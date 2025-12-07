live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site+Signals+My

Ultimate Pulse

Overview

Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective.

Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe.

How It Works

The EA identifies the current trend direction using a long lookback period. It opens the first trade with the trend and waits. If price dips, it adds another position at a better price. Each position has its own take profit target, constantly locking in gains as price moves.

The average entry price improves with each new position, so when price retraces even slightly, positions start closing in profit.

Smart Risk Management

Auto-Scaling Lots — Choose a risk profile and position sizes automatically adjust based on account balance. As the account grows, lot sizes grow proportionally. During drawdowns, they scale back.

Risk Modes (Lots per $1,000):

Micro: 0.01 lots

Conservative: 0.02 lots

Moderate: 0.03 lots

Standard: 0.05 lots

Aggressive: 0.10 lots

Ultimate: 0.20 lots

Scaling Take Profits — When enabled, profit targets scale with balance. This keeps risk/reward ratio consistent across all account sizes.

Built-In Filters

Spread Filter — Waits for reasonable spreads before entering

ADX Filter — Avoids runaway trends that could overextend positions

ATR Filter — Skips extreme volatility conditions

Loss Filter — Pauses trading after consecutive losses

These filters prioritize quality over quantity, waiting for optimal conditions rather than forcing trades.

Visual Feedback

Chart Colors change based on EA state:

Purple = Active and trading

Default = Waiting for filters

Red = Disabled

Info Panel displays:

Current direction and status

Position count and total lots

Floating P/L and drawdown

Base lot and TP target

Quick control buttons

Getting Started

Attach to XAUUSD M30 Select risk mode (Micro or Conservative recommended for live accounts) Keep default filter settings Allow time for grid trading to work

Most settings work optimally at their defaults.