ColorGrid (Get yöntemi)

Izgara rengine dönüş yapar.

 uint  ColorGrid()

Dönüş Değeri

Izgara rengi.

ColorGrid (Set yöntemi)

Izgara rengini ayarlar.

 void  ColorGrid(
   const uint  value,  // ızgara rengi 
   )

Parametreler

value

[in]  Izgara rengi.  