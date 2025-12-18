Creating Custom Indicators in MQL5 (Part 2): Building a Gauge-Style RSI Display with Canvas and Needle Mechanics

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 1), we built a Pivot-Based Trend Indicator in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5). It calculated fast and slow pivot lines over user-defined periods, detected trend direction relative to these lines, and signaled trend starts with arrows, optionally extending the lines beyond the current bar. In Part 2, we create a Gauge-Style Relative Strength Index (RSI) Display that uses canvas and needle mechanics. This model shows Relative Strength Index values on a circular gauge with a dynamic needle, color-coded ranges for overbought and oversold levels, and customizable legends. It also integrates traditional line plotting for comprehensive momentum analysis. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have a functional MQL5 indicator for gauge-based Relative Strength Index visualization, ready for customization—let’s dive in!





Understanding the Gauge-Style RSI Indicator Framework

The gauge-style Relative Strength Index indicator reimagines the standard Relative Strength Index as a circular dial, where a needle dynamically points to the current momentum value on a scale from 0 to 100, highlighting overbought conditions above 70 and oversold below 30 through distinct color zones for quick visual assessment. It incorporates tick marks for precise reading, legends for context, like the indicator name and value display, and a traditional line plot in a separate window to complement the gauge with historical data trends. We thought of this dial gauge approach because it is intuitive and appealing to do analysis and display the results, and we used a standard, well-known calculation approach, but in the future can incorporate complex data for rendering and annotations.

For now, we aim to build a modular framework that separates graphical layers for the scale and needle, allowing independent transparency and updates for efficiency. We will start by outlining input parameters for customization, such as angle ranges, colors, and tick intervals, then define structures for elements like arcs, pies, and labels to organize drawing logic. From there, we will create a base class to handle creation, parameter setting, and redrawing, ensuring the gauge initializes properly and responds to new Relative Strength Index values from the market. Our plan is to leverage canvas drawing for all visual components, integrate with the built-in Relative Strength Index calculation, and manage event handlers for seamless operation across chart updates. In brief, here is a visual representation of our objectives. We have detailed most of the elements for ease in understanding.





Implementation in MQL5

To create the indicator in MQL5, just open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Indicators folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is created, in the coding environment, we will define the indicator properties and settings, such as the number of buffers, plots, and individual line properties, such as the color, width, and label.

#property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 2 #property indicator_label1 "RSI" #property indicator_minimum 0 #property indicator_maximum 100 #property indicator_level1 30 #property indicator_level2 70 #property indicator_levelcolor clrGray #property indicator_levelstyle STYLE_DOT

We begin the implementation by defining the indicator's metadata with #property directives, specifying that it draws in a separate subwindow with indicator_separate_window, allocating 2 buffers with "indicator_buffers", and configuring 1 plot with "indicator_plots". For the plot, we set its type to DRAW_LINE, color to dodger blue, style to solid, width to 2, and labeled it "RSI". We also fix the vertical scale from 0 to 100 using "indicator_minimum" and "indicator_maximum", and add dotted gray levels at 30 and 70 via "indicator_level1", "indicator_level2", "indicator_levelcolor", and "indicator_levelstyle" to highlight oversold and overbought zones. These properties create a clean RSI line visualization in its own window for momentum analysis. Then, we can include the canvas library for custom drawing elements.

#include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>

We include the Canvas library with "#include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>" to incorporate built-in tools for custom graphical rendering, such as the CCanvas class that enables bitmap creation and drawing operations on the chart. This prepares the program for constructing visual elements like arcs, circles, and text in the gauge display. Then, we can define structures to organize the graphical components.

struct Struct_Circle { int centerX; int centerY; int radius; color clr; bool display; }; struct Struct_Arc { int centerX; int centerY; int radius; double startAngle; double endAngle; color clr; bool display; }; struct Struct_Line { int startX; int startY; int endX; int endY; color clr; }; struct Struct_Dot { int x; int y; color clr; }; struct Struct_Pie { int centerX; int centerY; int radius; int eraseRadius; double startAngle; double endAngle; double eraseStartAngle; double eraseEndAngle; color clr; color eraseClr; }; struct Struct_Range { bool active; double startValue; double endValue; color clr; Struct_Pie pie; }; struct Struct_Case { bool display; Struct_Circle circle; }; struct Struct_ScaleMarks { double minValue; double maxValue; double valueRange; bool forwardDirection; int nullMarkPosition; double nullMarkAngle; int decimalPlaces; int majorTickLength; int mediumTickLength; int minorTickLength; double minAngle; double maxAngle; double angleRange; double multiplier; string gaugeName; string currentValue; string units; int tickFontSize; string tickFontName; uint tickFontFlags; int tickFontGap; }; struct Struct_LabelAreaSize { int height; int width; int diagonal; }; struct Struct_GaugeLegendParams { bool enable; string text; uint radius; double angle; uint fontSize; string fontName; bool italic; bool bold; color textColor; }; struct Struct_GaugeLegendString { string text; int radius; double angle; int fontSize; string fontName; uint fontFlags; color textColor; color backgroundColor; uint decimalPlaces; uint x; uint y; bool draw; }; struct Struct_GaugeLabel { Struct_GaugeLegendString description ; Struct_GaugeLegendString units; Struct_GaugeLegendString multiplier; Struct_GaugeLegendString value; }; struct Struct_ScaleLayer { string objectName; CCanvas obj_Canvas; uchar transparency; color caseColor; Struct_Case externalCase; int borderSize; Struct_Case internalCase; int borderGap; int externalLabelArea; int externalScaleGap; Struct_Arc scaleArc; int internalScaleGap; int internalLabelArea; Struct_ScaleMarks scaleMarks; Struct_GaugeLabel gaugeLabel; Struct_Range ranges[ 4 ]; }; struct Struct_Needle { int tipRadius; int tailRadius; int x[ 4 ]; int y[ 4 ]; int fillStyle; color clr; }; struct Struct_NeedleLayer { string objectName; CCanvas obj_Canvas; uchar transparency; Struct_Arc needleCenter; Struct_Needle needle; }; struct Struct_RangeParams { bool enable; double start; double end; color clr; }; struct Struct_GaugeInputParams { int xOffset; int yOffset; int anchorCorner; int relativeMode; string relativeObjectName; int scaleAngleRange; int rotationAngle; color scaleColor; int scaleStyle; bool displayScaleArc; double minScaleValue; double maxScaleValue; int scaleMultiplier; int tickStyle; int tickSize; double majorTickInterval; int mediumTicksPerMajor; int minorTicksPerInterval; int tickFontSize; string tickFontName; bool tickFontItalic; bool tickFontBold; color tickFontColor; Struct_RangeParams ranges[ 4 ]; color caseColor; int borderStyle; color borderColor; int borderGapSize; Struct_GaugeLegendParams description ; Struct_GaugeLegendParams units; Struct_GaugeLegendParams multiplier; Struct_GaugeLegendParams value; int needleCenterStyle; color needleCenterColor; color needleColor; int needleFillStyle; };

For the structures, we first define the "Struct_Circle" structure using the struct keyword to hold properties for circular elements, including center coordinates, radius, color, and a display flag. We have added comments for clarity. Next, we create the "Struct_Arc" structure for arc shapes, storing center points, radius, start and end angles in radians, color, and display status. We then set up the "Struct_Line" structure for lines, with start and end coordinates and color. The "Struct_Dot" structure is defined for points, containing x and y positions and color. For sector or pie slices, we define the "Struct_Pie" structure with center, radii for drawing and erasing, angle ranges for both, and colors for filling and erasing. We establish the "Struct_Range" structure to manage value ranges, including active status, start and end values, color, and an embedded "Struct_Pie" for visualization.

The "Struct_Case" structure is created for gauge casing, with a display flag and an included "Struct_Circle". We define the "Struct_ScaleMarks" structure to organize scale details like value limits, ranges, directions, tick lengths, angles, multipliers, font properties, and gaps. For label sizing, we create the "Struct_LabelAreaSize" structure holding height, width, and diagonal measurements. The "Struct_GaugeLegendParams" structure is set for legend configurations, including the enable flag, text, radius, angle, font details, and color. We then define "Struct_GaugeLegendString" for specific legend strings, with text, position, font flags, colors, decimal places, coordinates, and draw flag. The "Struct_GaugeLabel" structure groups multiple legend strings for description, units, multiplier, and value. For layering, we create "Struct_ScaleLayer" to manage the scale component, including object name, canvas instance, transparency, case color, border details, label areas, scale arc, marks, labels, and an array of ranges.

We define "Struct_Needle" for the pointer, with tip and tail radii, coordinate arrays, fill style, and color. The "Struct_NeedleLayer" structure handles the needle layer, with object name, canvas, transparency, center arc, and needle data. For range settings, we set "Struct_RangeParams" with enable flag, start and end values, and color. Finally, we define "Struct_GaugeInputParams" to consolidate all input options, covering offsets, anchors, scale angles, colors, display flags, value bounds, multipliers, tick configurations, font flags, range arrays, case properties, legends, and needle styles. With that done, we can now move on to creating the standard RSI indicator, which is the easiest, then we will create the complex gauge-based indicator later, since we will need these standard RSI data either way. This is the approach we used to achieve that.

int rsiHandle; double rsiBuffer[]; int OnInit () { rsiHandle = iRSI ( _Symbol , _Period , 14 , 4 ); if (rsiHandle == INVALID_HANDLE ) return ( INIT_FAILED ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , rsiBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 0 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , 14 - 1 ); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 2 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 , 30 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 , 70 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int ratesTotal, const int prevCalculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tickVolume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { if ( CopyBuffer (rsiHandle, 0 , 0 , ratesTotal, rsiBuffer) < 0 ) { Print ( "RSI CopyBuffer error for plot" ); return ( 0 ); } return (ratesTotal); }

To create the standard RSI indicator, on the global scope, we declare the "rsiHandle" as an integer to store the reference to it, and "rsiBuffer" as a double array to hold the calculated Relative Strength Index values.

In the OnInit event handler, we initialize "rsiHandle" using the iRSI function with the current symbol, timeframe, a period of 14, and close prices. If the handle is invalid, we return INIT_FAILED to halt initialization. We then bind buffer index 0 to "rsiBuffer" for indicator data with SetIndexBuffer, set empty plot values to "EMPTY_VALUE" via PlotIndexSetDouble, and specify the drawing start at bar 13 using PlotIndexSetInteger to account for the Relative Strength Index calculation period. Additionally, we configure two indicator levels with "IndicatorSetInteger", setting them to 30 and 70 through "IndicatorSetDouble" for oversold and overbought thresholds, before returning INIT_SUCCEEDED.

In the OnCalculate event handler, we copy data from the Relative Strength Index handle's buffer 0 into "rsiBuffer" for the total available rates using the CopyBuffer function. If the copy fails, we print an error message and return 0 to stop processing; otherwise, we return the rates total to indicate successful calculation. It is always a good programming language to run your program on every milestone to ascertain everything is going on smoothly. When we run the program, we get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we have the standard indicator set. That was quite easy and straightforward. What we need to do now is move on to the next point, where we define a class for drawing the gauge so we can reuse it later with ease when we need to create more gauges, but first, we will define some helper functions.

double DegreesToRadians( double degrees) { return (( M_PI * degrees) / 180.0 ); } double NormalizeRadians( double angle) { while (angle < 0.0 ) angle += 2.0 * M_PI ; while (angle >= 2.0 * M_PI ) angle -= 2.0 * M_PI ; return (angle); } int GetTickFontGap(Struct_ScaleMarks &scaleMarks, int stringLength) { int gap = 0 ; Struct_LabelAreaSize areaSize; CCanvas obj_Canvas_temp; if (!obj_Canvas_temp.FontSet(scaleMarks.tickFontName, scaleMarks.tickFontSize, scaleMarks.tickFontFlags, 0 )) return gap; string str = "000" ; obj_Canvas_temp.TextSize(str, areaSize.width, areaSize.height); if (areaSize.width == 0 || areaSize.height == 0 ) return gap; areaSize.diagonal = ( int ) MathCeil ( MathSqrt (( double )(areaSize.width * areaSize.width + areaSize.height * areaSize.height))); gap = ( int )(areaSize.diagonal * 0.5 ); return gap; } bool GetTickLabelAreaSize( int &areaSize, Struct_ScaleMarks &scaleMarks, int stringLength) { CCanvas obj_Canvas_temp; int width = 0 , height = 0 ; if (!obj_Canvas_temp.FontSet(scaleMarks.tickFontName, scaleMarks.tickFontSize, scaleMarks.tickFontFlags, 0 )) return false ; string str = "000" ; obj_Canvas_temp.TextSize(str, width, height); if (width == 0 || height == 0 ) return false ; areaSize = ( int ) MathCeil ( MathSqrt (( double )(width * width + height * height))); return true ; }

First, we define the "DegreesToRadians" function to convert an input degree value to radians by multiplying it with M_PI and dividing by 180. Then, we create the "NormalizeRadians" function to ensure an angle is within the 0 to 2pi range, adding 2pi for negative values or subtracting 2pi for those exceeding 2pi. The "GetTickFontGap" function computes a spacing gap for tick labels using a temporary CCanvas object; it sets the font from the "Struct_ScaleMarks" parameter, measures the text size of "000", calculates the diagonal of the width and height using MathCeil and MathSqrt, and returns half that diagonal as the gap, defaulting to 0 if font setting fails or sizes are zero.

We also define the "GetTickLabelAreaSize" function to determine the area needed for tick labels with a temp "CCanvas", setting the font, measuring "000" text dimensions, and computing the ceiling of the diagonal sqrt for the output area size, returning false on failure or zero sizes. Armed with these functions, we can create a complete class with full method definitions. Let us first declare a base class with all the methods that we need and then define them later.

class CGaugeBase { private : int relativeX; int relativeY; int centerX; int centerY; double currentValue; bool initializationComplete; void Draw(); void CalculateNeedle(); void RedrawNeedle( double value); void CalculateAndDrawLegends(); void CalculateAndDrawLegendString(Struct_GaugeLegendString &legendString); void RedrawScaleMarks(Struct_Case &internalCase, Struct_Arc &scaleArc, int borderGap); void CalculateRanges( int borderGap); bool IsValidRange( int index); void NormalizeRangeValues( double &minValue, double &maxValue, double val0, double val1); void CalculateRangePie(Struct_Range &range, int innerRadius, int radialGap, int outerRadius, double rangeStart, double rangeEnd, color rangeClr, color caseClr); void DrawRanges(); void DrawRange(Struct_Range &range); void CalculateInnerOuterRadii( int &innerRadius, int &outerRadius, int baseRadius, int tickLength, int tickStyle); bool DrawTick( double angle, int length, Struct_Arc &scaleArc); double CalculateAngleDelta( double angle1, double angle2, int direction); bool GetLabelAreaSize(Struct_LabelAreaSize &areaSize, Struct_GaugeLegendString &legendString); bool EraseLegendString(Struct_GaugeLegendString &legendString, color eraseClr); bool RedrawValueDisplay( double value); void SetLegendStringParams(Struct_GaugeLegendString &legendString, Struct_GaugeLegendParams ¶m, int minRadius, int radiusDelta); void CalculateCaseElements(Struct_Case &externalCase, Struct_Case &internalCase, int borderSize, int borderGap); void DrawCaseElements(Struct_Case &externalCase, Struct_Case &internalCase); protected : Struct_GaugeInputParams inputParams; Struct_ScaleLayer scaleLayer; Struct_NeedleLayer needleLayer; int m_radius; public : bool Create( string name, int x, int y, int size, string relativeObjectName, int relativeMode, int corner, bool background, uchar scaleTransparency, uchar needleTransparency); bool CalculateLocation(); void Redraw(); void NewValue( double value); void Delete(); void SetScaleParameters( int angleRange, int rotation, double minValue, double maxValue, int multiplier, int style, color scaleClr, bool displayArc = false ); void SetTickParameters( int style, int size, double majorInterval, int mediumPerMajor, int minorPerInterval); void SetTickLabelFont( int fontSize, string fontName, bool italic, bool bold, color fontClr = clrBlack ); void SetCaseParameters( color caseClr, int borderStyle, color borderClr, int borderGapSize); void SetLegendParameters( int legendType, bool enable, string text, int radius, double angle, uint fontSize, string fontName, bool italic, bool bold, color textClr = clrDarkGray ); void SetLegendParam(Struct_GaugeLegendParams &legendParam, bool enable, string text, int radius, double angle, uint fontSize, string fontName, bool italic, bool bold, color textClr = clrDarkGray ); void SetRangeParameters( int index, bool enable, double start, double end, color rangeClr); void SetNeedleParameters( int centerStyle, color centerClr, color needleClr, int fillStyle); };

We define the "CGaugeBase" class to serve as the core for building and managing the gauge visualization, encapsulating all logic for creation, drawing, and updates. In the private section, we declare variables to track relative and center positions, the current displayed value, and an initialization flag. We also declare methods such as "Draw" for rendering the gauge, "CalculateNeedle" for pointer positioning, "RedrawNeedle" to update the needle based on a value, "CalculateAndDrawLegends" and "CalculateAndDrawLegendString" for handling text elements, "RedrawScaleMarks" for ticks and labels, "CalculateRanges" and related helpers like "IsValidRange", "NormalizeRangeValues", "CalculateRangePie", "DrawRanges", and "DrawRange" for color zones, "CalculateInnerOuterRadii" for radius computations, "DrawTick" for individual marks, "CalculateAngleDelta" for angular differences, "GetLabelAreaSize" and "EraseLegendString" for label management, "RedrawValueDisplay" for updating shown values, "SetLegendStringParams" for legend setup, and "CalculateCaseElements" with "DrawCaseElements" for the gauge casing.

The protected section includes structures for input parameters, scale layer, needle layer, and the radius to allow derived classes access while keeping them encapsulated.

In the public section, we provide methods like "Create" to initialize the gauge with name, position, size, relativity, corner, background, and transparencies; "CalculateLocation" for positioning; "Redraw" for full refresh; "NewValue" to update with a new value; "Delete" for cleanup; and setter methods such as "SetScaleParameters" for angle and value ranges, "SetTickParameters" for tick intervals, "SetTickLabelFont" for font styling, "SetCaseParameters" for borders, "SetLegendParameters" and "SetLegendParam" for legends, "SetRangeParameters" for zones, and "SetNeedleParameters" for pointer styles. We can now define the gauge creation and location logic.

bool CGaugeBase::Create( string name, int x, int y, int size, string relativeObjectName, int relativeMode, int corner, bool background, uchar scaleTransparency, uchar needleTransparency) { initializationComplete = false ; m_radius = size / 2 ; inputParams.xOffset = x; inputParams.yOffset = y; inputParams.anchorCorner = corner; inputParams.relativeMode = relativeMode; inputParams.relativeObjectName = relativeObjectName; if (!CalculateLocation()) return false ; int canvasWidthHeight = (m_radius + 5 ) * 2 ; scaleLayer.objectName = name + "_s" ; ObjectDelete ( 0 , scaleLayer.objectName); if (!scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.CreateBitmapLabel(scaleLayer.objectName, centerX, centerY, canvasWidthHeight, canvasWidthHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) return false ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , scaleLayer.objectName, OBJPROP_CORNER , inputParams.anchorCorner); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , scaleLayer.objectName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_CENTER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , scaleLayer.objectName, OBJPROP_BACK , background); needleLayer.objectName = name + "_n" ; ObjectDelete ( 0 , needleLayer.objectName); if (!needleLayer.obj_Canvas.CreateBitmapLabel(needleLayer.objectName, centerX, centerY, canvasWidthHeight, canvasWidthHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) return false ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , needleLayer.objectName, OBJPROP_CORNER , inputParams.anchorCorner); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , needleLayer.objectName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_CENTER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , needleLayer.objectName, OBJPROP_BACK , background); scaleLayer.transparency = 255 - scaleTransparency; needleLayer.transparency = 255 - needleTransparency; return true ; } bool CGaugeBase::CalculateLocation() { bool locationChanged = false ; int cX = m_radius; int cY = m_radius; cX += inputParams.xOffset; cY += inputParams.yOffset; if (centerX != cX || centerY != cY) { centerX = cX; centerY = cY; locationChanged = true ; } return locationChanged; }

Here, we implement the "Create" method in the "CGaugeBase" class to initialize the gauge, starting by resetting the "initializationComplete" flag to false and computing "m_radius" as half the provided size. We store the input parameters, including x and y offsets, anchor corner, relative mode, and relative object name. If the "CalculateLocation" method fails, we return false. We then determine the canvas dimensions as twice the sum of radius plus 5, assign the scale layer object name by appending "_s" to the base name, delete any existing object with ObjectDelete, and create a new bitmap label for the scale canvas using "CreateBitmapLabel" at the center position with ARGB normalization. We configure its properties with ObjectSetInteger for corner, anchor to center, and background status. Similarly, for the needle layer, we append "_n" to the name, delete if it exists, create the bitmap label, and set the same properties. Finally, we adjust transparencies by subtracting the input values from 255 and return true on success.

We also define the "CalculateLocation" method to update the gauge's center position, initializing a change flag to false, setting temporary cX and cY to the radius, adding the stored offsets, and checking if they differ from the current center values. If different, we update the center coordinates and set the flag to true before returning it. To create the gauge before setting its parameters, we will need to declare a global object from our class and use it to get access to the class members and methods as below.

CGaugeBase gauge; if (!gauge.Create( "rsi_gauge" , 30 , 30 , 250 , "" , 0 , 0 , false , 0 , 0 )) return ( INIT_FAILED );

We declare a global instance of the "CGaugeBase" class named "gauge" to manage the overall gauge visualization throughout the program. In the OnInit event handler, we call the "Create" method on this instance with parameters for name "rsi_gauge", x and y positions at 30, size of 250, empty relative object, relative mode 0, corner 0, background false, and both transparencies at 0. If creation fails, we return INIT_FAILED to stop the indicator setup. On compilation, we get the following outcome.

We can see that we have created the initial gauge silhouette. What now needs to be done is create the casing and the other parameters on the base that we have currently by defining the rest of the methods. We will define the gauge parameters first.

void CGaugeBase::SetScaleParameters( int angleRange, int rotation, double minValue, double maxValue, int multiplier, int style, color scaleClr, bool displayArc) { inputParams.scaleAngleRange = angleRange; inputParams.rotationAngle = rotation; inputParams.minScaleValue = minValue; inputParams.maxScaleValue = maxValue; inputParams.scaleMultiplier = multiplier; inputParams.scaleStyle = style; inputParams.scaleColor = scaleClr; inputParams.displayScaleArc = displayArc; } void CGaugeBase::SetTickParameters( int style, int size, double majorInterval, int mediumPerMajor, int minorPerInterval) { inputParams.tickStyle = style; inputParams.tickSize = size; inputParams.majorTickInterval = majorInterval; inputParams.mediumTicksPerMajor = mediumPerMajor; inputParams.minorTicksPerInterval = minorPerInterval; } void CGaugeBase::SetTickLabelFont( int fontSize, string fontName, bool italic, bool bold, color fontClr) { inputParams.tickFontSize = fontSize; inputParams.tickFontName = fontName; inputParams.tickFontItalic = italic; inputParams.tickFontBold = bold; inputParams.tickFontColor = fontClr; } void CGaugeBase::SetCaseParameters( color caseClr, int borderStyle, color borderClr, int borderGapSize) { inputParams.caseColor = caseClr; inputParams.borderStyle = borderStyle; inputParams.borderColor = borderClr; inputParams.borderGapSize = borderGapSize; } void CGaugeBase::SetLegendParameters( int legendType, bool enable, string text, int radius, double angle, uint fontSize, string fontName, bool italic, bool bold, color textClr) { switch (legendType) { case 0 : SetLegendParam(inputParams. description , enable, text, radius, angle, fontSize, fontName, italic, bold, textClr); break ; case 1 : SetLegendParam(inputParams.units, enable, text, radius, angle, fontSize, fontName, italic, bold, textClr); break ; case 2 : SetLegendParam(inputParams.multiplier, enable, text, radius, angle, fontSize, fontName, italic, bold, textClr); break ; case 3 : SetLegendParam(inputParams.value, enable, text, radius, angle, fontSize, fontName, italic, bold, textClr); break ; } } void CGaugeBase::SetLegendParam(Struct_GaugeLegendParams &legendParam, bool enable, string text, int radius, double angle, uint fontSize, string fontName, bool italic, bool bold, color textClr) { legendParam.enable = enable; legendParam.text = text; legendParam.radius = radius; legendParam.angle = angle; legendParam.fontSize = fontSize; legendParam.fontName = fontName; legendParam.italic = italic; legendParam.bold = bold; legendParam.textColor = textClr; } void CGaugeBase::SetRangeParameters( int index, bool enable, double start, double end, color rangeClr) { if (index >= 0 && index < 4 ) { inputParams.ranges[index].enable = enable; inputParams.ranges[index].start = start; inputParams.ranges[index].end = end; inputParams.ranges[index].clr = rangeClr; } } void CGaugeBase::SetNeedleParameters( int centerStyle, color centerClr, color needleClr, int fillStyle) { inputParams.needleCenterStyle = centerStyle; inputParams.needleCenterColor = centerClr; inputParams.needleColor = needleClr; inputParams.needleFillStyle = fillStyle; }

Here, we define the "SetScaleParameters" method in the "CGaugeBase" class to configure the gauge's scale by assigning the provided angle range, rotation angle, minimum and maximum values, multiplier index, style, color, and arc display flag to the corresponding fields in "inputParams". We define the "SetTickParameters" method to set tick-related options, storing the style, size, major interval, number of medium ticks per major, and minor ticks per interval in "inputParams". The "SetTickLabelFont" method handles font settings for tick labels, updating "inputParams" with font size, name, italic and bold flags, and color, defaulting to black if unspecified. We create the "SetCaseParameters" method to define the gauge's casing, assigning case color, border style, border color, and gap size to "inputParams".

For legends, we implement the "SetLegendParameters" method, which uses a switch statement based on legend type (0 for description, 1 for units, 2 for multiplier, 3 for value) to route parameters to the appropriate "Struct_GaugeLegendParams" via the "SetLegendParam" helper method, with default text color as dark gray. The "SetLegendParam" method directly sets the enable flag, text, radius, angle, font size, name, italic, bold, and text color in the passed legend parameter structure. We add the "SetRangeParameters" method to configure up to four ranges, validating the index between 0 and 3 before setting enable, start, end, and color in the "inputParams.ranges" array. Finally, the "SetNeedleParameters" method assigns the center style, center color, needle color, and fill style to "inputParams" for the pointer configuration. For drawing the other elements, we adopt the following logic.

void CGaugeBase::CalculateCaseElements(Struct_Case &externalCase, Struct_Case &internalCase, int borderSize, int borderGap) { if (borderSize > 0 ) { externalCase.circle.centerX = scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerX; externalCase.circle.centerY = scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerY; externalCase.circle.radius = m_radius; externalCase.circle.clr = inputParams.borderColor; externalCase.display = true ; } else externalCase.display = false ; internalCase.circle.centerX = scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerX; internalCase.circle.centerY = scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerY; internalCase.circle.radius = m_radius - borderSize; internalCase.circle.clr = inputParams.caseColor; internalCase.display = true ; } void CGaugeBase::DrawCaseElements(Struct_Case &externalCase, Struct_Case &internalCase) { if (externalCase.display) scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.FillCircle(externalCase.circle.centerX, externalCase.circle.centerY, externalCase.circle.radius, ColorToARGB (externalCase.circle.clr, scaleLayer.transparency)); if (internalCase.display) scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.FillCircle(internalCase.circle.centerX, internalCase.circle.centerY, internalCase.circle.radius, ColorToARGB (internalCase.circle.clr, scaleLayer.transparency)); } void CGaugeBase::CalculateNeedle() { int innerRadius = 0 , outerRadius = 0 ; if (inputParams.minorTicksPerInterval > 0 ) CalculateInnerOuterRadii(innerRadius, outerRadius, scaleLayer.scaleArc.radius, scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minorTickLength, inputParams.tickStyle); else if (inputParams.mediumTicksPerMajor > 0 ) CalculateInnerOuterRadii(innerRadius, outerRadius, scaleLayer.scaleArc.radius, scaleLayer.scaleMarks.mediumTickLength, inputParams.tickStyle); else if (inputParams.majorTickInterval > 0 ) CalculateInnerOuterRadii(innerRadius, outerRadius, scaleLayer.scaleArc.radius, scaleLayer.scaleMarks.majorTickLength, inputParams.tickStyle); needleLayer.needle.tipRadius = outerRadius; needleLayer.needle.clr = inputParams.needleColor; needleLayer.needle.fillStyle = inputParams.needleFillStyle; needleLayer.needle.tailRadius = needleLayer.needleCenter.radius * 2 ; } void CGaugeBase::RedrawNeedle( double value) { needleLayer.obj_Canvas.Erase(); double normalizedValue = 0 ; if (scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue < scaleLayer.scaleMarks.maxValue) { if (value < scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue) value = scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue; if (value > scaleLayer.scaleMarks.maxValue) value = scaleLayer.scaleMarks.maxValue; normalizedValue = value - scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue; } else { if (value > scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue) value = scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue; if (value < scaleLayer.scaleMarks.maxValue) value = scaleLayer.scaleMarks.maxValue; normalizedValue = scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue - value; } if (scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange == 0 ) return ; double currentAngle = NormalizeRadians(scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minAngle - ((normalizedValue * scaleLayer.scaleMarks.angleRange) / scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange)); needleLayer.needle.x[ 0 ] = ( int )(scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerX - needleLayer.needle.tipRadius * MathCos ( M_PI - currentAngle)); needleLayer.needle.y[ 0 ] = ( int )(scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerY - needleLayer.needle.tipRadius * MathSin ( M_PI - currentAngle)); double bufferX[ 3 ], bufferY[ 3 ]; bufferX[ 0 ] = scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerX - needleLayer.needle.tipRadius * MathCos ( M_PI - currentAngle); bufferY[ 0 ] = scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerY - needleLayer.needle.tipRadius * MathSin ( M_PI - currentAngle); double tailX = scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerX - needleLayer.needle.tailRadius * MathCos ( 2 * M_PI - currentAngle); double tailY = scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerY - needleLayer.needle.tailRadius * MathSin ( 2 * M_PI - currentAngle); int r = ( int )(needleLayer.needle.tailRadius / 3.0 ); bufferX[ 1 ] = tailX - r * MathCos ( 0.5 * M_PI - currentAngle); bufferY[ 1 ] = tailY - r * MathSin ( 0.5 * M_PI - currentAngle); bufferX[ 2 ] = tailX - r * MathCos ( 1.5 * M_PI - currentAngle); bufferY[ 2 ] = tailY - r * MathSin ( 1.5 * M_PI - currentAngle); uint clr = ColorToARGB (needleLayer.needle.clr, needleLayer.transparency); needleLayer.obj_Canvas.LineAA(( int )bufferX[ 0 ], ( int )bufferY[ 0 ], ( int )bufferX[ 1 ], ( int )bufferY[ 1 ], clr); needleLayer.obj_Canvas.LineAA(( int )bufferX[ 1 ], ( int )bufferY[ 1 ], ( int )bufferX[ 2 ], ( int )bufferY[ 2 ], clr); needleLayer.obj_Canvas.LineAA(( int )bufferX[ 2 ], ( int )bufferY[ 2 ], ( int )bufferX[ 0 ], ( int )bufferY[ 0 ], clr); double centroidX = (bufferX[ 0 ] + bufferX[ 1 ] + bufferX[ 2 ]) / 3.0 ; double centroidY = (bufferY[ 0 ] + bufferY[ 1 ] + bufferY[ 2 ]) / 3.0 ; needleLayer.obj_Canvas.Fill(( int )centroidX, ( int )centroidY, clr); needleLayer.obj_Canvas.LineAA(scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerX, scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerY, ( int )bufferX[ 0 ], ( int )bufferY[ 0 ], clr); if (needleLayer.needleCenter.display) needleLayer.obj_Canvas.FillCircle(needleLayer.needleCenter.centerX, needleLayer.needleCenter.centerY, needleLayer.needleCenter.radius, ColorToARGB (needleLayer.needleCenter.clr, needleLayer.transparency)); } void CGaugeBase::CalculateAndDrawLegends() { if (inputParams. description .enable) CalculateAndDrawLegendString(scaleLayer.gaugeLabel. description ); if (inputParams.units.enable) CalculateAndDrawLegendString(scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.units); if (inputParams.multiplier.enable) { scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.multiplier.text = scaleMultiplierStrings[inputParams.scaleMultiplier]; CalculateAndDrawLegendString(scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.multiplier); } if (inputParams.value.enable) { scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value.decimalPlaces = 0 ; if (inputParams.value.text != "" ) { int digits = ( int ) StringToInteger (inputParams.value.text); if (digits >= 1 && digits <= 8 ) scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value.decimalPlaces = ( uint )digits; } scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value.text = " " ; CalculateAndDrawLegendString(scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value); } } void CGaugeBase::CalculateAndDrawLegendString(Struct_GaugeLegendString &legendString) { if (legendString.text != "" ) { legendString.draw = true ; scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.FontSet(legendString.fontName, legendString.fontSize, legendString.fontFlags, 0 ); double normalizedAngle = NormalizeRadians(DegreesToRadians(legendString.angle + 90 )); legendString.x = ( uint )(scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerX - legendString.radius * MathCos ( M_PI - normalizedAngle)); legendString.y = ( uint )(scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerY - legendString.radius * MathSin ( M_PI - normalizedAngle)); legendString.backgroundColor = scaleLayer.caseColor; scaleLayer.obj_Canvas. TextOut (legendString.x, legendString.y, legendString.text, ColorToARGB (legendString.textColor, scaleLayer.transparency), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); } }

We define the "CalculateCaseElements" method in the "CGaugeBase" class to prepare the external and internal casing for the gauge. If the border size is positive, we configure the external case's circle with the scale arc's center coordinates, the full radius, border color, and set its display flag to true; otherwise, we disable its display. For the internal case, we always set its center to match the scale arc, reduce the radius by the border size, apply the case color, and enable display. The "DrawCaseElements" method renders these cases on the scale layer canvas. If the external case is displayed, we fill its circle using "FillCircle" with the ARGB-converted color adjusted for transparency via the ColorToARGB function. Similarly, for the internal case, we fill its circle with the appropriate ARGB color if enabled.

We define the "CalculateNeedle" method to determine the needle's dimensions based on tick configurations. We initialize inner and outer radii, then conditionally call "CalculateInnerOuterRadii" using the minor, medium, or major tick length depending on which intervals are set, passing the scale arc radius and tick style. We assign the outer radius to the needle's tip, set its color and fill style from input parameters, and calculate the tail radius as twice the needle center's radius.

In the "RedrawNeedle" method, we first erase the needle layer canvas with "Erase". We normalize the input value by clamping it to the scale's min and max, then compute a normalized value based on whether the scale is ascending or descending. If the value range is zero, we exit early. We calculate the current angle using "NormalizeRadians", adjusting for the normalized value's proportion of the angle range. We set the needle's tip coordinates using cosine and sine functions with pi adjustments, prepare buffer arrays for the tail triangle by computing tail positions and offset points with a radius third of the tail, convert the color to ARGB, draw anti-aliased lines for the triangle edges with "LineAA", find the centroid for filling the triangle via "Fill", draw a line from center to tip, and if the center is displayed, fill it as a circle with ARGB color.

We create the "CalculateAndDrawLegends" method to handle various legend elements if enabled. For the description and units, we directly call "CalculateAndDrawLegendString". For the multiplier, we set its text from a predefined array based on the scale multiplier index before drawing. For the value, we default decimal places to 0, parse any input text for digits between 1 and 8 to override decimals, set initial text to a space, and draw it. The "CalculateAndDrawLegendString" method processes individual legends if text is present, setting the draw flag, configuring the font with "FontSet", normalizing the angle by adding 90 degrees and converting via "DegreesToRadians" and "NormalizeRadians", computing x and y positions using cosine and sine, assigning the case color as background, and rendering the text centered with "TextOut" using ARGB color and alignment flags. For the scale marks and ranges, we use the following logic.

void CGaugeBase::RedrawScaleMarks(Struct_Case &internalCase, Struct_Arc &scaleArc, int borderGap) { int majorIndex, mediumIndex, minorIndex; double angle = 0 , mediumAngle = 0 , minorAngle = 0 ; scaleLayer.scaleMarks.multiplier = scaleMultipliers[inputParams.scaleMultiplier]; if (scaleLayer.scaleMarks.multiplier <= 0 ) scaleLayer.scaleMarks.multiplier = 1.0 ; scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue = inputParams.minScaleValue; scaleLayer.scaleMarks.maxValue = inputParams.maxScaleValue; scaleLayer.scaleMarks.decimalPlaces = 0 ; if (scaleLayer.scaleMarks.maxValue > scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue) { scaleLayer.scaleMarks.forwardDirection = true ; scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange = scaleLayer.scaleMarks.maxValue - scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue; } else { scaleLayer.scaleMarks.forwardDirection = false ; scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange = scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue - scaleLayer.scaleMarks.maxValue; } scaleLayer.scaleMarks.nullMarkPosition = 1 ; scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minAngle = scaleArc.endAngle; scaleLayer.scaleMarks.maxAngle = scaleArc.startAngle; if (scaleArc.endAngle > scaleArc.startAngle) scaleLayer.scaleMarks.angleRange = NormalizeRadians(scaleArc.endAngle - scaleArc.startAngle); else scaleLayer.scaleMarks.angleRange = NormalizeRadians(scaleArc.endAngle + ( 2 * M_PI - scaleArc.startAngle)); int leftMarkCount = 0 ; int rightMarkCount = 0 ; double markBuffer[ 361 ][ 2 ]; int bufferCenterIndex = ( int )( 361 / 2 ); double tempValue = 0 ; int sign = 0 ; double multiplier = scaleMultipliers[inputParams.scaleMultiplier]; markBuffer[bufferCenterIndex][ 0 ] = 0 ; markBuffer[bufferCenterIndex][ 1 ] = scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minAngle; tempValue = 0 ; sign = scaleLayer.scaleMarks.forwardDirection ? 1 : - 1 ; for (majorIndex = 1 ; majorIndex < ( int )( 361 / 2 ); majorIndex++) { tempValue = majorIndex * inputParams.majorTickInterval; if (tempValue <= scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange) { markBuffer[bufferCenterIndex + majorIndex][ 0 ] = (majorIndex * inputParams.majorTickInterval * sign) / multiplier; markBuffer[bufferCenterIndex + majorIndex][ 1 ] = NormalizeRadians(scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minAngle - ((majorIndex * inputParams.majorTickInterval * scaleLayer.scaleMarks.angleRange) / scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange)); rightMarkCount++; } else break ; } double majorAngleStep, mediumAngleStep, minorAngleStep; majorAngleStep = (inputParams.majorTickInterval * scaleLayer.scaleMarks.angleRange) / scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange; mediumAngleStep = 0 ; if (inputParams.mediumTicksPerMajor != 0 ) mediumAngleStep = ((inputParams.majorTickInterval / (inputParams.mediumTicksPerMajor + 1 )) * scaleLayer.scaleMarks.angleRange) / scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange; minorAngleStep = 0 ; if (inputParams.minorTicksPerInterval != 0 ) { if (mediumAngleStep != 0 ) minorAngleStep = (((inputParams.majorTickInterval / (inputParams.mediumTicksPerMajor + 1 )) / (inputParams.minorTicksPerInterval + 1 )) * scaleLayer.scaleMarks.angleRange) / scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange; else minorAngleStep = ((inputParams.majorTickInterval / (inputParams.minorTicksPerInterval + 1 )) * scaleLayer.scaleMarks.angleRange) / scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange; } CalculateRanges(borderGap); DrawRanges(); int innerR, outerR; double startX, startY, endX, endY; int textX, textY; string markText; int digits; scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.FontSet(scaleLayer.scaleMarks.tickFontName, scaleLayer.scaleMarks.tickFontSize, scaleLayer.scaleMarks.tickFontFlags, 0 ); rightMarkCount++; for (majorIndex = 0 ; majorIndex < rightMarkCount; majorIndex++) { angle = markBuffer[bufferCenterIndex + majorIndex][ 1 ]; CalculateInnerOuterRadii(innerR, outerR, ( int )scaleArc.radius, scaleLayer.scaleMarks.majorTickLength, inputParams.tickStyle); startX = scaleArc.centerX - innerR * MathCos ( M_PI - angle); startY = scaleArc.centerY - innerR * MathSin ( M_PI - angle); endX = scaleArc.centerX - outerR * MathCos ( M_PI - angle); endY = scaleArc.centerY - outerR * MathSin ( M_PI - angle); textX = ( int )(scaleArc.centerX - (outerR - scaleLayer.scaleMarks.tickFontGap) * MathCos ( M_PI - angle)); textY = ( int )(scaleArc.centerY - (outerR - scaleLayer.scaleMarks.tickFontGap) * MathSin ( M_PI - angle)); scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.LineAA(( int )startX, ( int )startY, ( int )endX, ( int )endY, ColorToARGB (scaleArc.clr, scaleLayer.transparency)); digits = (markBuffer[bufferCenterIndex + majorIndex][ 0 ] == 0 ) ? 0 : scaleLayer.scaleMarks.decimalPlaces; markText = DoubleToString (markBuffer[bufferCenterIndex + majorIndex][ 0 ], digits); scaleLayer.obj_Canvas. TextOut (textX, textY, markText, ColorToARGB (inputParams.tickFontColor, scaleLayer.transparency), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); if (mediumAngleStep != 0 ) { mediumAngle = angle; for (minorIndex = 1 ; minorIndex <= inputParams.minorTicksPerInterval; minorIndex++) { minorAngle = NormalizeRadians(mediumAngle - minorAngleStep * minorIndex); if (!DrawTick(minorAngle, scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minorTickLength, scaleArc)) break ; } for (mediumIndex = 1 ; mediumIndex <= inputParams.mediumTicksPerMajor; mediumIndex++) { mediumAngle = NormalizeRadians(angle - mediumAngleStep * mediumIndex); if (!DrawTick(mediumAngle, scaleLayer.scaleMarks.mediumTickLength, scaleArc)) break ; for (minorIndex = 1 ; minorIndex <= inputParams.minorTicksPerInterval; minorIndex++) { minorAngle = NormalizeRadians(mediumAngle - minorAngleStep * minorIndex); if (!DrawTick(minorAngle, scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minorTickLength, scaleArc)) break ; } } } else { for (minorIndex = 1 ; minorIndex <= inputParams.minorTicksPerInterval; minorIndex++) { minorAngle = NormalizeRadians(angle - minorAngleStep * minorIndex); if (!DrawTick(minorAngle, scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minorTickLength, scaleArc)) break ; } } } for (majorIndex = 0 ; majorIndex < (leftMarkCount + 1 ); majorIndex++) { angle = markBuffer[bufferCenterIndex - majorIndex][ 1 ]; CalculateInnerOuterRadii(innerR, outerR, ( int )scaleArc.radius, scaleLayer.scaleMarks.majorTickLength, inputParams.tickStyle); startX = scaleArc.centerX - innerR * MathCos ( M_PI - angle); startY = scaleArc.centerY - innerR * MathSin ( M_PI - angle); endX = scaleArc.centerX - outerR * MathCos ( M_PI - angle); endY = scaleArc.centerY - outerR * MathSin ( M_PI - angle); textX = ( int )(scaleArc.centerX - (outerR - scaleLayer.scaleMarks.tickFontGap) * MathCos ( M_PI - angle)); textY = ( int )(scaleArc.centerY - (outerR - scaleLayer.scaleMarks.tickFontGap) * MathSin ( M_PI - angle)); digits = (markBuffer[bufferCenterIndex - majorIndex][ 0 ] == 0 ) ? 0 : scaleLayer.scaleMarks.decimalPlaces; markText = DoubleToString (markBuffer[bufferCenterIndex - majorIndex][ 0 ], digits); if (majorIndex > 0 || (majorIndex == 0 && scaleLayer.scaleMarks.nullMarkPosition == 3 )) { scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.LineAA(( int )startX, ( int )startY, ( int )endX, ( int )endY, ColorToARGB (scaleArc.clr, scaleLayer.transparency)); scaleLayer.obj_Canvas. TextOut (textX, textY, markText, ColorToARGB (inputParams.tickFontColor, scaleLayer.transparency), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); } if (mediumAngleStep != 0 ) { mediumAngle = angle; for (minorIndex = 1 ; minorIndex <= inputParams.minorTicksPerInterval; minorIndex++) { minorAngle = NormalizeRadians(mediumAngle + minorAngleStep * minorIndex); if (!DrawTick(minorAngle, scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minorTickLength, scaleArc)) break ; } for (mediumIndex = 1 ; mediumIndex <= inputParams.mediumTicksPerMajor; mediumIndex++) { mediumAngle = NormalizeRadians(angle + mediumAngleStep * mediumIndex); if (!DrawTick(mediumAngle, scaleLayer.scaleMarks.mediumTickLength, scaleArc)) break ; for (minorIndex = 1 ; minorIndex <= inputParams.minorTicksPerInterval; minorIndex++) { minorAngle = NormalizeRadians(mediumAngle + minorAngleStep * minorIndex); if (!DrawTick(minorAngle, scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minorTickLength, scaleArc)) break ; } } } else { for (minorIndex = 1 ; minorIndex <= inputParams.minorTicksPerInterval; minorIndex++) { minorAngle = NormalizeRadians(angle + minorAngleStep * minorIndex); if (!DrawTick(minorAngle, scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minorTickLength, scaleArc)) break ; } } } } void CGaugeBase::CalculateRanges( int borderGap) { int innerR, outerR; CalculateInnerOuterRadii(innerR, outerR, scaleLayer.scaleArc.radius, scaleLayer.scaleMarks.majorTickLength, inputParams.tickStyle); for ( int rangeIndex = 0 ; rangeIndex < 4 ; rangeIndex++) { if (IsValidRange(rangeIndex)) CalculateRangePie(scaleLayer.ranges[rangeIndex], innerR, borderGap, outerR, inputParams.ranges[rangeIndex].start, inputParams.ranges[rangeIndex].end, inputParams.ranges[rangeIndex].clr, scaleLayer.caseColor); } } bool CGaugeBase::IsValidRange( int index) { if (!inputParams.ranges[index].enable) return false ; if (inputParams.ranges[index].start == inputParams.ranges[index].end) return false ; double paramMin, paramMax, rangeMin, rangeMax; NormalizeRangeValues(paramMin, paramMax, inputParams.minScaleValue, inputParams.maxScaleValue); NormalizeRangeValues(rangeMin, rangeMax, inputParams.ranges[index].start, inputParams.ranges[index].end); if (rangeMin < paramMin && rangeMax < paramMin) return false ; if (rangeMin > paramMax && rangeMax > paramMax) return false ; if (rangeMin < paramMin) rangeMin = paramMin; if (rangeMax > paramMax) rangeMax = paramMax; inputParams.ranges[index].start = rangeMin; inputParams.ranges[index].end = rangeMax; return true ; } void CGaugeBase::NormalizeRangeValues( double &minValue, double &maxValue, double val0, double val1) { if (val0 < val1) { minValue = val0; maxValue = val1; } else { minValue = val1; maxValue = val0; } } void CGaugeBase::CalculateRangePie(Struct_Range &range, int innerRadius, int radialGap, int outerRadius, double rangeStart, double rangeEnd, color rangeClr, color caseClr) { range.startValue = rangeStart; range.endValue = rangeEnd; double rangeStartNorm, rangeEndNorm; if (range.startValue > range.endValue) { rangeStartNorm = range.startValue; rangeEndNorm = range.endValue; } else if (range.startValue < range.endValue) { rangeEndNorm = range.startValue; rangeStartNorm = range.endValue; } else return ; if (scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue > scaleLayer.scaleMarks.maxValue) { double temp = rangeStartNorm; rangeStartNorm = -rangeEndNorm; rangeEndNorm = -temp; } range.active = true ; range.clr = rangeClr; range.pie.centerX = scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerX; range.pie.centerY = scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerY; range.pie.radius = innerRadius; range.pie.eraseRadius = outerRadius; double angularOffset = MathArcsin ((( double )radialGap / ( double )range.pie.radius) / 2.0 ); if (scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue < scaleLayer.scaleMarks.maxValue) { range.pie.startAngle = NormalizeRadians(scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minAngle - (((rangeStartNorm - scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue) * scaleLayer.scaleMarks.angleRange) / scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange)); range.pie.endAngle = NormalizeRadians(scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minAngle - (((rangeEndNorm - scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue) * scaleLayer.scaleMarks.angleRange) / scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange)); range.pie.eraseStartAngle = NormalizeRadians(scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minAngle - (((rangeStartNorm - scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue) * scaleLayer.scaleMarks.angleRange) / scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange) - angularOffset); range.pie.eraseEndAngle = NormalizeRadians(scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minAngle - (((rangeEndNorm - scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue) * scaleLayer.scaleMarks.angleRange) / scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange) + angularOffset); } else { range.pie.startAngle = NormalizeRadians(scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minAngle - (((scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue + rangeStartNorm) * scaleLayer.scaleMarks.angleRange) / scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange)); range.pie.endAngle = NormalizeRadians(scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minAngle - (((scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue + rangeEndNorm) * scaleLayer.scaleMarks.angleRange) / scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange)); range.pie.eraseStartAngle = NormalizeRadians(scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minAngle - (((rangeStartNorm + scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue) * scaleLayer.scaleMarks.angleRange) / scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange) - angularOffset); range.pie.eraseEndAngle = NormalizeRadians(scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minAngle - (((rangeEndNorm + scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minValue) * scaleLayer.scaleMarks.angleRange) / scaleLayer.scaleMarks.valueRange) + angularOffset); } range.pie.clr = rangeClr; range.pie.eraseClr = caseClr; } void CGaugeBase::DrawRanges() { for ( int i = 0 ; i < 4 ; i++) DrawRange(scaleLayer.ranges[i]); } void CGaugeBase::DrawRange(Struct_Range &range) { if (!range.active) return ; int r_min = MathMin (range.pie.radius, range.pie.eraseRadius); int r_max = MathMax (range.pie.radius, range.pie.eraseRadius); for ( int r = r_min + 1 ; r <= r_max; r++) { double frac = ( double )(r - r_min) / (r_max - r_min); uchar alpha = ( uchar )(scaleLayer.transparency * frac); uint col = ColorToARGB (range.pie.clr, alpha); scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.Arc(range.pie.centerX, range.pie.centerY, r, r, range.pie.startAngle, range.pie.endAngle, col); uint erase_col = ColorToARGB (range.pie.eraseClr, scaleLayer.transparency); scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.Arc(range.pie.centerX, range.pie.centerY, r, r, range.pie.eraseStartAngle, range.pie.startAngle, erase_col); scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.Arc(range.pie.centerX, range.pie.centerY, r, r, range.pie.endAngle, range.pie.eraseEndAngle, erase_col); } } void CGaugeBase::CalculateInnerOuterRadii( int &innerRadius, int &outerRadius, int baseRadius, int tickLength, int tickStyle) { innerRadius = baseRadius; outerRadius = baseRadius - tickLength; } bool CGaugeBase::DrawTick( double angle, int length, Struct_Arc &scaleArc) { int innerR, outerR; double startX, startY, endX, endY; double arcStartAngle = scaleArc.startAngle; double arcEndAngle = scaleArc.endAngle; double deltaToStart = CalculateAngleDelta(arcStartAngle, angle, - 1 ); double deltaToEnd = CalculateAngleDelta(arcEndAngle, angle, 1 ); double totalArcDelta = CalculateAngleDelta(arcStartAngle, arcEndAngle, - 1 ); if ( MathAbs (totalArcDelta - (deltaToEnd + deltaToStart)) < ( M_PI / 180.0 )) return false ; CalculateInnerOuterRadii(innerR, outerR, scaleArc.radius, length, inputParams.tickStyle); startX = scaleArc.centerX - innerR * MathCos ( M_PI - angle); startY = scaleArc.centerY - innerR * MathSin ( M_PI - angle); endX = scaleArc.centerX - outerR * MathCos ( M_PI - angle); endY = scaleArc.centerY - outerR * MathSin ( M_PI - angle); scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.LineAA(( int )startX, ( int )startY, ( int )endX, ( int )endY, ColorToARGB (scaleArc.clr, scaleLayer.transparency)); return true ; } double CGaugeBase::CalculateAngleDelta( double angle1, double angle2, int direction) { double normAngle1 = NormalizeRadians(angle1); double normAngle2 = NormalizeRadians(angle2); double delta1, delta2; if (normAngle1 == normAngle2) return 0 ; if (normAngle1 > normAngle2) { delta1 = normAngle1 - normAngle2; delta2 = normAngle2 + ( 2 * M_PI - normAngle1); } else { delta1 = normAngle1 + ( 2 * M_PI - normAngle2); delta2 = normAngle2 - normAngle1; } if (direction < 0 ) return delta1; return delta2; } void CGaugeBase::SetLegendStringParams(Struct_GaugeLegendString &legendString, Struct_GaugeLegendParams ¶m, int minRadius, int radiusDelta) { if (param.enable && param.fontName != "" ) { legendString.text = param.text; legendString.angle = param.angle; legendString.radius = minRadius + ( int )((radiusDelta * param.radius * 10 ) / 100.0 ); legendString.fontName = param.fontName; legendString.fontFlags = 0 ; if (param.italic) legendString.fontFlags |= FONT_ITALIC ; if (param.bold) legendString.fontFlags |= FW_BOLD ; legendString.fontSize = ( int )(((param.fontSize + 2 ) * radiusDelta) / 64 ); legendString.textColor = param.textColor; } } void CGaugeBase::Delete() { ObjectDelete ( 0 , scaleLayer.objectName); ObjectDelete ( 0 , needleLayer.objectName); } void CGaugeBase::NewValue( double value) { if (!initializationComplete) return ; currentValue = value; if (scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value.draw) RedrawValueDisplay(currentValue); RedrawNeedle(currentValue); needleLayer.obj_Canvas.Update( true ); } bool CGaugeBase::GetLabelAreaSize(Struct_LabelAreaSize &areaSize, Struct_GaugeLegendString &legendString) { if (!scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.FontSet(legendString.fontName, legendString.fontSize, legendString.fontFlags, 0 )) return false ; scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.TextSize(legendString.text, areaSize.width, areaSize.height); if (areaSize.width == 0 || areaSize.height == 0 ) return false ; areaSize.diagonal = ( int ) MathCeil ( MathSqrt (( double )(areaSize.width * areaSize.width + areaSize.height * areaSize.height))); return true ; } bool CGaugeBase::EraseLegendString(Struct_GaugeLegendString &legendString, color eraseClr) { Struct_LabelAreaSize areaSize; if (!GetLabelAreaSize(areaSize, legendString)) return false ; scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.FillRectangle(( int )legendString.x - (areaSize.width / 2 ) - 4 , ( int )legendString.y - (areaSize.height / 2 ), ( int )legendString.x + (areaSize.width / 2 ) + 4 , ( int )legendString.y + (areaSize.height / 2 ), ColorToARGB (eraseClr, scaleLayer.transparency)); return true ; } bool CGaugeBase::RedrawValueDisplay( double value) { if ( StringLen (scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value.text) > 0 ) { if (!EraseLegendString(scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value, scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value.backgroundColor)) return false ; } scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value.text = DoubleToString (value, ( int )scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value.decimalPlaces); if (!scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.FontSet(scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value.fontName, scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value.fontSize, scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value.fontFlags, 0 )) return false ; scaleLayer.obj_Canvas. TextOut (scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value.x, scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value.y, scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value.text, ColorToARGB (scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value.textColor, scaleLayer.transparency), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.Update( true ); return true ; }

First, we implement the "RedrawScaleMarks" method to regenerate the scale's ticks and labels. We declare indices and angles, set the multiplier from a predefined array or default to 1 if invalid, assign min and max values from inputs, and determine decimal places as 0. We check if the scale is ascending to set the forward direction and calculate the value range accordingly. We fix the null mark position to 1, assign min and max angles from the scale arc (swapping start and end), and compute the angle range with "NormalizeRadians", handling wrap-around if needed. We initialize left and right mark counts to 0, create a 361-entry buffer array for marks, center it at index 180, and set the zero mark's value and angle.

We prepare a sign based on direction and loop to populate right-side major marks, calculating values adjusted by multiplier and angles proportionally, incrementing the count until exceeding the range. We compute angle steps for major, medium (if per major is set), and minor ticks (adjusting for medium presence). We call "CalculateRanges" and "DrawRanges" to handle color zones first.

We set the font on the canvas with "FontSet" and increment the right count. For right marks, we loop to get each angle, compute inner and outer radii for major ticks, calculate start, end, and text positions using MathCos and MathSin with pi adjustment, draw the tick line with "LineAA" in ARGB color, determine digits (0 for zero value), convert the mark value to string with DoubleToString, and draw the label with "TextOut" centered. If medium steps exist, we draw minor ticks before each medium, then medium ticks, and minors after; otherwise, just minors, using "DrawTick" and breaking on failure. For left marks (though count is 0 here, logic is symmetric), we similarly loop, but adjust angles positively and include a condition to draw only if not the zero mark unless position is 3, with minor/medium drawing in the opposite direction.

We define the "CalculateRanges" method to prepare color zones, computing inner and outer radii for major ticks, then looping through four ranges, calling "CalculateRangePie" if "IsValidRange" returns true, passing adjusted parameters, including border gap as radial gap. The other methods are straightforward. We have added comments for clarity. Finally, we just need to call these methods to do the heavy lifting as below.

void CGaugeBase::Redraw() { Draw(); initializationComplete = true ; } void CGaugeBase::Draw() { double diameter = m_radius * 2.0 ; scaleLayer.scaleMarks.majorTickLength = ( int )((diameter * 10.0 ) / 100.0 ); scaleLayer.scaleMarks.mediumTickLength = ( int )((diameter * 7.5 ) / 100.0 ); scaleLayer.scaleMarks.minorTickLength = ( int )((diameter * 5.0 ) / 100.0 ); scaleLayer.scaleMarks.tickFontName = inputParams.tickFontName; scaleLayer.scaleMarks.tickFontFlags = 0 ; if (inputParams.tickFontItalic) scaleLayer.scaleMarks.tickFontFlags |= FONT_ITALIC ; if (inputParams.tickFontBold) scaleLayer.scaleMarks.tickFontFlags |= FW_BOLD ; scaleLayer.scaleMarks.tickFontSize = ( int )((diameter * 6.5 ) / 100.0 ); scaleLayer.scaleMarks.tickFontGap = GetTickFontGap(scaleLayer.scaleMarks, 3 ); scaleLayer.externalLabelArea = 0 ; scaleLayer.internalLabelArea = 0 ; GetTickLabelAreaSize(scaleLayer.internalLabelArea, scaleLayer.scaleMarks, 3 ); scaleLayer.borderSize = ( int )((diameter * 2 ) / 100.0 ); scaleLayer.borderGap = ( int )((diameter * 3.0 ) / 100.0 ); scaleLayer.externalScaleGap = 0 ; scaleLayer.internalScaleGap = scaleLayer.scaleMarks.majorTickLength; if (inputParams.scaleAngleRange < 30 ) inputParams.scaleAngleRange = 30 ; if (inputParams.scaleAngleRange > 320 ) inputParams.scaleAngleRange = 320 ; int halfAngleRange = inputParams.scaleAngleRange / 2 ; int startAngle = 90 + halfAngleRange + inputParams.rotationAngle; int endAngle = 90 - halfAngleRange + inputParams.rotationAngle; scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerX = m_radius + 5 ; scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerY = m_radius + 5 ; scaleLayer.scaleArc.radius = m_radius - (scaleLayer.borderSize + scaleLayer.borderGap + scaleLayer.externalLabelArea + scaleLayer.externalScaleGap); scaleLayer.scaleArc.startAngle = NormalizeRadians(DegreesToRadians(endAngle)); scaleLayer.scaleArc.endAngle = NormalizeRadians(DegreesToRadians(startAngle) - 0.0001 ); scaleLayer.scaleArc.clr = inputParams.scaleColor; needleLayer.needleCenter.radius = ( int )((diameter * 5 ) / 100.0 ); needleLayer.needleCenter.display = true ; needleLayer.needleCenter.centerX = scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerX; needleLayer.needleCenter.centerY = scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerY; needleLayer.needleCenter.clr = inputParams.needleCenterColor; int maxLegendRadius = m_radius - (scaleLayer.borderSize + scaleLayer.borderGap); int minLegendRadius = needleLayer.needleCenter.radius; int legendRadiusDelta = maxLegendRadius - minLegendRadius; SetLegendStringParams(scaleLayer.gaugeLabel. description , inputParams. description , minLegendRadius, legendRadiusDelta); SetLegendStringParams(scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.units, inputParams.units, minLegendRadius, legendRadiusDelta); SetLegendStringParams(scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.multiplier, inputParams.multiplier, minLegendRadius, legendRadiusDelta); SetLegendStringParams(scaleLayer.gaugeLabel.value, inputParams.value, minLegendRadius, legendRadiusDelta); CalculateCaseElements(scaleLayer.externalCase, scaleLayer.internalCase, scaleLayer.borderSize, scaleLayer.borderGap); scaleLayer.caseColor = inputParams.caseColor; DrawCaseElements(scaleLayer.externalCase, scaleLayer.internalCase); if (inputParams.displayScaleArc) scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.Arc(scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerX, scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerY, scaleLayer.scaleArc.radius, scaleLayer.scaleArc.radius, scaleLayer.scaleArc.startAngle, scaleLayer.scaleArc.endAngle, ColorToARGB (scaleLayer.scaleArc.clr, scaleLayer.transparency)); RedrawScaleMarks(scaleLayer.internalCase, scaleLayer.scaleArc, scaleLayer.borderGap); CalculateAndDrawLegends(); CalculateNeedle(); scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.Update( true ); needleLayer.obj_Canvas.Update( true ); }

We implement the "Redraw" method in the "CGaugeBase" class to refresh the gauge visualization by calling the "Draw" method and then setting the "initializationComplete" flag to true, indicating the setup is finished. We then define the "Draw" method to handle the full rendering of the scale and needle layers.

We calculate the diameter as twice the radius, then set tick lengths proportionally: major at 10% of the diameter, medium at 7.5%, and minor at 5%. We assign the tick font name from inputs, initialize font flags to 0, and add FONT_ITALIC or "FW_BOLD" if the respective flags are set. We scale the tick font size to 6.5% of the diameter and compute the font gap with "GetTickFontGap" using a string length of 3. We reset external and internal label areas to 0, then update the internal area with "GetTickLabelAreaSize". We set the border size to 2% and the gap to 3% of the diameter, the external scale gap to 0, and the internal to the major tick length. We clamp the scale angle range between 30 and 320 degrees if outside bounds, compute half the range, and derive start and end angles centered around 90 degrees plus rotation.

We position the scale arc center at radius plus 5 for both x and y, calculate its radius by subtracting border, gap, external label, and scale gap from the main radius, set start and end angles in normalized radians via "NormalizeRadians" and "DegreesToRadians" (with a small adjustment to end), and assign the scale color. For the needle center, we set its radius to 5% of the diameter, enable display, match its center to the scale arc, and apply the input center color. We determine the max legend radius by subtracting border and gap from the main radius, min as the needle center radius, and delta as their difference, then configure each legend string (description, units, multiplier, value) with "SetLegendStringParams" using these radii.

We prepare case elements with "CalculateCaseElements" passing border size and gap, set the case color, and render them with "DrawCaseElements". If the scale arc display is enabled, we draw it on the canvas with "Arc" using ARGB color. We redraw marks with "RedrawScaleMarks" passing internal case, scale arc, and border gap, calculate and draw legends with "CalculateAndDrawLegends", prepare the needle with "CalculateNeedle", and update both scale and needle canvases with "Update" set to true. With that, now our class is complete, and we can use it to set the properties as needed by calling the respective methods, but first, we will need to set the scale multipliers and string arrays on the global scope as below.

double scaleMultipliers[ 9 ] = { 10000 , 1000 , 100 , 10 , 1 , 0.1 , 0.01 , 0.001 , 0.0001 }; string scaleMultiplierStrings[ 9 ] = { "x10k" , "x1k" , "x100" , "x10" , " " , "/10" , "/100" , "/1k" , "/10k" };

We define the "scaleMultipliers" array as a global double array with 9 elements containing scaling factors: 10000, 1000, 100, 10, 1, 0.1, 0.01, 0.001, and 0.0001, used for adjusting mark values on the gauge scale. We also define the "scaleMultiplierStrings" array as a global string array with 9 elements providing display labels: "x10k", "x1k", "x100", "x10", a space, "/10", "/100", "/1k", and "/10k", corresponding to the multipliers for visual representation in legends. We can now proceed to the initialization function and draw our gauge with updated properties.

gauge.SetCaseParameters( clrMintCream , 1 , clrLightSkyBlue , 1 ); gauge.SetScaleParameters( 250 , 0 , 0 , 100 , 4 , 0 , clrBlack , false ); gauge.SetTickParameters( 0 , 2 , 10 , 1 , 4 ); gauge.SetTickLabelFont( 1 , "Arial" , false , false , clrBlack ); gauge.SetRangeParameters( 0 , true , 0 , 30 , clrLimeGreen ); gauge.SetRangeParameters( 1 , true , 70 , 100 , clrCoral ); gauge.SetRangeParameters( 2 , true , 30 , 70 , clrYellow ); gauge.SetRangeParameters( 3 , false , 0 , 0 , clrGray ); gauge.SetLegendParameters( 0 , true , "RSI" , 8 , - 180 , 20 , "Arial" , false , false , clrBlueViolet ); gauge.SetLegendParameters( 3 , true , "2" , 4 , 180 , 13 , "Arial" , true , false , clrRed ); gauge.SetNeedleParameters( 1 , clrBlack , clrDimGray , 1 ); gauge.Redraw(); gauge.NewValue( 0 );

In the OnInit event handler, we configure the gauge's casing by calling "gauge.SetCaseParameters" with mint cream as the case color, border style 1, light sky blue border color, and gap size 1. We set the scale properties using "gauge.SetScaleParameters" with an angle range of 250 degrees, no rotation, min value 0, max 100, multiplier index 4 (corresponding to 1), style 0, black color, and arc display false. For ticks, we invoke "gauge.SetTickParameters" with style 0, size 2, major interval 10, 1 medium per major, and 4 minors per interval. We apply tick label font via "gauge.SetTickLabelFont" with size 1, "Arial" name, no italic or bold, and black color. We define ranges with "gauge.SetRangeParameters": index 0 enabled from 0 to 30 in lime green, index 1 from 70 to 100 in coral, index 2 from 30 to 70 in yellow, and index 3 disabled with dummy values in gray.

For legends, we use "gauge.SetLegendParameters" to set description (type 0) enabled with text "RSI", radius 8, angle -180, font size 20, "Arial", no italic or bold, blue violet color; and value (type 3) enabled with text "2" (for decimals), radius 4, angle 180, size 13, "Arial", italic true, no bold, red color. We configure the needle with "gauge.SetNeedleParameters" using center style 1, black center color, dim gray needle color, and fill style 1. Finally, we call "gauge.Redraw" to render the gauge and "gauge.NewValue" with 0 to initialize the pointer position. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

From the visualization, we can see that we set the gauge with all the properties. What remains is breathing life to it so that it responds to data as new values are calculated. We will achieve that by calling the respective function in the OnCalculate event handler.

static datetime lastBarTime = 0 ; bool isNewBar = (ratesTotal > 0 && time[ratesTotal - 1 ] != lastBarTime); if (isNewBar) lastBarTime = time[ratesTotal - 1 ]; if (isNewBar) { int barsCalculated = BarsCalculated (rsiHandle); if (barsCalculated > 0 ) { double currentRsiValue[ 1 ]; if ( CopyBuffer (rsiHandle, 0 , 0 , 1 , currentRsiValue) < 0 ) Print ( "RSI CopyBuffer error for gauge" ); else gauge.NewValue(currentRsiValue[ 0 ]); } }

Here, we declare a static datetime variable "lastBarTime" initialized to 0 to track the timestamp of the most recently processed bar across calls to the OnCalculate function. We determine if a new bar has formed by setting "isNewBar" to true if "ratesTotal" is greater than 0 and the timestamp at "time[ratesTotal - 1]" differs from "lastBarTime". If "isNewBar" is true, we update "lastBarTime" to the current bar's timestamp. In a separate check for "isNewBar", we retrieve the number of calculated bars for the Relative Strength Index handle using "BarsCalculated". If this is greater than 0, we create a single-element double array "currentRsiValue", attempt to copy the latest value from the handle's buffer 0 starting at position 0 with CopyBuffer, print an error if the copy fails, or otherwise pass the value to "gauge.NewValue" to update the gauge display. If you want to display the values per tick, you can ignore the new bar logic. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

After breathing life into the gauge, what remains is deleting the gauge to remove the rendered objects, and that is all.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { gauge.Delete(); ChartRedraw (); }

In the OnDeinit event handler, which is called when the indicator is removed from the chart or during terminal shutdown, we invoke the "gauge.Delete" method to remove the gauge's scale and needle layer objects, ensuring the cleanup of graphical resources. We then call ChartRedraw to refresh the chart display, removing any remnants of the gauge visualization. We end up with the following outcome.

From the visualization, we can see that we calculate the indicator, draw the gauge, set parameters, and delete it when not needed, hence achieving our objectives. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting

We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve created a gauge-style Relative Strength Index indicator in MQL5 that visualizes momentum values on a circular dial with a dynamic needle, color-coded ranges for overbought and oversold zones, tick marks for precision, and legends for context, while integrating a traditional line plot and optimizing updates on new bars via the built-in iRSI function. This indicator offers an engaging tool for market analysis, with flexible parameters for scales, fonts, and visuals. In upcoming parts, we will delve into modularizing the code so we can use it to create more advanced and stylish gauges. Stay tuned.