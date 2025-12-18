Creating Custom Indicators in MQL5 (Part 2): Building a Gauge-Style RSI Display with Canvas and Needle Mechanics
Introduction
In our previous article (Part 1), we built a Pivot-Based Trend Indicator in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5). It calculated fast and slow pivot lines over user-defined periods, detected trend direction relative to these lines, and signaled trend starts with arrows, optionally extending the lines beyond the current bar. In Part 2, we create a Gauge-Style Relative Strength Index (RSI) Display that uses canvas and needle mechanics. This model shows Relative Strength Index values on a circular gauge with a dynamic needle, color-coded ranges for overbought and oversold levels, and customizable legends. It also integrates traditional line plotting for comprehensive momentum analysis. We will cover the following topics:
By the end, you’ll have a functional MQL5 indicator for gauge-based Relative Strength Index visualization, ready for customization—let’s dive in!
Understanding the Gauge-Style RSI Indicator Framework
The gauge-style Relative Strength Index indicator reimagines the standard Relative Strength Index as a circular dial, where a needle dynamically points to the current momentum value on a scale from 0 to 100, highlighting overbought conditions above 70 and oversold below 30 through distinct color zones for quick visual assessment. It incorporates tick marks for precise reading, legends for context, like the indicator name and value display, and a traditional line plot in a separate window to complement the gauge with historical data trends. We thought of this dial gauge approach because it is intuitive and appealing to do analysis and display the results, and we used a standard, well-known calculation approach, but in the future can incorporate complex data for rendering and annotations.
For now, we aim to build a modular framework that separates graphical layers for the scale and needle, allowing independent transparency and updates for efficiency. We will start by outlining input parameters for customization, such as angle ranges, colors, and tick intervals, then define structures for elements like arcs, pies, and labels to organize drawing logic. From there, we will create a base class to handle creation, parameter setting, and redrawing, ensuring the gauge initializes properly and responds to new Relative Strength Index values from the market. Our plan is to leverage canvas drawing for all visual components, integrate with the built-in Relative Strength Index calculation, and manage event handlers for seamless operation across chart updates. In brief, here is a visual representation of our objectives. We have detailed most of the elements for ease in understanding.
Implementation in MQL5
To create the indicator in MQL5, just open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Indicators folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is created, in the coding environment, we will define the indicator properties and settings, such as the number of buffers, plots, and individual line properties, such as the color, width, and label.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 1. Gauge-Based RSI Indicator Part1.mq5 | //| Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria. | //| https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 2 #property indicator_label1 "RSI" #property indicator_minimum 0 #property indicator_maximum 100 #property indicator_level1 30 #property indicator_level2 70 #property indicator_levelcolor clrGray #property indicator_levelstyle STYLE_DOT
We begin the implementation by defining the indicator's metadata with #property directives, specifying that it draws in a separate subwindow with indicator_separate_window, allocating 2 buffers with "indicator_buffers", and configuring 1 plot with "indicator_plots". For the plot, we set its type to DRAW_LINE, color to dodger blue, style to solid, width to 2, and labeled it "RSI". We also fix the vertical scale from 0 to 100 using "indicator_minimum" and "indicator_maximum", and add dotted gray levels at 30 and 70 via "indicator_level1", "indicator_level2", "indicator_levelcolor", and "indicator_levelstyle" to highlight oversold and overbought zones. These properties create a clean RSI line visualization in its own window for momentum analysis. Then, we can include the canvas library for custom drawing elements.
#include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>
We include the Canvas library with "#include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>" to incorporate built-in tools for custom graphical rendering, such as the CCanvas class that enables bitmap creation and drawing operations on the chart. This prepares the program for constructing visual elements like arcs, circles, and text in the gauge display. Then, we can define structures to organize the graphical components.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Circle Structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ struct Struct_Circle { // Define circle structure int centerX; // Store center X coordinate int centerY; // Store center Y coordinate int radius; // Store radius color clr; // Store color bool display; // Store display flag }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Arc Structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ struct Struct_Arc { // Define arc structure int centerX; // Store center X coordinate int centerY; // Store center Y coordinate int radius; // Store radius double startAngle; // Store start angle in radians double endAngle; // Store end angle in radians color clr; // Store color bool display; // Store display flag }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Line Structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ struct Struct_Line { // Define line structure int startX; // Store start X coordinate int startY; // Store start Y coordinate int endX; // Store end X coordinate int endY; // Store end Y coordinate color clr; // Store color }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Dot Structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ struct Struct_Dot { // Define dot structure int x; // Store X coordinate int y; // Store Y coordinate color clr; // Store color }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pie/Sector Structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ struct Struct_Pie { // Define pie structure int centerX; // Store center X coordinate int centerY; // Store center Y coordinate int radius; // Store radius int eraseRadius; // Store erase radius double startAngle; // Store start angle in radians double endAngle; // Store end angle in radians double eraseStartAngle; // Store erase start angle in radians double eraseEndAngle; // Store erase end angle in radians color clr; // Store color color eraseClr; // Store erase color }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Range Structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ struct Struct_Range { // Define range structure bool active; // Store active status double startValue; // Store start value double endValue; // Store end value color clr; // Store color Struct_Pie pie; // Store pie structure }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Case Structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ struct Struct_Case { // Define case structure bool display; // Store display flag Struct_Circle circle; // Store circle structure }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Scale Marks Structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ struct Struct_ScaleMarks { // Define scale marks structure double minValue; // Store minimum value double maxValue; // Store maximum value double valueRange; // Store value range bool forwardDirection; // Store forward direction flag int nullMarkPosition; // Store null mark position double nullMarkAngle; // Store null mark angle int decimalPlaces; // Store decimal places int majorTickLength; // Store major tick length int mediumTickLength; // Store medium tick length int minorTickLength; // Store minor tick length double minAngle; // Store minimum angle double maxAngle; // Store maximum angle double angleRange; // Store angle range double multiplier; // Store multiplier string gaugeName; // Store gauge name string currentValue; // Store current value string units; // Store units int tickFontSize; // Store tick font size string tickFontName; // Store tick font name uint tickFontFlags; // Store tick font flags int tickFontGap; // Store tick font gap }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Label Area Size Structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ struct Struct_LabelAreaSize { // Define label area size structure int height; // Store height int width; // Store width int diagonal; // Store diagonal }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Gauge Legend Parameters Structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ struct Struct_GaugeLegendParams { // Define gauge legend parameters structure bool enable; // Store enable flag string text; // Store text uint radius; // Store radius double angle; // Store angle uint fontSize; // Store font size string fontName; // Store font name bool italic; // Store italic flag bool bold; // Store bold flag color textColor; // Store text color }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Gauge Legend String Structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ struct Struct_GaugeLegendString { // Define gauge legend string structure string text; // Store text int radius; // Store radius double angle; // Store angle int fontSize; // Store font size string fontName; // Store font name uint fontFlags; // Store font flags color textColor; // Store text color color backgroundColor; // Store background color uint decimalPlaces; // Store decimal places uint x; // Store x coordinate uint y; // Store y coordinate bool draw; // Store draw flag }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Gauge Label Structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ struct Struct_GaugeLabel { // Define gauge label structure Struct_GaugeLegendString description; // Store description Struct_GaugeLegendString units; // Store units Struct_GaugeLegendString multiplier; // Store multiplier Struct_GaugeLegendString value; // Store value }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Scale Layer Structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ struct Struct_ScaleLayer { // Define scale layer structure string objectName; // Store object name CCanvas obj_Canvas; // Store canvas object uchar transparency; // Store transparency color caseColor; // Store case color Struct_Case externalCase; // Store external case int borderSize; // Store border size Struct_Case internalCase; // Store internal case int borderGap; // Store border gap int externalLabelArea; // Store external label area int externalScaleGap; // Store external scale gap Struct_Arc scaleArc; // Store scale arc int internalScaleGap; // Store internal scale gap int internalLabelArea; // Store internal label area Struct_ScaleMarks scaleMarks; // Store scale marks Struct_GaugeLabel gaugeLabel; // Store gauge label Struct_Range ranges[4]; // Store ranges array }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Needle Structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ struct Struct_Needle { // Define needle structure int tipRadius; // Store tip radius int tailRadius; // Store tail radius int x[4]; // Store x coordinates array int y[4]; // Store y coordinates array int fillStyle; // Store fill style color clr; // Store color }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Needle Layer Structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ struct Struct_NeedleLayer { // Define needle layer structure string objectName; // Store object name CCanvas obj_Canvas; // Store canvas object uchar transparency; // Store transparency Struct_Arc needleCenter; // Store needle center Struct_Needle needle; // Store needle }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Range Parameters Structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ struct Struct_RangeParams { // Define range parameters structure bool enable; // Store enable flag double start; // Store start value double end; // Store end value color clr; // Store color }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Gauge Input Parameters Structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ struct Struct_GaugeInputParams { // Define gauge input parameters structure int xOffset; // Store x offset int yOffset; // Store y offset int anchorCorner; // Store anchor corner int relativeMode; // Store relative mode string relativeObjectName; // Store relative object name int scaleAngleRange; // Store scale angle range int rotationAngle; // Store rotation angle color scaleColor; // Store scale color int scaleStyle; // Store scale style bool displayScaleArc; // Store display scale arc flag double minScaleValue; // Store minimum scale value double maxScaleValue; // Store maximum scale value int scaleMultiplier; // Store scale multiplier int tickStyle; // Store tick style int tickSize; // Store tick size double majorTickInterval; // Store major tick interval int mediumTicksPerMajor; // Store medium ticks per major int minorTicksPerInterval; // Store minor ticks per interval int tickFontSize; // Store tick font size string tickFontName; // Store tick font name bool tickFontItalic; // Store tick font italic flag bool tickFontBold; // Store tick font bold flag color tickFontColor; // Store tick font color Struct_RangeParams ranges[4]; // Store ranges array color caseColor; // Store case color int borderStyle; // Store border style color borderColor; // Store border color int borderGapSize; // Store border gap size Struct_GaugeLegendParams description; // Store description Struct_GaugeLegendParams units; // Store units Struct_GaugeLegendParams multiplier; // Store multiplier Struct_GaugeLegendParams value; // Store value int needleCenterStyle; // Store needle center style color needleCenterColor; // Store needle center color color needleColor; // Store needle color int needleFillStyle; // Store needle fill style };
For the structures, we first define the "Struct_Circle" structure using the struct keyword to hold properties for circular elements, including center coordinates, radius, color, and a display flag. We have added comments for clarity. Next, we create the "Struct_Arc" structure for arc shapes, storing center points, radius, start and end angles in radians, color, and display status. We then set up the "Struct_Line" structure for lines, with start and end coordinates and color. The "Struct_Dot" structure is defined for points, containing x and y positions and color. For sector or pie slices, we define the "Struct_Pie" structure with center, radii for drawing and erasing, angle ranges for both, and colors for filling and erasing. We establish the "Struct_Range" structure to manage value ranges, including active status, start and end values, color, and an embedded "Struct_Pie" for visualization.
The "Struct_Case" structure is created for gauge casing, with a display flag and an included "Struct_Circle". We define the "Struct_ScaleMarks" structure to organize scale details like value limits, ranges, directions, tick lengths, angles, multipliers, font properties, and gaps. For label sizing, we create the "Struct_LabelAreaSize" structure holding height, width, and diagonal measurements. The "Struct_GaugeLegendParams" structure is set for legend configurations, including the enable flag, text, radius, angle, font details, and color. We then define "Struct_GaugeLegendString" for specific legend strings, with text, position, font flags, colors, decimal places, coordinates, and draw flag. The "Struct_GaugeLabel" structure groups multiple legend strings for description, units, multiplier, and value. For layering, we create "Struct_ScaleLayer" to manage the scale component, including object name, canvas instance, transparency, case color, border details, label areas, scale arc, marks, labels, and an array of ranges.
We define "Struct_Needle" for the pointer, with tip and tail radii, coordinate arrays, fill style, and color. The "Struct_NeedleLayer" structure handles the needle layer, with object name, canvas, transparency, center arc, and needle data. For range settings, we set "Struct_RangeParams" with enable flag, start and end values, and color. Finally, we define "Struct_GaugeInputParams" to consolidate all input options, covering offsets, anchors, scale angles, colors, display flags, value bounds, multipliers, tick configurations, font flags, range arrays, case properties, legends, and needle styles. With that done, we can now move on to creating the standard RSI indicator, which is the easiest, then we will create the complex gauge-based indicator later, since we will need these standard RSI data either way. This is the approach we used to achieve that.
int rsiHandle; //--- Declare RSI handle double rsiBuffer[]; //--- Declare RSI buffer //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initialize Indicator | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { rsiHandle = iRSI(_Symbol, _Period, 14, 4); //--- Get RSI handle if(rsiHandle == INVALID_HANDLE) //--- Check handle return(INIT_FAILED); //--- Return failed SetIndexBuffer(0, rsiBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set index buffer PlotIndexSetDouble(0, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE); //--- Set plot empty PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, 14 - 1); //--- Set draw begin IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS, 2); //--- Set levels IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE, 0, 30); //--- Set level 0 IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE, 1, 70); //--- Set level 1 return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); //--- Return succeeded } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate Indicator | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int ratesTotal, const int prevCalculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tickVolume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { if(CopyBuffer(rsiHandle, 0, 0, ratesTotal, rsiBuffer) < 0) { //--- Copy buffer Print("RSI CopyBuffer error for plot"); //--- Print error return(0); //--- Return 0 } return(ratesTotal); //--- Return rates total }
To create the standard RSI indicator, on the global scope, we declare the "rsiHandle" as an integer to store the reference to it, and "rsiBuffer" as a double array to hold the calculated Relative Strength Index values.
In the OnInit event handler, we initialize "rsiHandle" using the iRSI function with the current symbol, timeframe, a period of 14, and close prices. If the handle is invalid, we return INIT_FAILED to halt initialization. We then bind buffer index 0 to "rsiBuffer" for indicator data with SetIndexBuffer, set empty plot values to "EMPTY_VALUE" via PlotIndexSetDouble, and specify the drawing start at bar 13 using PlotIndexSetInteger to account for the Relative Strength Index calculation period. Additionally, we configure two indicator levels with "IndicatorSetInteger", setting them to 30 and 70 through "IndicatorSetDouble" for oversold and overbought thresholds, before returning INIT_SUCCEEDED.
In the OnCalculate event handler, we copy data from the Relative Strength Index handle's buffer 0 into "rsiBuffer" for the total available rates using the CopyBuffer function. If the copy fails, we print an error message and return 0 to stop processing; otherwise, we return the rates total to indicate successful calculation. It is always a good programming language to run your program on every milestone to ascertain everything is going on smoothly. When we run the program, we get the following outcome.
From the image, we can see that we have the standard indicator set. That was quite easy and straightforward. What we need to do now is move on to the next point, where we define a class for drawing the gauge so we can reuse it later with ease when we need to create more gauges, but first, we will define some helper functions.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Degrees to Radians | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double DegreesToRadians(double degrees) { return((M_PI * degrees) / 180.0); //--- Convert degrees to radians } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Normalize Radians | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double NormalizeRadians(double angle) { while(angle < 0.0) angle += 2.0 * M_PI; //--- Adjust negative while(angle >= 2.0 * M_PI) angle -= 2.0 * M_PI; //--- Adjust positive return(angle); //--- Return normalized } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get Tick Font Gap | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int GetTickFontGap(Struct_ScaleMarks &scaleMarks, int stringLength) { int gap = 0; //--- Initialize gap Struct_LabelAreaSize areaSize; //--- Declare area size CCanvas obj_Canvas_temp; //--- Declare temp canvas if(!obj_Canvas_temp.FontSet(scaleMarks.tickFontName, scaleMarks.tickFontSize, scaleMarks.tickFontFlags, 0)) //--- Set font return gap; //--- Return gap string str = "000"; //--- Set str obj_Canvas_temp.TextSize(str, areaSize.width, areaSize.height); //--- Get text size if(areaSize.width == 0 || areaSize.height == 0) //--- Check size return gap; //--- Return gap areaSize.diagonal = (int)MathCeil(MathSqrt((double)(areaSize.width * areaSize.width + areaSize.height * areaSize.height))); //--- Calculate diagonal gap = (int)(areaSize.diagonal * 0.5); //--- Set gap return gap; //--- Return gap } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get Tick Label Area Size | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool GetTickLabelAreaSize(int &areaSize, Struct_ScaleMarks &scaleMarks, int stringLength) { CCanvas obj_Canvas_temp; //--- Declare temp canvas int width = 0, height = 0; //--- Initialize width height if(!obj_Canvas_temp.FontSet(scaleMarks.tickFontName, scaleMarks.tickFontSize, scaleMarks.tickFontFlags, 0)) //--- Set font return false; //--- Return false string str = "000"; //--- Set str obj_Canvas_temp.TextSize(str, width, height); //--- Get text size if(width == 0 || height == 0) //--- Check size return false; //--- Return false areaSize = (int)MathCeil(MathSqrt((double)(width * width + height * height))); //--- Calculate area size return true; //--- Return true }
First, we define the "DegreesToRadians" function to convert an input degree value to radians by multiplying it with M_PI and dividing by 180. Then, we create the "NormalizeRadians" function to ensure an angle is within the 0 to 2pi range, adding 2pi for negative values or subtracting 2pi for those exceeding 2pi. The "GetTickFontGap" function computes a spacing gap for tick labels using a temporary CCanvas object; it sets the font from the "Struct_ScaleMarks" parameter, measures the text size of "000", calculates the diagonal of the width and height using MathCeil and MathSqrt, and returns half that diagonal as the gap, defaulting to 0 if font setting fails or sizes are zero.
We also define the "GetTickLabelAreaSize" function to determine the area needed for tick labels with a temp "CCanvas", setting the font, measuring "000" text dimensions, and computing the ceiling of the diagonal sqrt for the output area size, returning false on failure or zero sizes. Armed with these functions, we can create a complete class with full method definitions. Let us first declare a base class with all the methods that we need and then define them later.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Base Gauge Class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGaugeBase // Define base gauge class { private: int relativeX; //--- Store relative X int relativeY; //--- Store relative Y int centerX; //--- Store center X int centerY; //--- Store center Y double currentValue; //--- Store current value bool initializationComplete; //--- Store initialization complete flag void Draw(); //--- Declare draw method void CalculateNeedle(); //--- Declare calculate needle method void RedrawNeedle(double value); //--- Declare redraw needle method void CalculateAndDrawLegends(); //--- Declare calculate and draw legends method void CalculateAndDrawLegendString(Struct_GaugeLegendString &legendString); //--- Declare calculate and draw legend string method void RedrawScaleMarks(Struct_Case &internalCase, Struct_Arc &scaleArc, int borderGap); //--- Declare redraw scale marks method void CalculateRanges(int borderGap); //--- Declare calculate ranges method bool IsValidRange(int index); //--- Declare check valid range method void NormalizeRangeValues(double &minValue, double &maxValue, double val0, double val1); //--- Declare normalize range values method void CalculateRangePie(Struct_Range &range, int innerRadius, int radialGap, int outerRadius, double rangeStart, double rangeEnd, color rangeClr, color caseClr); //--- Declare calculate range pie method void DrawRanges(); //--- Declare draw ranges method void DrawRange(Struct_Range &range); //--- Declare draw range method void CalculateInnerOuterRadii(int &innerRadius, int &outerRadius, int baseRadius, int tickLength, int tickStyle); //--- Declare calculate inner outer radii method bool DrawTick(double angle, int length, Struct_Arc &scaleArc); //--- Declare draw tick method double CalculateAngleDelta(double angle1, double angle2, int direction); //--- Declare calculate angle delta method bool GetLabelAreaSize(Struct_LabelAreaSize &areaSize, Struct_GaugeLegendString &legendString); //--- Declare get label area size method bool EraseLegendString(Struct_GaugeLegendString &legendString, color eraseClr); //--- Declare erase legend string method bool RedrawValueDisplay(double value); //--- Declare redraw value display method void SetLegendStringParams(Struct_GaugeLegendString &legendString, Struct_GaugeLegendParams ¶m, int minRadius, int radiusDelta); //--- Declare set legend string params method void CalculateCaseElements(Struct_Case &externalCase, Struct_Case &internalCase, int borderSize, int borderGap); //--- Declare calculate case elements method void DrawCaseElements(Struct_Case &externalCase, Struct_Case &internalCase); //--- Declare draw case elements method protected: Struct_GaugeInputParams inputParams; //--- Store input parameters Struct_ScaleLayer scaleLayer; //--- Store scale layer Struct_NeedleLayer needleLayer; //--- Store needle layer int m_radius; //--- Store radius public: bool Create(string name, int x, int y, int size, string relativeObjectName, int relativeMode, int corner, bool background, uchar scaleTransparency, uchar needleTransparency); //--- Declare create method bool CalculateLocation(); //--- Declare calculate location method void Redraw(); //--- Declare redraw method void NewValue(double value); //--- Declare new value method void Delete(); //--- Declare delete method void SetScaleParameters(int angleRange, int rotation, double minValue, double maxValue, int multiplier, int style, color scaleClr, bool displayArc = false); //--- Declare set scale parameters method void SetTickParameters(int style, int size, double majorInterval, int mediumPerMajor, int minorPerInterval); //--- Declare set tick parameters method void SetTickLabelFont(int fontSize, string fontName, bool italic, bool bold, color fontClr = clrBlack); //--- Declare set tick label font method void SetCaseParameters(color caseClr, int borderStyle, color borderClr, int borderGapSize); //--- Declare set case parameters method void SetLegendParameters(int legendType, bool enable, string text, int radius, double angle, uint fontSize, string fontName, bool italic, bool bold, color textClr = clrDarkGray); //--- Declare set legend parameters method void SetLegendParam(Struct_GaugeLegendParams &legendParam, bool enable, string text, int radius, double angle, uint fontSize, string fontName, bool italic, bool bold, color textClr = clrDarkGray); //--- Declare set legend param method void SetRangeParameters(int index, bool enable, double start, double end, color rangeClr); //--- Declare set range parameters method void SetNeedleParameters(int centerStyle, color centerClr, color needleClr, int fillStyle); //--- Declare set needle parameters method };
We define the "CGaugeBase" class to serve as the core for building and managing the gauge visualization, encapsulating all logic for creation, drawing, and updates. In the private section, we declare variables to track relative and center positions, the current displayed value, and an initialization flag. We also declare methods such as "Draw" for rendering the gauge, "CalculateNeedle" for pointer positioning, "RedrawNeedle" to update the needle based on a value, "CalculateAndDrawLegends" and "CalculateAndDrawLegendString" for handling text elements, "RedrawScaleMarks" for ticks and labels, "CalculateRanges" and related helpers like "IsValidRange", "NormalizeRangeValues", "CalculateRangePie", "DrawRanges", and "DrawRange" for color zones, "CalculateInnerOuterRadii" for radius computations, "DrawTick" for individual marks, "CalculateAngleDelta" for angular differences, "GetLabelAreaSize" and "EraseLegendString" for label management, "RedrawValueDisplay" for updating shown values, "SetLegendStringParams" for legend setup, and "CalculateCaseElements" with "DrawCaseElements" for the gauge casing.
The protected section includes structures for input parameters, scale layer, needle layer, and the radius to allow derived classes access while keeping them encapsulated.
In the public section, we provide methods like "Create" to initialize the gauge with name, position, size, relativity, corner, background, and transparencies; "CalculateLocation" for positioning; "Redraw" for full refresh; "NewValue" to update with a new value; "Delete" for cleanup; and setter methods such as "SetScaleParameters" for angle and value ranges, "SetTickParameters" for tick intervals, "SetTickLabelFont" for font styling, "SetCaseParameters" for borders, "SetLegendParameters" and "SetLegendParam" for legends, "SetRangeParameters" for zones, and "SetNeedleParameters" for pointer styles. We can now define the gauge creation and location logic.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create Gauge | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGaugeBase::Create(string name, int x, int y, int size, string relativeObjectName, int relativeMode, int corner, bool background, uchar scaleTransparency, uchar needleTransparency) { initializationComplete = false; //--- Set initialization complete flag to false m_radius = size / 2; //--- Calculate radius inputParams.xOffset = x; //--- Set x offset inputParams.yOffset = y; //--- Set y offset inputParams.anchorCorner = corner; //--- Set anchor corner inputParams.relativeMode = relativeMode;//--- Set relative mode inputParams.relativeObjectName = relativeObjectName; //--- Set relative object name if(!CalculateLocation()) //--- Check location calculation return false; //--- Return false if failed int canvasWidthHeight = (m_radius + 5) * 2; //--- Calculate canvas size scaleLayer.objectName = name + "_s"; //--- Set scale layer object name ObjectDelete(0, scaleLayer.objectName); //--- Delete scale layer object if(!scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.CreateBitmapLabel(scaleLayer.objectName, centerX, centerY, canvasWidthHeight, canvasWidthHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) //--- Create scale canvas return false; //--- Return false if failed ObjectSetInteger(0, scaleLayer.objectName, OBJPROP_CORNER, inputParams.anchorCorner); //--- Set corner property ObjectSetInteger(0, scaleLayer.objectName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_CENTER); //--- Set anchor property ObjectSetInteger(0, scaleLayer.objectName, OBJPROP_BACK, background); //--- Set back property needleLayer.objectName = name + "_n"; //--- Set needle layer object name ObjectDelete(0, needleLayer.objectName);//--- Delete needle layer object if(!needleLayer.obj_Canvas.CreateBitmapLabel(needleLayer.objectName, centerX, centerY, canvasWidthHeight, canvasWidthHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) //--- Create needle canvas return false; //--- Return false if failed ObjectSetInteger(0, needleLayer.objectName, OBJPROP_CORNER, inputParams.anchorCorner); //--- Set corner property ObjectSetInteger(0, needleLayer.objectName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_CENTER); //--- Set anchor property ObjectSetInteger(0, needleLayer.objectName, OBJPROP_BACK, background); //--- Set back property scaleLayer.transparency = 255 - scaleTransparency; //--- Set scale transparency needleLayer.transparency = 255 - needleTransparency; //--- Set needle transparency return true; //--- Return true } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate Gauge Center Location | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGaugeBase::CalculateLocation() { bool locationChanged = false; //--- Initialize location changed flag int cX = m_radius; //--- Set initial X int cY = m_radius; //--- Set initial Y cX += inputParams.xOffset; //--- Add X offset cY += inputParams.yOffset; //--- Add Y offset if(centerX != cX || centerY != cY) { //--- Check if position changed centerX = cX; //--- Update center X centerY = cY; //--- Update center Y locationChanged = true; //--- Set changed flag } return locationChanged; //--- Return changed flag }
Here, we implement the "Create" method in the "CGaugeBase" class to initialize the gauge, starting by resetting the "initializationComplete" flag to false and computing "m_radius" as half the provided size. We store the input parameters, including x and y offsets, anchor corner, relative mode, and relative object name. If the "CalculateLocation" method fails, we return false. We then determine the canvas dimensions as twice the sum of radius plus 5, assign the scale layer object name by appending "_s" to the base name, delete any existing object with ObjectDelete, and create a new bitmap label for the scale canvas using "CreateBitmapLabel" at the center position with ARGB normalization. We configure its properties with ObjectSetInteger for corner, anchor to center, and background status. Similarly, for the needle layer, we append "_n" to the name, delete if it exists, create the bitmap label, and set the same properties. Finally, we adjust transparencies by subtracting the input values from 255 and return true on success.
We also define the "CalculateLocation" method to update the gauge's center position, initializing a change flag to false, setting temporary cX and cY to the radius, adding the stored offsets, and checking if they differ from the current center values. If different, we update the center coordinates and set the flag to true before returning it. To create the gauge before setting its parameters, we will need to declare a global object from our class and use it to get access to the class members and methods as below.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Global Variables | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGaugeBase gauge; //--- Declare gauge object // In the initialization, call the class method if(!gauge.Create("rsi_gauge", 30, 30, 250, "", 0, 0, false, 0, 0)) //--- Create gauge return(INIT_FAILED); //--- Return failed
We declare a global instance of the "CGaugeBase" class named "gauge" to manage the overall gauge visualization throughout the program. In the OnInit event handler, we call the "Create" method on this instance with parameters for name "rsi_gauge", x and y positions at 30, size of 250, empty relative object, relative mode 0, corner 0, background false, and both transparencies at 0. If creation fails, we return INIT_FAILED to stop the indicator setup. On compilation, we get the following outcome.
We can see that we have created the initial gauge silhouette. What now needs to be done is create the casing and the other parameters on the base that we have currently by defining the rest of the methods. We will define the gauge parameters first.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set Scale Parameters | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGaugeBase::SetScaleParameters(int angleRange, int rotation, double minValue, double maxValue, int multiplier, int style, color scaleClr, bool displayArc) { inputParams.scaleAngleRange = angleRange; //--- Set scale angle range inputParams.rotationAngle = rotation; //--- Set rotation angle inputParams.minScaleValue = minValue; //--- Set minimum scale value inputParams.maxScaleValue = maxValue; //--- Set maximum scale value inputParams.scaleMultiplier = multiplier; //--- Set scale multiplier inputParams.scaleStyle = style; //--- Set scale style inputParams.scaleColor = scaleClr; //--- Set scale color inputParams.displayScaleArc = displayArc; //--- Set display scale arc flag } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set Tick Parameters | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGaugeBase::SetTickParameters(int style, int size, double majorInterval, int mediumPerMajor, int minorPerInterval) { inputParams.tickStyle = style; //--- Set tick style inputParams.tickSize = size; //--- Set tick size inputParams.majorTickInterval = majorInterval; //--- Set major tick interval inputParams.mediumTicksPerMajor = mediumPerMajor; //--- Set medium ticks per major inputParams.minorTicksPerInterval = minorPerInterval; //--- Set minor ticks per interval } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set Tick Label Font | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGaugeBase::SetTickLabelFont(int fontSize, string fontName, bool italic, bool bold, color fontClr) { inputParams.tickFontSize = fontSize; //--- Set tick font size inputParams.tickFontName = fontName; //--- Set tick font name inputParams.tickFontItalic = italic; //--- Set tick font italic flag inputParams.tickFontBold = bold; //--- Set tick font bold flag inputParams.tickFontColor = fontClr; //--- Set tick font color } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set Case Parameters | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGaugeBase::SetCaseParameters(color caseClr, int borderStyle, color borderClr, int borderGapSize) { inputParams.caseColor = caseClr; //--- Set case color inputParams.borderStyle = borderStyle; //--- Set border style inputParams.borderColor = borderClr; //--- Set border color inputParams.borderGapSize = borderGapSize; //--- Set border gap size } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set Legend Parameters | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGaugeBase::SetLegendParameters(int legendType, bool enable, string text, int radius, double angle, uint fontSize, string fontName, bool italic, bool bold, color textClr) { switch(legendType) { //--- Switch on legend type case 0: //--- Handle description SetLegendParam(inputParams.description, enable, text, radius, angle, fontSize, fontName, italic, bold, textClr); //--- Set description param break; //--- Break case 1: //--- Handle units SetLegendParam(inputParams.units, enable, text, radius, angle, fontSize, fontName, italic, bold, textClr); //--- Set units param break; //--- Break case 2: //--- Handle multiplier SetLegendParam(inputParams.multiplier, enable, text, radius, angle, fontSize, fontName, italic, bold, textClr); //--- Set multiplier param break; //--- Break case 3: //--- Handle value SetLegendParam(inputParams.value, enable, text, radius, angle, fontSize, fontName, italic, bold, textClr); //--- Set value param break; //--- Break } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set Individual Legend Parameter | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGaugeBase::SetLegendParam(Struct_GaugeLegendParams &legendParam, bool enable, string text, int radius, double angle, uint fontSize, string fontName, bool italic, bool bold, color textClr) { legendParam.enable = enable; //--- Set enable flag legendParam.text = text; //--- Set text legendParam.radius = radius; //--- Set radius legendParam.angle = angle; //--- Set angle legendParam.fontSize = fontSize; //--- Set font size legendParam.fontName = fontName; //--- Set font name legendParam.italic = italic; //--- Set italic flag legendParam.bold = bold; //--- Set bold flag legendParam.textColor = textClr; //--- Set text color } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set Range Parameters | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGaugeBase::SetRangeParameters(int index, bool enable, double start, double end, color rangeClr) { if(index >= 0 && index < 4) { //--- Check index range inputParams.ranges[index].enable = enable; //--- Set enable flag inputParams.ranges[index].start = start; //--- Set start inputParams.ranges[index].end = end; //--- Set end inputParams.ranges[index].clr = rangeClr; //--- Set color } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set Needle Parameters | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGaugeBase::SetNeedleParameters(int centerStyle, color centerClr, color needleClr, int fillStyle) { inputParams.needleCenterStyle = centerStyle; //--- Set needle center style inputParams.needleCenterColor = centerClr; //--- Set needle center color inputParams.needleColor = needleClr; //--- Set needle color inputParams.needleFillStyle = fillStyle;//--- Set needle fill style }
Here, we define the "SetScaleParameters" method in the "CGaugeBase" class to configure the gauge's scale by assigning the provided angle range, rotation angle, minimum and maximum values, multiplier index, style, color, and arc display flag to the corresponding fields in "inputParams". We define the "SetTickParameters" method to set tick-related options, storing the style, size, major interval, number of medium ticks per major, and minor ticks per interval in "inputParams". The "SetTickLabelFont" method handles font settings for tick labels, updating "inputParams" with font size, name, italic and bold flags, and color, defaulting to black if unspecified. We create the "SetCaseParameters" method to define the gauge's casing, assigning case color, border style, border color, and gap size to "inputParams".
For legends, we implement the "SetLegendParameters" method, which uses a switch statement based on legend type (0 for description, 1 for units, 2 for multiplier, 3 for value) to route parameters to the appropriate "Struct_GaugeLegendParams" via the "SetLegendParam" helper method, with default text color as dark gray. The "SetLegendParam" method directly sets the enable flag, text, radius, angle, font size, name, italic, bold, and text color in the passed legend parameter structure. We add the "SetRangeParameters" method to configure up to four ranges, validating the index between 0 and 3 before setting enable, start, end, and color in the "inputParams.ranges" array. Finally, the "SetNeedleParameters" method assigns the center style, center color, needle color, and fill style to "inputParams" for the pointer configuration. For drawing the other elements, we adopt the following logic.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate Case Elements | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGaugeBase::CalculateCaseElements(Struct_Case &externalCase, Struct_Case &internalCase, int borderSize, int borderGap) { if(borderSize > 0) { //--- Check border size externalCase.circle.centerX = scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerX; //--- Set external center X externalCase.circle.centerY = scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerY; //--- Set external center Y externalCase.circle.radius = m_radius; //--- Set external radius externalCase.circle.clr = inputParams.borderColor; //--- Set external color externalCase.display = true; //--- Set display flag } else //--- Handle no border externalCase.display = false; //--- Set display flag false internalCase.circle.centerX = scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerX; //--- Set internal center X internalCase.circle.centerY = scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerY; //--- Set internal center Y internalCase.circle.radius = m_radius - borderSize; //--- Set internal radius internalCase.circle.clr = inputParams.caseColor; //--- Set internal color internalCase.display = true; //--- Set display flag } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Case Elements | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGaugeBase::DrawCaseElements(Struct_Case &externalCase, Struct_Case &internalCase) { if(externalCase.display) //--- Check external display scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.FillCircle(externalCase.circle.centerX, externalCase.circle.centerY, externalCase.circle.radius, ColorToARGB(externalCase.circle.clr, scaleLayer.transparency)); //--- Fill external circle if(internalCase.display) //--- Check internal display scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.FillCircle(internalCase.circle.centerX, internalCase.circle.centerY, internalCase.circle.radius, ColorToARGB(internalCase.circle.clr, scaleLayer.transparency)); //--- Fill internal circle } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate Needle | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGaugeBase::CalculateNeedle() { int innerRadius = 0, outerRadius = 0; //--- Initialize radii if(inputParams.minorTicksPerInterval > 0) //--- Check minor ticks CalculateInnerOuterRadii(innerRadius, outerRadius, scaleLayer.scaleArc.radius, scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minorTickLength, inputParams.tickStyle); //--- Calculate for minor else if(inputParams.mediumTicksPerMajor > 0) //--- Check medium ticks CalculateInnerOuterRadii(innerRadius, outerRadius, scaleLayer.scaleArc.radius, scaleLayer.scaleMarks.mediumTickLength, inputParams.tickStyle); //--- Calculate for medium else if(inputParams.majorTickInterval > 0) //--- Check major ticks CalculateInnerOuterRadii(innerRadius, outerRadius, scaleLayer.scaleArc.radius, scaleLayer.scaleMarks.majorTickLength, inputParams.tickStyle); //--- Calculate for major needleLayer.needle.tipRadius = outerRadius; //--- Set tip radius needleLayer.needle.clr = inputParams.needleColor; //--- Set needle color needleLayer.needle.fillStyle = inputParams.needleFillStyle; //--- Set fill style needleLayer.needle.tailRadius = needleLayer.needleCenter.radius * 2; //--- Set tail radius } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Redraw Needle | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGaugeBase::RedrawNeedle(double value) { needleLayer.obj_Canvas.Erase(); //--- Erase canvas double normalizedValue = 0; //--- Initialize normalized value if(scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue < scaleLayer.scaleMarks.maxValue) { //--- Check direct order if(value < scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue) //--- Check min value value = scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue; //--- Clamp to min if(value > scaleLayer.scaleMarks.maxValue) //--- Check max value value = scaleLayer.scaleMarks.maxValue; //--- Clamp to max normalizedValue = value - scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue; //--- Normalize } else { //--- Handle inverse order if(value > scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue) //--- Check min value value = scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue; //--- Clamp to min if(value < scaleLayer.scaleMarks.maxValue) //--- Check max value value = scaleLayer.scaleMarks.maxValue; //--- Clamp to max normalizedValue = scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue - value; //--- Normalize } if(scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange == 0) //--- Check value range return; //--- Return if zero double currentAngle = NormalizeRadians(scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minAngle - ((normalizedValue * scaleLayer.scaleMarks.angleRange) / scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange)); //--- Calculate current angle needleLayer.needle.x[0] = (int)(scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerX - needleLayer.needle.tipRadius * MathCos(M_PI - currentAngle)); //--- Set x0 needleLayer.needle.y[0] = (int)(scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerY - needleLayer.needle.tipRadius * MathSin(M_PI - currentAngle)); //--- Set y0 double bufferX[3], bufferY[3]; //--- Declare buffers bufferX[0] = scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerX - needleLayer.needle.tipRadius * MathCos(M_PI - currentAngle); //--- Set bufferX0 bufferY[0] = scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerY - needleLayer.needle.tipRadius * MathSin(M_PI - currentAngle); //--- Set bufferY0 double tailX = scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerX - needleLayer.needle.tailRadius * MathCos(2 * M_PI - currentAngle); //--- Calculate tail X double tailY = scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerY - needleLayer.needle.tailRadius * MathSin(2 * M_PI - currentAngle); //--- Calculate tail Y int r = (int)(needleLayer.needle.tailRadius / 3.0); //--- Calculate r bufferX[1] = tailX - r * MathCos(0.5 * M_PI - currentAngle); //--- Set bufferX1 bufferY[1] = tailY - r * MathSin(0.5 * M_PI - currentAngle); //--- Set bufferY1 bufferX[2] = tailX - r * MathCos(1.5 * M_PI - currentAngle); //--- Set bufferX2 bufferY[2] = tailY - r * MathSin(1.5 * M_PI - currentAngle); //--- Set bufferY2 uint clr = ColorToARGB(needleLayer.needle.clr, needleLayer.transparency); //--- Get color needleLayer.obj_Canvas.LineAA((int)bufferX[0], (int)bufferY[0], (int)bufferX[1], (int)bufferY[1], clr); //--- Draw line AA 0-1 needleLayer.obj_Canvas.LineAA((int)bufferX[1], (int)bufferY[1], (int)bufferX[2], (int)bufferY[2], clr); //--- Draw line AA 1-2 needleLayer.obj_Canvas.LineAA((int)bufferX[2], (int)bufferY[2], (int)bufferX[0], (int)bufferY[0], clr); //--- Draw line AA 2-0 double centroidX = (bufferX[0] + bufferX[1] + bufferX[2]) / 3.0; //--- Calculate centroid X double centroidY = (bufferY[0] + bufferY[1] + bufferY[2]) / 3.0; //--- Calculate centroid Y needleLayer.obj_Canvas.Fill((int)centroidX, (int)centroidY, clr); //--- Fill needleLayer.obj_Canvas.LineAA(scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerX, scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerY, (int)bufferX[0], (int)bufferY[0], clr); //--- Draw line AA center to 0 if(needleLayer.needleCenter.display) //--- Check display needleLayer.obj_Canvas.FillCircle(needleLayer.needleCenter.centerX, needleLayer.needleCenter.centerY, needleLayer.needleCenter.radius, ColorToARGB(needleLayer.needleCenter.clr, needleLayer.transparency)); //--- Fill needle center } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate and Draw Legends | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGaugeBase::CalculateAndDrawLegends() { if(inputParams.description.enable) //--- Check description enable CalculateAndDrawLegendString(scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.description); //--- Calculate and draw description if(inputParams.units.enable) //--- Check units enable CalculateAndDrawLegendString(scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.units); //--- Calculate and draw units if(inputParams.multiplier.enable) { //--- Check multiplier enable scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.multiplier.text = scaleMultiplierStrings[inputParams.scaleMultiplier]; //--- Set multiplier text CalculateAndDrawLegendString(scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.multiplier); //--- Calculate and draw multiplier } if(inputParams.value.enable) { //--- Check value enable scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value.decimalPlaces = 0; //--- Set decimal places if(inputParams.value.text != "" ) { //--- Check text int digits = (int)StringToInteger(inputParams.value.text); //--- Get digits if(digits >= 1 && digits <= 8) //--- Check digits range scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value.decimalPlaces = (uint)digits; //--- Set decimal places } scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value.text = " "; //--- Set text CalculateAndDrawLegendString(scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value); //--- Calculate and draw value } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate and Draw Legend String | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGaugeBase::CalculateAndDrawLegendString(Struct_GaugeLegendString &legendString) { if(legendString.text != "") { //--- Check text legendString.draw = true; //--- Set draw flag scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.FontSet(legendString.fontName, legendString.fontSize, legendString.fontFlags, 0); //--- Set font double normalizedAngle = NormalizeRadians(DegreesToRadians(legendString.angle + 90)); //--- Normalize angle legendString.x = (uint)(scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerX - legendString.radius * MathCos(M_PI - normalizedAngle)); //--- Set x legendString.y = (uint)(scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerY - legendString.radius * MathSin(M_PI - normalizedAngle)); //--- Set y legendString.backgroundColor = scaleLayer.caseColor; //--- Set background color scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.TextOut(legendString.x, legendString.y, legendString.text, ColorToARGB(legendString.textColor, scaleLayer.transparency), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER); //--- Draw text } }
We define the "CalculateCaseElements" method in the "CGaugeBase" class to prepare the external and internal casing for the gauge. If the border size is positive, we configure the external case's circle with the scale arc's center coordinates, the full radius, border color, and set its display flag to true; otherwise, we disable its display. For the internal case, we always set its center to match the scale arc, reduce the radius by the border size, apply the case color, and enable display. The "DrawCaseElements" method renders these cases on the scale layer canvas. If the external case is displayed, we fill its circle using "FillCircle" with the ARGB-converted color adjusted for transparency via the ColorToARGB function. Similarly, for the internal case, we fill its circle with the appropriate ARGB color if enabled.
We define the "CalculateNeedle" method to determine the needle's dimensions based on tick configurations. We initialize inner and outer radii, then conditionally call "CalculateInnerOuterRadii" using the minor, medium, or major tick length depending on which intervals are set, passing the scale arc radius and tick style. We assign the outer radius to the needle's tip, set its color and fill style from input parameters, and calculate the tail radius as twice the needle center's radius.
In the "RedrawNeedle" method, we first erase the needle layer canvas with "Erase". We normalize the input value by clamping it to the scale's min and max, then compute a normalized value based on whether the scale is ascending or descending. If the value range is zero, we exit early. We calculate the current angle using "NormalizeRadians", adjusting for the normalized value's proportion of the angle range. We set the needle's tip coordinates using cosine and sine functions with pi adjustments, prepare buffer arrays for the tail triangle by computing tail positions and offset points with a radius third of the tail, convert the color to ARGB, draw anti-aliased lines for the triangle edges with "LineAA", find the centroid for filling the triangle via "Fill", draw a line from center to tip, and if the center is displayed, fill it as a circle with ARGB color.
We create the "CalculateAndDrawLegends" method to handle various legend elements if enabled. For the description and units, we directly call "CalculateAndDrawLegendString". For the multiplier, we set its text from a predefined array based on the scale multiplier index before drawing. For the value, we default decimal places to 0, parse any input text for digits between 1 and 8 to override decimals, set initial text to a space, and draw it. The "CalculateAndDrawLegendString" method processes individual legends if text is present, setting the draw flag, configuring the font with "FontSet", normalizing the angle by adding 90 degrees and converting via "DegreesToRadians" and "NormalizeRadians", computing x and y positions using cosine and sine, assigning the case color as background, and rendering the text centered with "TextOut" using ARGB color and alignment flags. For the scale marks and ranges, we use the following logic.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Redraw Scale Marks | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGaugeBase::RedrawScaleMarks(Struct_Case &internalCase, Struct_Arc &scaleArc, int borderGap) { int majorIndex, mediumIndex, minorIndex; //--- Declare indices double angle = 0, mediumAngle = 0, minorAngle = 0; //--- Declare angles scaleLayer.scaleMarks.multiplier = scaleMultipliers[inputParams.scaleMultiplier]; //--- Set multiplier if(scaleLayer.scaleMarks.multiplier <= 0) //--- Check multiplier scaleLayer.scaleMarks.multiplier = 1.0; //--- Set default multiplier scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue = inputParams.minScaleValue; //--- Set min value scaleLayer.scaleMarks.maxValue = inputParams.maxScaleValue; //--- Set max value scaleLayer.scaleMarks.decimalPlaces = 0; //--- Set decimal places if(scaleLayer.scaleMarks.maxValue > scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue) { //--- Check direct order scaleLayer.scaleMarks.forwardDirection = true; //--- Set forward direction scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange = scaleLayer.scaleMarks.maxValue - scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue; //--- Set value range } else { //--- Handle inverse order scaleLayer.scaleMarks.forwardDirection = false; //--- Set forward direction false scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange = scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue - scaleLayer.scaleMarks.maxValue; //--- Set value range } scaleLayer.scaleMarks.nullMarkPosition = 1; //--- Set null mark position scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minAngle = scaleArc.endAngle; //--- Set min angle scaleLayer.scaleMarks.maxAngle = scaleArc.startAngle; //--- Set max angle if(scaleArc.endAngle > scaleArc.startAngle) //--- Check angles scaleLayer.scaleMarks.angleRange = NormalizeRadians(scaleArc.endAngle - scaleArc.startAngle); //--- Set angle range else //--- Handle wrap around scaleLayer.scaleMarks.angleRange = NormalizeRadians(scaleArc.endAngle + (2 * M_PI - scaleArc.startAngle)); //--- Set angle range int leftMarkCount = 0; //--- Initialize left mark count int rightMarkCount = 0; //--- Initialize right mark count double markBuffer[361][2]; //--- Declare mark buffer int bufferCenterIndex = (int)(361 / 2); //--- Set buffer center index double tempValue = 0; //--- Initialize temp value int sign = 0; //--- Initialize sign double multiplier = scaleMultipliers[inputParams.scaleMultiplier]; //--- Set multiplier markBuffer[bufferCenterIndex][0] = 0; //--- Set zero value markBuffer[bufferCenterIndex][1] = scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minAngle; //--- Set zero angle tempValue = 0; //--- Reset temp value sign = scaleLayer.scaleMarks.forwardDirection ? 1 : -1; //--- Set sign for(majorIndex = 1; majorIndex < (int)(361 / 2); majorIndex++) { //--- Loop major indices tempValue = majorIndex * inputParams.majorTickInterval; //--- Calculate temp value if(tempValue <= scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange) { //--- Check range markBuffer[bufferCenterIndex + majorIndex][0] = (majorIndex * inputParams.majorTickInterval * sign) / multiplier; //--- Set mark value markBuffer[bufferCenterIndex + majorIndex][1] = NormalizeRadians(scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minAngle - ((majorIndex * inputParams.majorTickInterval * scaleLayer.scaleMarks.angleRange) / scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange)); //--- Set mark angle rightMarkCount++; //--- Increment right count } else //--- Handle out of range break; //--- Break loop } double majorAngleStep, mediumAngleStep, minorAngleStep; //--- Declare angle steps majorAngleStep = (inputParams.majorTickInterval * scaleLayer.scaleMarks.angleRange) / scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange; //--- Set major step mediumAngleStep = 0; //--- Initialize medium step if(inputParams.mediumTicksPerMajor != 0) //--- Check medium ticks mediumAngleStep = ((inputParams.majorTickInterval / (inputParams.mediumTicksPerMajor + 1)) * scaleLayer.scaleMarks.angleRange) / scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange; //--- Set medium step minorAngleStep = 0; //--- Initialize minor step if(inputParams.minorTicksPerInterval != 0) { //--- Check minor ticks if(mediumAngleStep != 0) //--- Check medium step minorAngleStep = (((inputParams.majorTickInterval / (inputParams.mediumTicksPerMajor + 1)) / (inputParams.minorTicksPerInterval + 1)) * scaleLayer.scaleMarks.angleRange) / scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange; //--- Set minor step with medium else //--- Handle no medium minorAngleStep = ((inputParams.majorTickInterval / (inputParams.minorTicksPerInterval + 1)) * scaleLayer.scaleMarks.angleRange) / scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange; //--- Set minor step without medium } CalculateRanges(borderGap); //--- Calculate ranges DrawRanges(); //--- Draw ranges int innerR, outerR; //--- Declare radii double startX, startY, endX, endY; //--- Declare coordinates int textX, textY; //--- Declare text coordinates string markText; //--- Declare mark text int digits; //--- Declare digits scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.FontSet(scaleLayer.scaleMarks.tickFontName, scaleLayer.scaleMarks.tickFontSize, scaleLayer.scaleMarks.tickFontFlags, 0); //--- Set font rightMarkCount++; //--- Increment right count for(majorIndex = 0; majorIndex < rightMarkCount; majorIndex++) { //--- Loop right marks angle = markBuffer[bufferCenterIndex + majorIndex][1]; //--- Get angle CalculateInnerOuterRadii(innerR, outerR, (int)scaleArc.radius, scaleLayer.scaleMarks.majorTickLength, inputParams.tickStyle); //--- Calculate radii startX = scaleArc.centerX - innerR * MathCos(M_PI - angle); //--- Set start X startY = scaleArc.centerY - innerR * MathSin(M_PI - angle); //--- Set start Y endX = scaleArc.centerX - outerR * MathCos(M_PI - angle); //--- Set end X endY = scaleArc.centerY - outerR * MathSin(M_PI - angle); //--- Set end Y textX = (int)(scaleArc.centerX - (outerR - scaleLayer.scaleMarks.tickFontGap) * MathCos(M_PI - angle)); //--- Set text X textY = (int)(scaleArc.centerY - (outerR - scaleLayer.scaleMarks.tickFontGap) * MathSin(M_PI - angle)); //--- Set text Y scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.LineAA((int)startX, (int)startY, (int)endX, (int)endY, ColorToARGB(scaleArc.clr, scaleLayer.transparency)); //--- Draw line AA digits = (markBuffer[bufferCenterIndex + majorIndex][0] == 0) ? 0 : scaleLayer.scaleMarks.decimalPlaces; //--- Set digits markText = DoubleToString(markBuffer[bufferCenterIndex + majorIndex][0], digits); //--- Get mark text scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.TextOut(textX, textY, markText, ColorToARGB(inputParams.tickFontColor, scaleLayer.transparency), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER); //--- Draw text if(mediumAngleStep != 0) { //--- Check medium step mediumAngle = angle; //--- Set medium angle for(minorIndex = 1; minorIndex <= inputParams.minorTicksPerInterval; minorIndex++) { //--- Loop minor minorAngle = NormalizeRadians(mediumAngle - minorAngleStep * minorIndex); //--- Calculate minor angle if(!DrawTick(minorAngle, scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minorTickLength, scaleArc)) //--- Draw minor tick break; //--- Break if failed } for(mediumIndex = 1; mediumIndex <= inputParams.mediumTicksPerMajor; mediumIndex++) { //--- Loop medium mediumAngle = NormalizeRadians(angle - mediumAngleStep * mediumIndex); //--- Calculate medium angle if(!DrawTick(mediumAngle, scaleLayer.scaleMarks.mediumTickLength, scaleArc)) //--- Draw medium tick break; //--- Break if failed for(minorIndex = 1; minorIndex <= inputParams.minorTicksPerInterval; minorIndex++) { //--- Loop minor minorAngle = NormalizeRadians(mediumAngle - minorAngleStep * minorIndex); //--- Calculate minor angle if(!DrawTick(minorAngle, scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minorTickLength, scaleArc)) //--- Draw minor tick break; //--- Break if failed } } } else { //--- Handle no medium for(minorIndex = 1; minorIndex <= inputParams.minorTicksPerInterval; minorIndex++) { //--- Loop minor minorAngle = NormalizeRadians(angle - minorAngleStep * minorIndex); //--- Calculate minor angle if(!DrawTick(minorAngle, scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minorTickLength, scaleArc)) //--- Draw minor tick break; //--- Break if failed } } } for(majorIndex = 0; majorIndex < (leftMarkCount + 1); majorIndex++) { //--- Loop left marks angle = markBuffer[bufferCenterIndex - majorIndex][1]; //--- Get angle CalculateInnerOuterRadii(innerR, outerR, (int)scaleArc.radius, scaleLayer.scaleMarks.majorTickLength, inputParams.tickStyle); //--- Calculate radii startX = scaleArc.centerX - innerR * MathCos(M_PI - angle); //--- Set start X startY = scaleArc.centerY - innerR * MathSin(M_PI - angle); //--- Set start Y endX = scaleArc.centerX - outerR * MathCos(M_PI - angle); //--- Set end X endY = scaleArc.centerY - outerR * MathSin(M_PI - angle); //--- Set end Y textX = (int)(scaleArc.centerX - (outerR - scaleLayer.scaleMarks.tickFontGap) * MathCos(M_PI - angle)); //--- Set text X textY = (int)(scaleArc.centerY - (outerR - scaleLayer.scaleMarks.tickFontGap) * MathSin(M_PI - angle)); //--- Set text Y digits = (markBuffer[bufferCenterIndex - majorIndex][0] == 0) ? 0 : scaleLayer.scaleMarks.decimalPlaces; //--- Set digits markText = DoubleToString(markBuffer[bufferCenterIndex - majorIndex][0], digits); //--- Get mark text if(majorIndex > 0 || (majorIndex == 0 && scaleLayer.scaleMarks.nullMarkPosition == 3)) { //--- Check condition scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.LineAA((int)startX, (int)startY, (int)endX, (int)endY, ColorToARGB(scaleArc.clr, scaleLayer.transparency)); //--- Draw line AA scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.TextOut(textX, textY, markText, ColorToARGB(inputParams.tickFontColor, scaleLayer.transparency), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER); //--- Draw text } if(mediumAngleStep != 0) { //--- Check medium step mediumAngle = angle; //--- Set medium angle for(minorIndex = 1; minorIndex <= inputParams.minorTicksPerInterval; minorIndex++) { //--- Loop minor minorAngle = NormalizeRadians(mediumAngle + minorAngleStep * minorIndex); //--- Calculate minor angle if(!DrawTick(minorAngle, scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minorTickLength, scaleArc)) //--- Draw minor tick break; //--- Break if failed } for(mediumIndex = 1; mediumIndex <= inputParams.mediumTicksPerMajor; mediumIndex++) { //--- Loop medium mediumAngle = NormalizeRadians(angle + mediumAngleStep * mediumIndex); //--- Calculate medium angle if(!DrawTick(mediumAngle, scaleLayer.scaleMarks.mediumTickLength, scaleArc)) //--- Draw medium tick break; //--- Break if failed for(minorIndex = 1; minorIndex <= inputParams.minorTicksPerInterval; minorIndex++) { //--- Loop minor minorAngle = NormalizeRadians(mediumAngle + minorAngleStep * minorIndex); //--- Calculate minor angle if(!DrawTick(minorAngle, scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minorTickLength, scaleArc)) //--- Draw minor tick break; //--- Break if failed } } } else { //--- Handle no medium for(minorIndex = 1; minorIndex <= inputParams.minorTicksPerInterval; minorIndex++) { //--- Loop minor minorAngle = NormalizeRadians(angle + minorAngleStep * minorIndex); //--- Calculate minor angle if(!DrawTick(minorAngle, scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minorTickLength, scaleArc)) //--- Draw minor tick break; //--- Break if failed } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate Ranges | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGaugeBase::CalculateRanges(int borderGap) { int innerR, outerR; //--- Declare radii CalculateInnerOuterRadii(innerR, outerR, scaleLayer.scaleArc.radius, scaleLayer.scaleMarks.majorTickLength, inputParams.tickStyle); //--- Calculate radii for(int rangeIndex = 0; rangeIndex < 4; rangeIndex++) { //--- Loop ranges if(IsValidRange(rangeIndex)) //--- Check valid range CalculateRangePie(scaleLayer.ranges[rangeIndex], innerR, borderGap, outerR, inputParams.ranges[rangeIndex].start, inputParams.ranges[rangeIndex].end, inputParams.ranges[rangeIndex].clr, scaleLayer.caseColor); //--- Calculate pie } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check Valid Range | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGaugeBase::IsValidRange(int index) { if(!inputParams.ranges[index].enable) //--- Check enable return false; //--- Return false if(inputParams.ranges[index].start == inputParams.ranges[index].end) //--- Check start end return false; //--- Return false double paramMin, paramMax, rangeMin, rangeMax; //--- Declare mins maxs NormalizeRangeValues(paramMin, paramMax, inputParams.minScaleValue, inputParams.maxScaleValue); //--- Normalize param NormalizeRangeValues(rangeMin, rangeMax, inputParams.ranges[index].start, inputParams.ranges[index].end); //--- Normalize range if(rangeMin < paramMin && rangeMax < paramMin) //--- Check below param return false; //--- Return false if(rangeMin > paramMax && rangeMax > paramMax) //--- Check above param return false; //--- Return false if(rangeMin < paramMin) //--- Check min rangeMin = paramMin; //--- Clamp min if(rangeMax > paramMax) //--- Check max rangeMax = paramMax; //--- Clamp max inputParams.ranges[index].start = rangeMin; //--- Set start inputParams.ranges[index].end = rangeMax; //--- Set end return true; //--- Return true } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Normalize Range Values | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGaugeBase::NormalizeRangeValues(double &minValue, double &maxValue, double val0, double val1) { if(val0 < val1) { //--- Check val0 < val1 minValue = val0; //--- Set min maxValue = val1; //--- Set max } else { //--- Handle val0 >= val1 minValue = val1; //--- Set min maxValue = val0; //--- Set max } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate Range Pie | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGaugeBase::CalculateRangePie(Struct_Range &range, int innerRadius, int radialGap, int outerRadius, double rangeStart, double rangeEnd, color rangeClr, color caseClr) { range.startValue = rangeStart; //--- Set start value range.endValue = rangeEnd; //--- Set end value double rangeStartNorm, rangeEndNorm; //--- Declare norms if(range.startValue > range.endValue) { //--- Check start > end rangeStartNorm = range.startValue; //--- Set start norm rangeEndNorm = range.endValue; //--- Set end norm } else if(range.startValue < range.endValue) { //--- Check start < end rangeEndNorm = range.startValue; //--- Set end norm rangeStartNorm = range.endValue; //--- Set start norm } else //--- Handle equal return; //--- Return if(scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue > scaleLayer.scaleMarks.maxValue) { //--- Check inverse double temp = rangeStartNorm; //--- Temp start rangeStartNorm = -rangeEndNorm; //--- Set start norm rangeEndNorm = -temp; //--- Set end norm } range.active = true; //--- Set active range.clr = rangeClr; //--- Set color range.pie.centerX = scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerX; //--- Set center X range.pie.centerY = scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerY; //--- Set center Y range.pie.radius = innerRadius; //--- Set radius range.pie.eraseRadius = outerRadius; //--- Set erase radius double angularOffset = MathArcsin(((double)radialGap / (double)range.pie.radius) / 2.0); //--- Calculate offset if(scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue < scaleLayer.scaleMarks.maxValue) { //--- Check direct range.pie.startAngle = NormalizeRadians(scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minAngle - (((rangeStartNorm - scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue) * scaleLayer.scaleMarks.angleRange) / scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange)); //--- Set start angle range.pie.endAngle = NormalizeRadians(scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minAngle - (((rangeEndNorm - scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue) * scaleLayer.scaleMarks.angleRange) / scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange)); //--- Set end angle range.pie.eraseStartAngle = NormalizeRadians(scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minAngle - (((rangeStartNorm - scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue) * scaleLayer.scaleMarks.angleRange) / scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange) - angularOffset); //--- Set erase start range.pie.eraseEndAngle = NormalizeRadians(scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minAngle - (((rangeEndNorm - scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue) * scaleLayer.scaleMarks.angleRange) / scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange) + angularOffset); //--- Set erase end } else { //--- Handle inverse range.pie.startAngle = NormalizeRadians(scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minAngle - (((scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue + rangeStartNorm) * scaleLayer.scaleMarks.angleRange) / scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange)); //--- Set start angle range.pie.endAngle = NormalizeRadians(scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minAngle - (((scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue + rangeEndNorm) * scaleLayer.scaleMarks.angleRange) / scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange)); //--- Set end angle range.pie.eraseStartAngle = NormalizeRadians(scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minAngle - (((rangeStartNorm + scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue) * scaleLayer.scaleMarks.angleRange) / scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange) - angularOffset); //--- Set erase start range.pie.eraseEndAngle = NormalizeRadians(scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minAngle - (((rangeEndNorm + scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue) * scaleLayer.scaleMarks.angleRange) / scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange) + angularOffset); //--- Set erase end } range.pie.clr = rangeClr; //--- Set pie color range.pie.eraseClr = caseClr; //--- Set erase color } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Ranges | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGaugeBase::DrawRanges() { for(int i = 0; i < 4; i++) //--- Loop indices DrawRange(scaleLayer.ranges[i]); //--- Draw range } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Range | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGaugeBase::DrawRange(Struct_Range &range) { if(!range.active) //--- Check active return; //--- Return int r_min = MathMin(range.pie.radius, range.pie.eraseRadius); //--- Get min r int r_max = MathMax(range.pie.radius, range.pie.eraseRadius); //--- Get max r for(int r = r_min + 1; r <= r_max; r++) { //--- Loop radii double frac = (double)(r - r_min) / (r_max - r_min); //--- Calculate frac uchar alpha = (uchar)(scaleLayer.transparency * frac); //--- Calculate alpha uint col = ColorToARGB(range.pie.clr, alpha); //--- Get color scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.Arc(range.pie.centerX, range.pie.centerY, r, r, range.pie.startAngle, range.pie.endAngle, col); //--- Draw arc uint erase_col = ColorToARGB(range.pie.eraseClr, scaleLayer.transparency); //--- Get erase color scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.Arc(range.pie.centerX, range.pie.centerY, r, r, range.pie.eraseStartAngle, range.pie.startAngle, erase_col); //--- Draw left erase scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.Arc(range.pie.centerX, range.pie.centerY, r, r, range.pie.endAngle, range.pie.eraseEndAngle, erase_col); //--- Draw right erase } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate Inner Outer Radii | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGaugeBase::CalculateInnerOuterRadii(int &innerRadius, int &outerRadius, int baseRadius, int tickLength, int tickStyle) { innerRadius = baseRadius; //--- Set inner radius outerRadius = baseRadius - tickLength; //--- Set outer radius } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Tick | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGaugeBase::DrawTick(double angle, int length, Struct_Arc &scaleArc) { int innerR, outerR; //--- Declare radii double startX, startY, endX, endY; //--- Declare coordinates double arcStartAngle = scaleArc.startAngle; //--- Get start angle double arcEndAngle = scaleArc.endAngle; //--- Get end angle double deltaToStart = CalculateAngleDelta(arcStartAngle, angle, -1); //--- Calculate delta to start double deltaToEnd = CalculateAngleDelta(arcEndAngle, angle, 1); //--- Calculate delta to end double totalArcDelta = CalculateAngleDelta(arcStartAngle, arcEndAngle, -1); //--- Calculate total delta if(MathAbs(totalArcDelta - (deltaToEnd + deltaToStart)) < (M_PI / 180.0)) //--- Check within arc return false; //--- Return false CalculateInnerOuterRadii(innerR, outerR, scaleArc.radius, length, inputParams.tickStyle); //--- Calculate radii startX = scaleArc.centerX - innerR * MathCos(M_PI - angle); //--- Set start X startY = scaleArc.centerY - innerR * MathSin(M_PI - angle); //--- Set start Y endX = scaleArc.centerX - outerR * MathCos(M_PI - angle); //--- Set end X endY = scaleArc.centerY - outerR * MathSin(M_PI - angle); //--- Set end Y scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.LineAA((int)startX, (int)startY, (int)endX, (int)endY, ColorToARGB(scaleArc.clr, scaleLayer.transparency)); //--- Draw line AA return true; //--- Return true } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate Angle Delta | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CGaugeBase::CalculateAngleDelta(double angle1, double angle2, int direction) { double normAngle1 = NormalizeRadians(angle1); //--- Normalize angle1 double normAngle2 = NormalizeRadians(angle2); //--- Normalize angle2 double delta1, delta2; //--- Declare deltas if(normAngle1 == normAngle2) //--- Check equal return 0; //--- Return 0 if(normAngle1 > normAngle2) { //--- Check angle1 > angle2 delta1 = normAngle1 - normAngle2; //--- Set delta1 delta2 = normAngle2 + (2 * M_PI - normAngle1); //--- Set delta2 } else { //--- Handle angle1 <= angle2 delta1 = normAngle1 + (2 * M_PI - normAngle2); //--- Set delta1 delta2 = normAngle2 - normAngle1; //--- Set delta2 } if(direction < 0) //--- Check direction return delta1; //--- Return delta1 return delta2; //--- Return delta2 } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set Legend String Params | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGaugeBase::SetLegendStringParams(Struct_GaugeLegendString &legendString, Struct_GaugeLegendParams ¶m, int minRadius, int radiusDelta) { if(param.enable && param.fontName != "") { //--- Check enable and font legendString.text = param.text; //--- Set text legendString.angle = param.angle; //--- Set angle legendString.radius = minRadius + (int)((radiusDelta * param.radius * 10) / 100.0); //--- Set radius legendString.fontName = param.fontName; //--- Set font name legendString.fontFlags = 0; //--- Initialize flags if(param.italic) //--- Check italic legendString.fontFlags |= FONT_ITALIC; //--- Add italic if(param.bold) //--- Check bold legendString.fontFlags |= FW_BOLD; //--- Add bold legendString.fontSize = (int)(((param.fontSize + 2) * radiusDelta) / 64); //--- Set font size legendString.textColor = param.textColor; //--- Set text color } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Delete Gauge | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGaugeBase::Delete() { ObjectDelete(0, scaleLayer.objectName); //--- Delete scale object ObjectDelete(0, needleLayer.objectName);//--- Delete needle object } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set New Value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGaugeBase::NewValue(double value) { if(!initializationComplete) //--- Check initialization return; //--- Return currentValue = value; //--- Set current value if(scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value.draw) //--- Check draw RedrawValueDisplay(currentValue); //--- Redraw value RedrawNeedle(currentValue); //--- Redraw needle needleLayer.obj_Canvas.Update(true); //--- Update canvas } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get Label Area Size | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGaugeBase::GetLabelAreaSize(Struct_LabelAreaSize &areaSize, Struct_GaugeLegendString &legendString) { if(!scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.FontSet(legendString.fontName, legendString.fontSize, legendString.fontFlags, 0)) //--- Set font return false; //--- Return false scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.TextSize(legendString.text, areaSize.width, areaSize.height); //--- Get text size if(areaSize.width == 0 || areaSize.height == 0) //--- Check size return false; //--- Return false areaSize.diagonal = (int)MathCeil(MathSqrt((double)(areaSize.width * areaSize.width + areaSize.height * areaSize.height))); //--- Calculate diagonal return true; //--- Return true } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Erase Legend String | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGaugeBase::EraseLegendString(Struct_GaugeLegendString &legendString, color eraseClr) { Struct_LabelAreaSize areaSize; //--- Declare area size if(!GetLabelAreaSize(areaSize, legendString)) //--- Get area size return false; //--- Return false scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.FillRectangle((int)legendString.x - (areaSize.width / 2) - 4, (int)legendString.y - (areaSize.height / 2), (int)legendString.x + (areaSize.width / 2) + 4, (int)legendString.y + (areaSize.height / 2), ColorToARGB(eraseClr, scaleLayer.transparency)); //--- Fill rectangle return true; //--- Return true } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Redraw Value Display | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGaugeBase::RedrawValueDisplay(double value) { if(StringLen(scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value.text) > 0) { //--- Check text length if(!EraseLegendString(scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value, scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value.backgroundColor)) //--- Erase string return false; //--- Return false } scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value.text = DoubleToString(value, (int)scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value.decimalPlaces); //--- Set text if(!scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.FontSet(scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value.fontName, scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value.fontSize, scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value.fontFlags, 0)) //--- Set font return false; //--- Return false scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.TextOut(scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value.x, scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value.y, scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value.text, ColorToARGB(scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value.textColor, scaleLayer.transparency), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER); //--- Draw text scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.Update(true); //--- Update canvas return true; //--- Return true }
First, we implement the "RedrawScaleMarks" method to regenerate the scale's ticks and labels. We declare indices and angles, set the multiplier from a predefined array or default to 1 if invalid, assign min and max values from inputs, and determine decimal places as 0. We check if the scale is ascending to set the forward direction and calculate the value range accordingly. We fix the null mark position to 1, assign min and max angles from the scale arc (swapping start and end), and compute the angle range with "NormalizeRadians", handling wrap-around if needed. We initialize left and right mark counts to 0, create a 361-entry buffer array for marks, center it at index 180, and set the zero mark's value and angle.
We prepare a sign based on direction and loop to populate right-side major marks, calculating values adjusted by multiplier and angles proportionally, incrementing the count until exceeding the range. We compute angle steps for major, medium (if per major is set), and minor ticks (adjusting for medium presence). We call "CalculateRanges" and "DrawRanges" to handle color zones first.
We set the font on the canvas with "FontSet" and increment the right count. For right marks, we loop to get each angle, compute inner and outer radii for major ticks, calculate start, end, and text positions using MathCos and MathSin with pi adjustment, draw the tick line with "LineAA" in ARGB color, determine digits (0 for zero value), convert the mark value to string with DoubleToString, and draw the label with "TextOut" centered. If medium steps exist, we draw minor ticks before each medium, then medium ticks, and minors after; otherwise, just minors, using "DrawTick" and breaking on failure. For left marks (though count is 0 here, logic is symmetric), we similarly loop, but adjust angles positively and include a condition to draw only if not the zero mark unless position is 3, with minor/medium drawing in the opposite direction.
We define the "CalculateRanges" method to prepare color zones, computing inner and outer radii for major ticks, then looping through four ranges, calling "CalculateRangePie" if "IsValidRange" returns true, passing adjusted parameters, including border gap as radial gap. The other methods are straightforward. We have added comments for clarity. Finally, we just need to call these methods to do the heavy lifting as below.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Redraw Gauge | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGaugeBase::Redraw() { Draw(); //--- Call draw initializationComplete = true; //--- Set initialization complete } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Scale and Needle | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGaugeBase::Draw() { double diameter = m_radius * 2.0; //--- Calculate diameter scaleLayer.scaleMarks.majorTickLength = (int)((diameter * 10.0) / 100.0); //--- Set major tick length scaleLayer.scaleMarks.mediumTickLength = (int)((diameter * 7.5) / 100.0); //--- Set medium tick length scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minorTickLength = (int)((diameter * 5.0) / 100.0); //--- Set minor tick length scaleLayer.scaleMarks.tickFontName = inputParams.tickFontName; //--- Set tick font name scaleLayer.scaleMarks.tickFontFlags = 0; //--- Initialize tick font flags if(inputParams.tickFontItalic) //--- Check italic flag scaleLayer.scaleMarks.tickFontFlags |= FONT_ITALIC; //--- Add italic flag if(inputParams.tickFontBold) //--- Check bold flag scaleLayer.scaleMarks.tickFontFlags |= FW_BOLD; //--- Add bold flag scaleLayer.scaleMarks.tickFontSize = (int)((diameter * 6.5) / 100.0); //--- Set tick font size scaleLayer.scaleMarks.tickFontGap = GetTickFontGap(scaleLayer.scaleMarks, 3); //--- Set tick font gap scaleLayer.externalLabelArea = 0; //--- Set external label area scaleLayer.internalLabelArea = 0; //--- Set internal label area GetTickLabelAreaSize(scaleLayer.internalLabelArea, scaleLayer.scaleMarks, 3); //--- Get tick label area size scaleLayer.borderSize = (int)((diameter * 2) / 100.0); //--- Set border size scaleLayer.borderGap = (int)((diameter * 3.0) / 100.0); //--- Set border gap scaleLayer.externalScaleGap = 0; //--- Set external scale gap scaleLayer.internalScaleGap = scaleLayer.scaleMarks.majorTickLength; //--- Set internal scale gap if(inputParams.scaleAngleRange < 30) //--- Check min angle range inputParams.scaleAngleRange = 30; //--- Set min angle range if(inputParams.scaleAngleRange > 320) //--- Check max angle range inputParams.scaleAngleRange = 320; //--- Set max angle range int halfAngleRange = inputParams.scaleAngleRange / 2; //--- Calculate half angle range int startAngle = 90 + halfAngleRange + inputParams.rotationAngle; //--- Calculate start angle int endAngle = 90 - halfAngleRange + inputParams.rotationAngle; //--- Calculate end angle scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerX = m_radius + 5; //--- Set scale arc center X scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerY = m_radius + 5; //--- Set scale arc center Y scaleLayer.scaleArc.radius = m_radius - (scaleLayer.borderSize + scaleLayer.borderGap + scaleLayer.externalLabelArea + scaleLayer.externalScaleGap); //--- Set scale arc radius scaleLayer.scaleArc.startAngle = NormalizeRadians(DegreesToRadians(endAngle)); //--- Set start angle scaleLayer.scaleArc.endAngle = NormalizeRadians(DegreesToRadians(startAngle) - 0.0001); //--- Set end angle scaleLayer.scaleArc.clr = inputParams.scaleColor; //--- Set scale arc color needleLayer.needleCenter.radius = (int)((diameter * 5) / 100.0); //--- Set needle center radius needleLayer.needleCenter.display = true; //--- Set display flag needleLayer.needleCenter.centerX = scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerX; //--- Set needle center X needleLayer.needleCenter.centerY = scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerY; //--- Set needle center Y needleLayer.needleCenter.clr = inputParams.needleCenterColor; //--- Set needle center color int maxLegendRadius = m_radius - (scaleLayer.borderSize + scaleLayer.borderGap); //--- Calculate max legend radius int minLegendRadius = needleLayer.needleCenter.radius; //--- Set min legend radius int legendRadiusDelta = maxLegendRadius - minLegendRadius; //--- Calculate legend radius delta SetLegendStringParams(scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.description, inputParams.description, minLegendRadius, legendRadiusDelta); //--- Set description params SetLegendStringParams(scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.units, inputParams.units, minLegendRadius, legendRadiusDelta); //--- Set units params SetLegendStringParams(scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.multiplier, inputParams.multiplier, minLegendRadius, legendRadiusDelta); //--- Set multiplier params SetLegendStringParams(scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value, inputParams.value, minLegendRadius, legendRadiusDelta); //--- Set value params CalculateCaseElements(scaleLayer.externalCase, scaleLayer.internalCase, scaleLayer.borderSize, scaleLayer.borderGap); //--- Calculate case elements scaleLayer.caseColor = inputParams.caseColor; //--- Set case color DrawCaseElements(scaleLayer.externalCase, scaleLayer.internalCase); //--- Draw case elements if(inputParams.displayScaleArc) //--- Check display scale arc scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.Arc(scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerX, scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerY, scaleLayer.scaleArc.radius, scaleLayer.scaleArc.radius, scaleLayer.scaleArc.startAngle, scaleLayer.scaleArc.endAngle, ColorToARGB(scaleLayer.scaleArc.clr, scaleLayer.transparency)); //--- Draw scale arc RedrawScaleMarks(scaleLayer.internalCase, scaleLayer.scaleArc, scaleLayer.borderGap); //--- Redraw scale marks CalculateAndDrawLegends(); //--- Calculate and draw legends CalculateNeedle(); //--- Calculate needle scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.Update(true); //--- Update scale canvas needleLayer.obj_Canvas.Update(true); //--- Update needle canvas }
We implement the "Redraw" method in the "CGaugeBase" class to refresh the gauge visualization by calling the "Draw" method and then setting the "initializationComplete" flag to true, indicating the setup is finished. We then define the "Draw" method to handle the full rendering of the scale and needle layers.
We calculate the diameter as twice the radius, then set tick lengths proportionally: major at 10% of the diameter, medium at 7.5%, and minor at 5%. We assign the tick font name from inputs, initialize font flags to 0, and add FONT_ITALIC or "FW_BOLD" if the respective flags are set. We scale the tick font size to 6.5% of the diameter and compute the font gap with "GetTickFontGap" using a string length of 3. We reset external and internal label areas to 0, then update the internal area with "GetTickLabelAreaSize". We set the border size to 2% and the gap to 3% of the diameter, the external scale gap to 0, and the internal to the major tick length. We clamp the scale angle range between 30 and 320 degrees if outside bounds, compute half the range, and derive start and end angles centered around 90 degrees plus rotation.
We position the scale arc center at radius plus 5 for both x and y, calculate its radius by subtracting border, gap, external label, and scale gap from the main radius, set start and end angles in normalized radians via "NormalizeRadians" and "DegreesToRadians" (with a small adjustment to end), and assign the scale color. For the needle center, we set its radius to 5% of the diameter, enable display, match its center to the scale arc, and apply the input center color. We determine the max legend radius by subtracting border and gap from the main radius, min as the needle center radius, and delta as their difference, then configure each legend string (description, units, multiplier, value) with "SetLegendStringParams" using these radii.
We prepare case elements with "CalculateCaseElements" passing border size and gap, set the case color, and render them with "DrawCaseElements". If the scale arc display is enabled, we draw it on the canvas with "Arc" using ARGB color. We redraw marks with "RedrawScaleMarks" passing internal case, scale arc, and border gap, calculate and draw legends with "CalculateAndDrawLegends", prepare the needle with "CalculateNeedle", and update both scale and needle canvases with "Update" set to true. With that, now our class is complete, and we can use it to set the properties as needed by calling the respective methods, but first, we will need to set the scale multipliers and string arrays on the global scope as below.
double scaleMultipliers[9] = {10000, 1000, 100, 10, 1, 0.1, 0.01, 0.001, 0.0001}; //--- Define scale multipliers array string scaleMultiplierStrings[9] = {"x10k", "x1k", "x100", "x10", " ", "/10", "/100", "/1k", "/10k"}; //--- Define multiplier strings array
We define the "scaleMultipliers" array as a global double array with 9 elements containing scaling factors: 10000, 1000, 100, 10, 1, 0.1, 0.01, 0.001, and 0.0001, used for adjusting mark values on the gauge scale. We also define the "scaleMultiplierStrings" array as a global string array with 9 elements providing display labels: "x10k", "x1k", "x100", "x10", a space, "/10", "/100", "/1k", and "/10k", corresponding to the multipliers for visual representation in legends. We can now proceed to the initialization function and draw our gauge with updated properties.
gauge.SetCaseParameters(clrMintCream, 1, clrLightSkyBlue, 1); //--- Set case parameters gauge.SetScaleParameters(250, 0, 0, 100, 4, 0, clrBlack, false); //--- Set scale parameters gauge.SetTickParameters(0, 2, 10, 1, 4); //--- Set tick parameters gauge.SetTickLabelFont(1, "Arial", false, false, clrBlack); //--- Set tick label font gauge.SetRangeParameters(0, true, 0, 30, clrLimeGreen); //--- Set range 0 gauge.SetRangeParameters(1, true, 70, 100, clrCoral); //--- Set range 1 gauge.SetRangeParameters(2, true, 30, 70, clrYellow); //--- Set range 2 gauge.SetRangeParameters(3, false, 0, 0, clrGray); //--- Set range 3 gauge.SetLegendParameters(0, true, "RSI", 8, -180, 20, "Arial", false, false, clrBlueViolet); //--- Set legend 0 gauge.SetLegendParameters(3, true, "2", 4, 180, 13, "Arial", true, false, clrRed); //--- Set legend 3 gauge.SetNeedleParameters(1, clrBlack, clrDimGray, 1); //--- Set needle parameters gauge.Redraw(); //--- Redraw gauge gauge.NewValue(0); //--- Set new value 0
In the OnInit event handler, we configure the gauge's casing by calling "gauge.SetCaseParameters" with mint cream as the case color, border style 1, light sky blue border color, and gap size 1. We set the scale properties using "gauge.SetScaleParameters" with an angle range of 250 degrees, no rotation, min value 0, max 100, multiplier index 4 (corresponding to 1), style 0, black color, and arc display false. For ticks, we invoke "gauge.SetTickParameters" with style 0, size 2, major interval 10, 1 medium per major, and 4 minors per interval. We apply tick label font via "gauge.SetTickLabelFont" with size 1, "Arial" name, no italic or bold, and black color. We define ranges with "gauge.SetRangeParameters": index 0 enabled from 0 to 30 in lime green, index 1 from 70 to 100 in coral, index 2 from 30 to 70 in yellow, and index 3 disabled with dummy values in gray.
For legends, we use "gauge.SetLegendParameters" to set description (type 0) enabled with text "RSI", radius 8, angle -180, font size 20, "Arial", no italic or bold, blue violet color; and value (type 3) enabled with text "2" (for decimals), radius 4, angle 180, size 13, "Arial", italic true, no bold, red color. We configure the needle with "gauge.SetNeedleParameters" using center style 1, black center color, dim gray needle color, and fill style 1. Finally, we call "gauge.Redraw" to render the gauge and "gauge.NewValue" with 0 to initialize the pointer position. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.
From the visualization, we can see that we set the gauge with all the properties. What remains is breathing life to it so that it responds to data as new values are calculated. We will achieve that by calling the respective function in the OnCalculate event handler.
static datetime lastBarTime = 0; //--- Declare last bar time bool isNewBar = (ratesTotal > 0 && time[ratesTotal - 1] != lastBarTime); //--- Check new bar if(isNewBar) //--- If new bar lastBarTime = time[ratesTotal - 1]; //--- Update last bar time if(isNewBar) { //--- If new bar int barsCalculated = BarsCalculated(rsiHandle); //--- Get bars calculated if(barsCalculated > 0) { //--- Check calculated double currentRsiValue[1]; //--- Declare current value if(CopyBuffer(rsiHandle, 0, 0, 1, currentRsiValue) < 0) //--- Copy buffer Print("RSI CopyBuffer error for gauge"); //--- Print error else //--- Else gauge.NewValue(currentRsiValue[0]); //--- Set new value } }
Here, we declare a static datetime variable "lastBarTime" initialized to 0 to track the timestamp of the most recently processed bar across calls to the OnCalculate function. We determine if a new bar has formed by setting "isNewBar" to true if "ratesTotal" is greater than 0 and the timestamp at "time[ratesTotal - 1]" differs from "lastBarTime". If "isNewBar" is true, we update "lastBarTime" to the current bar's timestamp. In a separate check for "isNewBar", we retrieve the number of calculated bars for the Relative Strength Index handle using "BarsCalculated". If this is greater than 0, we create a single-element double array "currentRsiValue", attempt to copy the latest value from the handle's buffer 0 starting at position 0 with CopyBuffer, print an error if the copy fails, or otherwise pass the value to "gauge.NewValue" to update the gauge display. If you want to display the values per tick, you can ignore the new bar logic. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.
After breathing life into the gauge, what remains is deleting the gauge to remove the rendered objects, and that is all.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deinitialize Indicator | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { gauge.Delete(); //--- Delete gauge ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart }
In the OnDeinit event handler, which is called when the indicator is removed from the chart or during terminal shutdown, we invoke the "gauge.Delete" method to remove the gauge's scale and needle layer objects, ensuring the cleanup of graphical resources. We then call ChartRedraw to refresh the chart display, removing any remnants of the gauge visualization. We end up with the following outcome.
From the visualization, we can see that we calculate the indicator, draw the gauge, set parameters, and delete it when not needed, hence achieving our objectives. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.
Backtesting
We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.
Conclusion
In conclusion, we’ve created a gauge-style Relative Strength Index indicator in MQL5 that visualizes momentum values on a circular dial with a dynamic needle, color-coded ranges for overbought and oversold zones, tick marks for precision, and legends for context, while integrating a traditional line plot and optimizing updates on new bars via the built-in iRSI function. This indicator offers an engaging tool for market analysis, with flexible parameters for scales, fonts, and visuals. In upcoming parts, we will delve into modularizing the code so we can use it to create more advanced and stylish gauges. Stay tuned.
Warning: All rights to these materials are reserved by MetaQuotes Ltd. Copying or reprinting of these materials in whole or in part is prohibited.
This article was written by a user of the site and reflects their personal views. MetaQuotes Ltd is not responsible for the accuracy of the information presented, nor for any consequences resulting from the use of the solutions, strategies or recommendations described.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Thanks Allan for a creative idea.