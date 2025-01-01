DocumentationSections
Description

CTrade class provides easy access to the trade functions.

Declaration

   class CTrade : public CObject

Title

   #include <Trade\Trade.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CTrade

Direct descendants

CExpertTrade

Class methods by groups

Setting parameters

 

LogLevel

Sets logging level

SetExpertMagicNumber

Sets the expert ID

SetDeviationInPoints

Sets the allowed deviation

SetTypeFilling

Sets filling type of the order

SetTypeFillingBySymbol

Sets filling type of the order according to the specified symbol settings

SetAsyncMode

Sets asynchronous mode for trade operations

SetMarginMode

Sets margin calculation mode in accordance with the current account settings

Operations with orders

 

OrderOpen

Places a pending order with specified parameters

OrderModify

Modifies the pending order parameters

OrderDelete

Deletes a pending order

Operations with positions

 

PositionOpen

Opens a position with specified parameters

PositionModify

Modifies position parameters by the specified symbol or position ticket

PositionClose

Closes a position for the specified symbol

PositionClosePartial

Partially closes a position on a specified symbol or having a specified ticket

PositionCloseBy

Closes a position with the specified ticket by an opposite position

Additional methods

 

Buy

Opens a long position with specified parameters

Sell

Opens a short position with specified parameters

BuyLimit

Places a pending order of the Buy Limit type with specified parameters

BuyStop

Places a pending order of the Buy Stop type with specified parameters

SellLimit

Places a pending order of the Sell Limit type with specified parameters

SellStop

Places a pending order of the Sell Stop type with specified parameters

Access to the last request parameters

 

Request

Gets the copy of the last request structure

RequestAction

Gets the trade operation type

RequestActionDescription

Gets the trade operation type as string

RequestMagic

Gets the magic number of the Expert Advisor

RequestOrder

Gets the order ticket used in the last request

RequestSymbol

Gets the name of the symbol used in the last request

RequestVolume

Gets the trade volume (in lots) used in the last request

RequestPrice

Gets the price used in the last request

RequestStopLimit

Gets the price of  pending order of Stop Limit type used in the last request

RequestSL

Gets the Stop Loss price of the order used in the last request

RequestTP

Gets the Take Profit price of the order used in the last request

RequestDeviation

Gets the maximum allowable price deviation of the order used in the last request

RequestType

Gets the type of the order used in the last request

RequestTypeDescription

Gets the type of the order (as string) used in the last request

RequestTypeFilling

Gets the filling type of the order used in the last request

RequestTypeFillingDescription

Gets the filling type of the order (as string) used in the last request

RequestTypeTime

Gets the validity period of the order used in the last request

RequestTypeTimeDescription

Gets the validity period of the order (as string) used in the last request

RequestExpiration

Gets the expiration time of the order used in the last request

RequestComment

Gets the comment of the order used in the last request

RequestPosition

Gets position ticket

RequestPositionBy

Gets opposite position ticket

Access to the last request checking results

 

CheckResult

Gets the copy of the structure of the last request check result.

CheckResultRetcode

Gets the value of the retcode field of MqlTradeCheckResult type, filled while checking the request correctness

CheckResultRetcodeDescription

Gets the string description of the retcode field of MqlTradeCheckResult type, filled while checking the request correctness

CheckResultBalance

Gets the value of the balance field of MqlTradeCheckResult type, filled while checking the request correctness

CheckResultEquity

Gets the value of the equity field of MqlTradeCheckResult type, filled while checking the request correctness

CheckResultProfit

Gets the value of the floating profit after executing a trading operation.

CheckResultMargin

Gets the value of the margin field of MqlTradeCheckResult type, filled while checking the request correctness

CheckResultMarginFree

Gets the value of the margin_free field of MqlTradeCheckResult type, filled while checking the request correctness

CheckResultMarginLevel

Gets the value of the margin_level field of MqlTradeCheckResult type, filled while checking the request correctness

CheckResultComment

Gets the value of the comment field of MqlTradeCheckResult type, filled while checking the request correctness

Access to the last request execution results

 

Result

Gets the copy of the structure of the last request result

ResultRetcode

Gets the code of request result

ResultRetcodeDescription

Gets the code of request result as a string

ResultDeal

Gets the deal ticket

ResultOrder

Gets the order ticket

ResultVolume

Gets the volume of deal or order

ResultPrice

Gets the price, confirmed by broker

ResultBid

Gets the current bid price (the requote)

ResultAsk

Gets the current ask price (the requote)

ResultComment

Gets the broker comment

Auxiliary methods

 

PrintRequest

Prints the last request parameters into journal

PrintResult

Prints the results of the last request into journal

FormatRequest

Prepares the formatted string with last request parameters

FormatRequestResult

Prepares the formatted string with results of the last request execution

Methods inherited from class CObject

