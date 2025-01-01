LogLevel Sets logging level

SetExpertMagicNumber Sets the expert ID

SetDeviationInPoints Sets the allowed deviation

SetTypeFilling Sets filling type of the order

SetTypeFillingBySymbol Sets filling type of the order according to the specified symbol settings

SetAsyncMode Sets asynchronous mode for trade operations

SetMarginMode Sets margin calculation mode in accordance with the current account settings

Operations with orders

OrderOpen Places a pending order with specified parameters

OrderModify Modifies the pending order parameters

OrderDelete Deletes a pending order

Operations with positions

PositionOpen Opens a position with specified parameters

PositionModify Modifies position parameters by the specified symbol or position ticket

PositionClose Closes a position for the specified symbol

PositionClosePartial Partially closes a position on a specified symbol or having a specified ticket

PositionCloseBy Closes a position with the specified ticket by an opposite position

Additional methods

Buy Opens a long position with specified parameters

Sell Opens a short position with specified parameters

BuyLimit Places a pending order of the Buy Limit type with specified parameters

BuyStop Places a pending order of the Buy Stop type with specified parameters

SellLimit Places a pending order of the Sell Limit type with specified parameters

SellStop Places a pending order of the Sell Stop type with specified parameters

Access to the last request parameters

Request Gets the copy of the last request structure

RequestAction Gets the trade operation type

RequestActionDescription Gets the trade operation type as string

RequestMagic Gets the magic number of the Expert Advisor

RequestOrder Gets the order ticket used in the last request

RequestSymbol Gets the name of the symbol used in the last request

RequestVolume Gets the trade volume (in lots) used in the last request

RequestPrice Gets the price used in the last request

RequestStopLimit Gets the price of pending order of Stop Limit type used in the last request

RequestSL Gets the Stop Loss price of the order used in the last request

RequestTP Gets the Take Profit price of the order used in the last request

RequestDeviation Gets the maximum allowable price deviation of the order used in the last request

RequestType Gets the type of the order used in the last request

RequestTypeDescription Gets the type of the order (as string) used in the last request

RequestTypeFilling Gets the filling type of the order used in the last request

RequestTypeFillingDescription Gets the filling type of the order (as string) used in the last request

RequestTypeTime Gets the validity period of the order used in the last request

RequestTypeTimeDescription Gets the validity period of the order (as string) used in the last request

RequestExpiration Gets the expiration time of the order used in the last request

RequestComment Gets the comment of the order used in the last request

RequestPosition Gets position ticket

RequestPositionBy Gets opposite position ticket

Access to the last request checking results

CheckResult Gets the copy of the structure of the last request check result.

CheckResultRetcode Gets the value of the retcode field of MqlTradeCheckResult type, filled while checking the request correctness

CheckResultRetcodeDescription Gets the string description of the retcode field of MqlTradeCheckResult type, filled while checking the request correctness

CheckResultBalance Gets the value of the balance field of MqlTradeCheckResult type, filled while checking the request correctness

CheckResultEquity Gets the value of the equity field of MqlTradeCheckResult type, filled while checking the request correctness

CheckResultProfit Gets the value of the floating profit after executing a trading operation.

CheckResultMargin Gets the value of the margin field of MqlTradeCheckResult type, filled while checking the request correctness

CheckResultMarginFree Gets the value of the margin_free field of MqlTradeCheckResult type, filled while checking the request correctness

CheckResultMarginLevel Gets the value of the margin_level field of MqlTradeCheckResult type, filled while checking the request correctness

CheckResultComment Gets the value of the comment field of MqlTradeCheckResult type, filled while checking the request correctness

Access to the last request execution results

Result Gets the copy of the structure of the last request result

ResultRetcode Gets the code of request result

ResultRetcodeDescription Gets the code of request result as a string

ResultDeal Gets the deal ticket

ResultOrder Gets the order ticket

ResultVolume Gets the volume of deal or order

ResultPrice Gets the price, confirmed by broker

ResultBid Gets the current bid price (the requote)

ResultAsk Gets the current ask price (the requote)

ResultComment Gets the broker comment

Auxiliary methods

PrintRequest Prints the last request parameters into journal

PrintResult Prints the results of the last request into journal

FormatRequest Prepares the formatted string with last request parameters