Body Break Confirmer MT5

The Body Break Confirmer instantly alerts when the price breaks beyond the body of the previous candle. It’s an easy-to-use tool where the user activates the confirmation alert directly on the chart, for the chosen symbol(s), timeframe, and direction.

Body breaks are ideal for confirming market reversals or trade entries within any reversal strategy. Being relatively aggressive confirmation types, they are most effective on higher timeframes such as H1 and above.

Unlike standard reversal indicators that issue alerts based on sometimes mysterious algorithms, this tool lets the user cherry-pick the alerts they want to track—ensuring only high-quality, relevant alerts are received, which can be easily verified.

Who It’s For

Traders who want a structured and repeatable way to enter the market with ease.

Traders who prefer not to stare at charts all day, but want to be alerted when a break happens.

Key level traders (Volume Profile, Order Blocks, Bank Levels) who need clear, price-action–based confirmations for reversal entries. Tip 1: Body breaks are also ideal moments for stop-loss trailing or scaling in. Tip 2: Make the body break signal more aggressive by applying it on a lower timeframe, or less aggressive by using it on a higher timeframe.

Key Features

— set break alerts instantly.— manage up to 100 alerts from one panel.— jump straight to any chart by clicking the symbol name in the panel.



