XAU Master EA

XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring.


After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions!


Trading Approach & Strategies

The EA employs a diversified portfolio approach using three main strategies:

Mean Reversion Systems: These systems identify overbought and oversold market conditions, trading counter-trend movements. They enter positions when price reaches extreme levels and exit when price returns toward average levels, capitalizing on market overreactions.

Momentum Systems: These systems capture momentum shifts and trend changes by waiting for multiple confirmation signals before entering trades. They identify when market direction is changing and enter at optimal reversal alternatively continuation points.

Price Action System: One system uses candlestick pattern recognition on the M15 timeframe to identify high-probability entry points. It focuses on specific price formations that historically indicate potential market move.

Each system operates independently with its own magic number, stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop settings. Most systems use wide stop losses designed for swing trading rather than scalping.

EA has built-in drawdown limits based on prop firm drawdown rules. Daily Drawdown: Resets at midnight, calculated from equity (includes floating losses). If equity drops below the threshold (e.g., 5% from daily start), all positions close immediately. Trading resumes next day. Overall Drawdown never resets, calculated from initial equity. If breached (e.g., 10% total loss), EA closes positions and stops permanently—matching prop firm challenge failure rules. If overall drawdown is reached, EA need to be removed from chart and reattached to continue trading.



Entry and Exit logic

XAU Master is based on entry and exit signals, therefore SL and TP are not necessary. However, every trade includes a protective Stop Loss as a safety net against extreme market moves.

Each system is equipped with optional trailing SL for traders who prefer locking in, however long-term backtest shows that better results were achieved by letting winners run - that is why trailing SL is disabled by default. 


Trading Setup

Timeframe: Any

Symbol: XAUUSD

Minimum Investment: $200 (for single system)

Recommended Investment: $2000+ (for all systems)

Account type: Standard (no need for ultra low spread)

Trading frequency: 5 trades per day on avg.

VPS: Highly recommended



Configuration & Inputs

All system parameters are organized in the input section at the top of the code. You can enable/disable individual systems, enable prop firm settings, adjust limits, modify SL & TP levels and configure optional trailing stops for traders who dont like to let profits float, and want to lock in.

Risk Management: Choose between fixed lot size or percentage-based risk per trade

Drawdown Protection: Set maximum daily loss and drawdown limits

Prop Firm Features: Enable randomization, trade delays, SL/TP variation, and entry skip windows to avoid being denied from a funded account.

Info Panel: Optional visual dashboard showing account status, active positions, and system performance.


Support

If you appreciate my EAs, please support me by leaving a review. Your feedback helps improve future versions and allows me to continue developing quality trading tools.


Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.04 (26)
Эксперты
Добро пожаловать в Indicement! ПОДСТАВКА ГОТОВА! -> скачать файлы набора   здесь ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT     привносит мой 15-летний опыт создания профессиональных торговых алгоритмов на рынки инде
Nova DCA Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova DCA Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, allowing for controlled position scaling during trending or volatile markets. By averaging into positions at predefined levels, this EA aims to improve entry price and maximize profit potential while managing risk carefully. Unlike reckless grid or martingale systems, Nova DCA Trader employs strict rules for scaling and exit management, ensuring that each additional position aligns with
Disruptor Gold EA
Hanna Hryshchenko
Эксперты
Тот день всё изменил. Началось всё спокойно — латте, европейское кафе, аромат свежей выпечки. И вдруг — он. Элегантный, спешащий, садится в машину. Что-то падает — флешка. Необычная. Тяжёлая. С гравировкой «R.D.». Машина уехала. Я поднял флешку, нажал звонок в здание, откуда он вышел. Тишина. Положил в сумку. Было ощущение: история только начинается. Позже, в аэропорту, я вспомнил. В самолёте открыл: одна папка — alpha_1803 . В основном код, непонятный мне. Но один файл — график. Гладкий. Увере
Raja Trading Pro
Ikhwan Naufal Fiqri
Эксперты
Raja Trading PRO - The Smart BEP Recovery Grid Product Description  Are you tired of ordinary Grid EAs that get stuck in drawdown for days, chasing unrealistic profit targets? Raja Trading PRO takes the original concept to a much higher level, offering professional-grade features that are far superior to the standard version. This EA is designed with a completely different philosophy: Fast Recovery. This is not a passive EA. It is an aggressive grid system paired with the smartest exit strategy
BandPulse
Lee Han Su
4 (2)
Эксперты
BandPulse is a powerful trading expert that combines Martingale, Hedging, and Scalping strategies, simplifying the management of trading complexities. This EA uses advanced algorithms to maximize the strengths of each strategy while meticulously managing risks. The balance-based risk management feature provides users with safety, and when used in conjunction with IAMFX-Agent , it can achieve both risk management and profit maximization. This combination is designed to offer users the best pos
FREE
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Эксперты
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
