Golden Synapse

3.67

Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss.

Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a safe choice for both conservative and experienced traders. This unique approach allows it to remain steady even during volatile market conditions.

Why Golden Synapse is so effective

Low Risk Design. Every position is backed by a predefined stop loss with no risky averaging techniques.
Single Trade Control. Only one position is active at any given time, avoiding account overload.
Pure Technical Analysis. Trades are based on clear technical patterns and market structure for high probability setups.

Specifications

Recommended Brokers: It can run on any broker, but STP swap-free brokers are highly recommended.
Leverage: From 1:100
Minimum Deposit: 100 USD
Symbols: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M30

Golden Synapse EA is built for traders who value safety, precision, and discipline. It does not chase the market. It waits for the right opportunity, executes with accuracy, and manages every trade with capital protection as the priority. This makes it a reliable choice for long term trading success.


Settings Explanations:

  • Lot size method: Choose your preferred lot size method. All options are available.

  • Risk percent: The percentage of account balance to risk per trade. This option is only used when the lot size method is set to Risk percent.

  • Fixed lotsize: The exact lot size that will be opened on every trade. This option is only used when the lot size method is set to Fixed lotsize.

  • Prop firm max daily drawdown percent%: The maximum daily drawdown limit in percent that the EA will use to calculate safe lot sizes. This option is only used when the lot size method is set to Prop firms.

  • Dollar amount per 0.01 lot for dynamic lotsize: Defines how much money each 0.01 lot represents in order to automatically scale lot sizes. This option is only used when the lot size method is set to Dynamic lotsize.

  • Max allowed DD%: The maximum drawdown (as a percentage of account equity) that the EA will allow. If this level is reached, the EA will immediately close all open trades and stop trading to protect the account from further losses. This acts as a built-in safety net to prevent large drawdowns.

    Note: The Max allowed DD% setting applies universally to all Lot Size Methods. Regardless of which lot sizing method you choose (Fixed lotsize, Dynamic lotsize, Risk percent, Very low risk, Low risk, Mid risk, High risk, Extreme risk, or Prop firms), this drawdown limit will always be enforced to protect your account.

  • Trailing stop loss value: The distance in points that the stop loss will trail behind the current price.

  • Trailing step: Defines the step size for trailing. For example, if the Trailing stop loss = 100 points and Trailing step = 50 points, once the price moves 100 points in profit, the stop loss will be placed 50 points behind the price. As the price continues to move further, the stop loss will automatically move in steps of 50 points behind it.

  • Magic number: A unique number that identifies the EA’s trades, making sure they don’t interfere with trades from other EAs or manual trading.

  • Allow buy orders: Enable or disable buy orders.

  • Allow sell orders: Enable or disable sell orders.

  • Spread filter: The maximum allowed spread (in points) for opening a new trade. If the spread is higher, no trades will be taken.

  • EA name: EA name or trade comment.

  • Disable low impact news: If true, the EA will pause trading before low-impact news.

  • Disable mid impact news: If true, the EA will pause trading before mid-impact news.

  • Disable high impact news: If true, the EA will pause trading before high-impact news.

  • Time before news in mins: Number of minutes to pause trading before a news event.

  • Time after news in mins: Number of minutes to pause trading after a news event.

Отзывы 51
ronaldo cabardo
193
ronaldo cabardo 2025.12.24 14:30 
 

THANKS TO Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed the author of Gold Synapse, the EA is working perfectly on my fundednext account. Recently, i have passed the STELAR 2-STEP CHALLENGE guaranteed profitable EA. BUGS? 10 T0 20 order in a row. It never happened in my account. I am very thankful to the author who had helping us (beginer) to be profitable. In experience with him, all my questions and doubts were humbly answered by him. 100% recommended to all new traders.

Konradsilver83
31
Konradsilver83 2025.12.24 07:42 
 

Ho acquistato Golden Synapse perchè facendo diversi backtest con prop firm e conti reali, mi ha sempre dato dei risultati positivi. Sto investendo tempo e denaro con gli expert advisors e questo è uno dei pochi su cui ci si può affidare. Nel mese di Dicembre L'EA ha fatto poche operazioni, ma tutte in profitto. Il drawdown c'è stato però come tutti gli EA, le impostazioni vanno modificate in base al vostro rischio di perdita, non sul guadagno, sopratutto se lo utilizzate con le prop firm. Io attualmente lo sto utilizzando con funder pro e funded next con 1% di DD giornaliero e devo ammettere che fà il suo lavoro egregiamente. Non abbiate fretta L'EA funziona, apre le operazioni in base alle sue caratteristiche di entrata. Non basatevi sul guadagno di una settimana o un mese, ma bisogna attendere almeno un'anno prima di trarre conclusioni. Come conto reale sto utilizzando FPMARKETS standard account, low spread, top broker, 1:500 leverage. Ahmed Mahmoud è una persona strepitosa, ad ogni dubbio risponde e ti aiuta al meglio per capire insieme cosa migliorare dell'EA. Grazie mille! TOP!

olaham
190
olaham 2025.12.17 17:05 
 

I bought Golden Synapse in the end of September 2025 and so far its profitable with very few SLs. The seller is also very friendly and offers support if needed! I recommend this EA! 👍

Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
Эксперты
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
Exolara
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
Эксперты
Exolara is a next-generation MT5 EA that blends Support and Resistance Levels with a brand-new proprietary approach called the Quantum Liquidity Compression Strategy . 99 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 499$ Year End Limited Time 15% Off Why Exolara is so effective This unique strategy is based on a concept rarely used in retail trading. The EA analyzes how price behaves when it gets “compressed” between micro-liquidity pockets inside a support or resistan
Ответ на отзыв