %.5f, Prev close: %.5f." , type, name, line_price, prev_close); broken = true ; } else if (!trendlines[i].is_support && prev_close > line_price) { PrintFormat ( "%s trendline %s is no longer valid (broken by close). Line price: %.5f, Prev close: %.5f." , type, name, line_price, prev_close); broken = true ; } } else if (BreakoutType == BREAKOUT_CANDLE) { if (trendlines[i].is_support && prev_high < line_price) { PrintFormat ( "%s trendline %s is no longer valid (entire candle below). Line price: %.5f, Prev high: %.5f." , type, name, line_price, prev_high); broken = true ; } else if (!trendlines[i].is_support && prev_low > line_price) { PrintFormat ( "%s trendline %s is no longer valid (entire candle above). Line price: %.5f, Prev low: %.5f." , type, name, line_price, prev_low); broken = true ; } } if (broken && EnableTradingSignals && !trendlines[i].is_signaled) { bool signaled = false ; string signal_type = "" ; color signal_color = clrNONE ; int arrow_code = 0 ; int anchor = 0 ; double text_angle = 0.0 ; double text_offset = 0.0 ; double text_price = 0.0 ; int text_anchor = 0 ; if (trendlines[i].is_support) { signaled = true ; signal_type = "SELL BREAK" ; signal_color = clrRed ; arrow_code = 218 ; anchor = ANCHOR_BOTTOM ; text_angle = 90.0 ; text_offset = 20 * pointValue; text_price = line_price + text_offset; text_anchor = ANCHOR_BOTTOM ; double Bid = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ), _Digits ); double SL = NormalizeDouble (line_price + inpSLPoints * _Point , _Digits ); double risk = SL - Bid; double TP = NormalizeDouble (Bid - risk * inpRRRatio, _Digits ); obj_Trade.Sell(inpLot, _Symbol , Bid, SL, TP); } else { signaled = true ; signal_type = "BUY BREAK" ; signal_color = clrBlue ; arrow_code = 217 ; anchor = ANCHOR_TOP ; text_angle = - 90.0 ; text_offset = - 20 * pointValue; text_price = line_price + text_offset; text_anchor = ANCHOR_LEFT ; double Ask = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ), _Digits ); double SL = NormalizeDouble (line_price - inpSLPoints * _Point , _Digits ); double risk = Ask - SL; double TP = NormalizeDouble (Ask + risk * inpRRRatio, _Digits ); obj_Trade.Buy(inpLot, _Symbol , Ask, SL, TP); } if (signaled) { PrintFormat ( "Breakout signal generated for %s trendline %s: %s at price %.5f, time %s." , type, name, signal_type, line_price, TimeToString (current_time)); string arrow_name = name + "_signal_arrow" ; if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , arrow_name) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJ_ARROW , 0 , prev_bar_time, line_price); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , arrow_code); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , anchor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , signal_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrow_name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); } string text_name = name + "_signal_text" ; if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , text_name) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , text_name, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , prev_bar_time, text_price); ObjectSetString ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_TEXT , " " + signal_type); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , signal_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 10 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , text_anchor); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_ANGLE , text_angle); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , text_name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); } trendlines[i].is_signaled = true ; } } if (broken) { RemoveTrendlineFromStorage(i); } } }

To implement the trendline update and breakout trading logic, in the "UpdateTrendlines" function, we retrieve the current bar’s time with iTime and calculate "pointValue", "pen_tolerance" ("PenetrationTolerance * pointValue"), and "touch_tolerance" ("TouchTolerance * pointValue"). Then, we iterate backward through "trendlines", determining the "type" (Support or Resistance) and "name", and check if the trendline has expired using "current_time > end_time", logging with PrintFormat and removing it with "RemoveTrendlineFromStorage" if expired.

Next, we calculate the trendline’s price at the previous bar ("prev_bar_time" from "iTime") using "start_price + slope * (prev_bar_time - start_time)", and check for breakouts: for "BreakoutType" as "BREAKOUT_CLOSE", we verify if the support trendline’s "prev_close" (iClose) is below "line_price" or resistance’s is above, logging with "PrintFormat" and setting "broken" to true; for "BREAKOUT_CANDLE", we check if the support’s "prev_high" ("iHigh") is below or resistance’s "prev_low" (iLow) is above "line_price", logging and setting it as broken.

If broken and "EnableTradingSignals" is true with "is_signaled" false, we set trade parameters: for support (sell), we use "signal_type" as "SELL BREAK", red color, down arrow (218), and calculate bid (SymbolInfoDouble), stop loss ("line_price + inpSLPoints * _Point"), risk, and take profit using "inpRRRatio", executing with "obj_Trade.Sell"; for resistance (buy), we use "BUY BREAK", blue color, up arrow (217), and calculate ask, stop loss, and take profit, executing with "obj_Trade.Buy". We then draw a signal arrow ("OBJ_ARROW") and text ("OBJ_TEXT") with "ObjectCreate", setting properties like "OBJPROP_ARROWCODE", "OBJPROP_ANCHOR", and "OBJPROP_COLOR", log the signal with "PrintFormat", set "is_signaled" to true, and remove broken trendlines from storage. The choice of the arrow codes to use is dependent on you. Here is a list of codes you could use from the MQL5-defined Wingdings codes.

We can now call these functions in the OnTick event handler for the system to give tick-based feedback.

void OnTick () { if (!IsNewBar()) return ; DetectSwings(); UpdateTrendlines(); FindAndDrawTrendlines( true ); }

In the OnTick function, we first call "IsNewBar" to check for a new bar, exiting if none to optimize performance. If a new bar is detected, we invoke "DetectSwings" to identify swing highs and lows, followed by "UpdateTrendlines" to check for breakouts or expired trendlines and execute trades if applicable. Then, we call "FindAndDrawTrendlines" with "true" to detect and draw support trendlines, ensuring only valid trendlines are visualized. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we find, analyze, draw, and trade the trendline upon breakout. Expired lines are also removed from the storage array successfully. We can achieve the same thing for resistance trendlines as well by calling the same function as support, but having the input parameter as false.

FindAndDrawTrendlines( false );

Upon passing the function and compilation, we get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we detect and trade the resistance trendlines as well. When we test and combine everything, we get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we detect the trendlines, visualize them, and act upon them when the price breaks them, hence achieving our objectives. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting

After thorough backtesting, we have the following results.

Backtest graph:

Backtest report:





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve developed a trendline breakout system in MQL5 utilizing swing points to identify and validate support and resistance trendlines with R-squared goodness of fit, executing breakout trades with customizable risk parameters. The system enhances trading decisions with dynamic visualizations, including trendlines, touch point arrows, and labels, ensuring clear market analysis.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Trading carries significant financial risks, and market volatility may result in losses. Thorough backtesting and careful risk management are crucial before deploying this program in live markets.

By implementing this trendline breakout strategy, you’re equipped to capture market movements, ready for further customization in your trading journey. Happy trading!