Body Break Confirmer MT5
- Indicateurs
- Part-time Day Trader
- Version: 3.0
- Mise à jour: 28 septembre 2025
- Activations: 15
The Body Break Confirmer instantly alerts when the price breaks beyond the body of the previous candle. It’s an easy-to-use tool where the user activates the confirmation alert directly on the chart, for the chosen symbol(s), timeframe, and direction.
Body breaks are ideal for confirming market reversals or trade entries within any reversal strategy. Being relatively aggressive confirmation types, they are most effective on higher timeframes such as H1 and above.
Unlike standard reversal indicators that issue alerts based on sometimes mysterious algorithms, this tool lets the user cherry-pick the alerts they want to track—ensuring only high-quality, relevant alerts are received, which can be easily verified.
Who It’s For
- Traders who want a structured and repeatable way to enter the market with ease.
- Traders who prefer not to stare at charts all day, but want to be alerted when a break happens.
- Key level traders (Volume Profile, Order Blocks, Bank Levels) who need clear, price-action–based confirmations for reversal entries.
Tip 1: Body breaks are also ideal moments for stop-loss trailing or scaling in.
Tip 2: Make the body break signal more aggressive by applying it on a lower timeframe, or less aggressive by using it on a higher timeframe.
Key Features
Multi-Symbol Tracking — manage up to 100 alerts from one panel.
Clickable Symbols — jump straight to any chart by clicking the symbol name in the panel.
How It Works
On the Chart:
- Check price — monitor price until it reaches a potential reversal zone on the chart.
- Set an alert — click the button in the chart corner to instantly place a break alert in the chosen direction.
- Wait for the notification — the tool continuously monitors price and issues an alert as soon as the break occurs.
- Disable the alert — click the button again to remove the alert at any time.
Notes:
Break visibility — Changing the chart timeframe does not affect an active alert. Break lines are visible only on the timeframe where the alert was placed. On other timeframes, only the alert’s timeframe label is shown.
Persistent alerts — Alerts remain active even after closing the terminal. On restart, the tool checks if any levels were broken while offline and notifies instantly.
Tracking panel — Arrows in the tracking panel indicate that an alert is imminent (in gray box) or triggered (in red box).
Input Settings
Quick overview of key input settings that may need clarification:
- Max Symbols in Panel – Symbols in the panel follow the same order as the terminal’s Market Watch. This setting defines the maximum number of symbols displayed in the panel.
- Symbol Name Display (Hide Broker Prefix) – Some brokers add prefixes, infixes, or suffixes to symbol names. This option attempts to remove them for a cleaner display. The function is still in beta.
