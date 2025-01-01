문서화섹션
RequestMagic

엑스퍼트 어드바이저의 매직 넘버를 가져오기.

ulong  RequestMagic() const 

값 반환

엑스퍼트 어드바이저의 매직 넘버 (ID): 마지막 요청에 사용됨.