Body Break Confirmer MT5

Body Break Confirmation – Entry Alerter.

Rule-based candle body break alerts for objective momentum confirmation.

Place alerts manually with one click. Alerts trigger when price breaks beyond the body of the previous candle — no black-box logic, no hidden rules.

Built for level-based traders who want clear entry confirmation without constant chart-watching.


How It Works:

  1. Check price — monitor price until it reaches a potential reversal zone on the chart.
  2. Set an alert — click the button in the chart corner to instantly place a break alert in the chosen direction.
  3. Wait for the notification — the tool continuously monitors price and issues an alert as soon as the break occurs.
  4. Disable the alert — click the button again to remove the alert at any time.

Break visibility — Changing the chart timeframe does not affect an active alert. Break lines are visible only on the timeframe where the alert was placed. On other timeframes, only the alert’s timeframe label is shown.

Persistent alerts — Alerts remain active even after closing the terminal. On restart, the tool checks if any levels were broken while offline and notifies instantly.

Tip: Make the body break signal more aggressive by applying it on a lower timeframe, or less aggressive by using it on a higher timeframe.

genadi
genadi 2025.04.14 15:15 
 

Спасибо. Мне понравился индикатор.

