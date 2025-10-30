Diamond PRO MT5
- Эксперты
- Fanur Galamov
- Версия: 2.0
- Обновлено: 5 декабря 2025
- Активации: 10
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :)
Happy New Year and Marry Christmas!
Diamond PRO MT5 is enhanced powerful automated trading system that contains all advantages of the mt5 platform. PRO MT5 version includes improved performance, optimized cores, new accurate entry point filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position management algorithm. Main goal of Diamond PRO MT5 system is more safe and higher trading perfomance. After installing and configuring expert, it works in fully automatic mode.
Traders who bought Diamond PRO will receive personal bonus EA. After purchase contact me for assistance.
- Advanced trading algorithm;
- Accurate entry point filter;
- Increased trading core perfomance.
- Extended parameters list for fine tune up';
- Multi-stage profit closing algorithm;
- Fully automatic trading mode;
- Money management system;
- Flexible economic news filter
- High spread protection;
- Days and time filters.
Main requirements
- Terminal MT4;
- ECN account;
- Min. deposit $200;
- Pairs: eurusd, gbpusd, usdjpy.
- Timeframe H1.
- Stable and fast VPS.
Diamond Pro install
- Setup news filter.
- Attach Diamond PRO to the chart of recommended traiding pair.
- Press "Load" button and apply suitable .set file.
- Allow live trading and turn on AutoTrading button at top panel of terminal.
News filter setup
- Go to terminal's menu Tools>>Options>>Expert Advisors.
- Allow "Web Requests" and add to the list news calendar link "https://forexsb.com"
- At ServerGMT parameter set your broker GMT value.
Please note. News filter is great protection and it works only at live trading.
SupportOriginal systems only at MQL5.com
I am always in touch. Feel free contact me with personal message.
I'm a loyal user of the Diamond Pro MT4 version. After the MT5 version was released, I purchased it promptly—it was still V1.0 at the time. Following V2.0, Fanur added the DynamicTSL option, which I strongly recommend enabling. V2.0 demonstrated superior entry points and profitability in both backtesting results and live trading.
I'll reiterate: Diamond Pro won't make you rich overnight. But with patience, achieving 5-10% monthly returns is entirely feasible.
Once again, thank you, Fanur.